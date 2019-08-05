One Of These 5 Stocks Is My Next Retirement Portfolio Buy

This series serves as an investing journal to highlight how I put my own money to work. It's purely meant to offer ideas and you must always use the appropriate risk management and asset allocation for your needs.

The weekly buys are often based on opportunity, with the market often overreacting to short-term events (like the great summer natural gas crash, or trade war freakouts) to punish quality companies unfairly.

Based on current recession risks, I'm putting 60% of monthly savings into stocks and roughly split 50/50 between defensive and cyclical companies.

Next week's buy will be one of five deeply undervalued stocks: BTI, SPG, MPLX, ET, or AVGO.

Thanks to a family medical emergency (my Grandmother is fighting her 6th reoccurrence of Colon cancer and living with me so I help take care of her), my discretionary savings has taken a tumble from earlier levels (I'm also helping pay some of her bills).

But, fortunately, due to my monk-like savings rate (courtesy of my years of grinding poverty during my time in Alabama), I'm still able to set aside a large amount each month to buy quality income-producing assets at good to great prices. This series serves as an investing journal showing how I determine my ongoing marginal capital allocation (for new savings), and how I decide what companies to buy each week.

Feel free to use it as a source of investing ideas BUT never forget that:

everyone has different financial situations (I'm 33, have a 50+ year time horizon and don't fear immense short-term volatility)

everyone's risk tolerances are different

always use the proper asset allocation that's most likely to help you reach your long-term goals

How I Determine How Much To Invest In Stocks Each Month

Each month, I conservatively estimate how much discretionary income I'll have, then calculate a weekly standardized buy rate (by dividing by four).

Smoothing out my lumpy income from several sources (and 30 dividend stocks) allows me to be more opportunistic, with things like market freakout over earnings, M&A news, tariff news or various industry-specific events (like the Great Summer Natural Gas Crash of 2019).

In August, my standard weekly buy is $1,900 per week (up slightly from July). I then use an economic risk model to adjust how much of my savings goes into stocks vs. bonds (and cash equivalents).

Previously, that model was based on three 9 to 12-month recession risk models, (Cleveland Fed, NY Fed, and Jeff Miller's meta-analysis of several models). I also used five yield-curve inversion confirmations, gleaned from various sources (like Duke University, Blackstone, David Rice, and Morgan Stanley).

I divided my weekly savings into 20% segments, and as recession risk rises and falls, apply this multiplier to my standardized weekly buy amount. I've since tweaked that approach to use a more objective measure of recession risk (I'm still tracking those other ones though since I'm a macro nerd).

NOTE that I'm not saying this approach is right for everyone just fits my long-term recessionary planning needs.

That's because, while something great is always on sale (even at market highs), during recessionary bear markets everything goes on sale.

My recessionary protocol is as follows.

As recession risks rise I scale back weekly stock buying and shift more savings into three bond ETFs:

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund (MINT): cash equivalent and 5-star gold rating from Morningstar (who I trust for my bond fund analysis)

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ): intermediate US investment-grade debt (a proxy for all bonds and what will benefit from Fed QE in the next recession) - 4-star silver rating from Morningstar

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL): long-duration US treasuries - biggest recessionary upside potential, low-risk hedge against future economic downturns - 4 star Morningstar rating (VGLT is 3 star)

Mind you, there may be better bond ETFs out there (I just haven't found them). But the idea behind these 3 is that they have an average duration of 7.9, meaning an equal weighting of them (what I'd be buying) would appreciate about 8% per 1% decline in 10-year yields during a recession.

Why is someone with such high savings and a decades-long time horizon (and who revels in crashes) even considering bonds at all?

Because bonds are a none correlated asset that tends to go up (94% of the time) when stocks fall. While most retirees look to bonds as a source of stable/appreciating assets to sell to meet expenses during a bear market (three to five years is how long it generally takes for stocks to recover to new highs), I have a different use for these boring income producers.

During a bear market, I plan to buy three stocks per week (Monday, Wed, and Friday)

1 Super SWAN stock (level 11/11 quality): first choice Texas Instruments (TXN)

1 Deep Value High-Yield stock (which will trade at truly insane valuations, such as safe 10+% yields)

1 Tech stock: first choice Broadcom (AVGO), second choice Microsoft (MSFT), which is also a level 11 Super SWAN

While my tech exposure is modest right now, I LOVE technology because those companies are tapping into strong secular growth trends that will power the economy of the future.

However, tech stocks are usually too popular and trade at rich valuations. But corrections and opportunistic buying opportunities do pop up.

I bought TXN during the late 2018 correction (all the way down to $88) - cost basis $97

I bought Apple (AAPL) during the great "China iPhone freakout" at $174

I bought Broadcom during the truly stupid Q1 earnings freakout (they cut guidance due to Huawei blacklisting that occurred in May) - cost basis $258

I bought Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) back in early June following the May trade war correction in that company, cost basis $71

Microsoft is worth about $100 (based on 10 historical multiples during periods of 10% growth, using 2019 consensus estimates), so it will take a mighty big crash for that to make it into my portfolio.

Broadcom is a notoriously volatile stock and my official "YOLO" stock, meaning buy opportunistically on every freakout (such as M&A announcements) as long as it's still undervalued ($366 historical fair value in 2019).

Apple, I'll have to run through my new valuation/total return model which I'll do in an article this week.

But back to how I now adjust my weekly standardized buys for recession risk. Yield-curve based models are good (which is why so many Fed banks and analysts use them), BUT they are still based on the bond market.

Bonds are dominated by risk-focused institutions and are thus more reliable at estimating risks than the famously short-term irrational stock market. But the bond market is also at times irrational (Greek 10-year yields recently fell below US 10-year yields for example, which makes no fundamental sense).

So, rather than pin my capital allocation to bond market sentiment (since 1950, bond market has correctly predicted every recession with one false positive in the mid-60s), I'm using actual economic data, via 19 leading economic indicators.

Those are also not perfect since they are based on surveys and government statistics (also mostly survey-based) and are revised on a monthly and annual basis. But I just need to be relatively close, not perfect, so that's why I'm turning to David Rice, aka "Economic PI" and his Baseline and Rate of Change or BaR grid.

(Source: David Rice)

Rice has crunched 40 years of data (or as much as is available for indicators since they were created) and determined each one's historical baseline. He then computes a Mean of Coordinates or MoC, which is a single number that I consider the best metanalysis for the health of the US economy. The green dot (LD) is where recent trends indicate the MoC (red dot) is likely to go.

As you can see, the LD dot is now back in the expansion quadrant and slightly above the MoC in terms of distance above baseline. This indicates that, in aggregate, recent economic data points to improving conditions (despite some individual weak readings like the Chicago PMI falling to 44).

Yes, US manufacturing is hurting due to the trade war, BUT manufacturing is just 12% of our economy (government spending is 17% and growing thanks to the new debt ceiling deal). 70% of growth is driven by consumer spending, and a robust job market has consumer confidence back to near 18-year highs.

(Source: Market Watch)

Small businesses are also hurting from the trade war, but, according to Moody's Analytics (who partners with ADP for the monthly private-sector jobs report), last month 156K net private jobs were created (up from 112K last month and 150K consensus expectation).

In other words, while the trade war has hurt some parts of the economy, other parts are doing fine and picking up the slack.

(Source: David Rice)

This is the table I actually use to determine how much of my monthly savings should go into stocks (and what mix of defensive and cyclical companies to buy).

MoC Distance Above Historical Baseline % Of Monthly Savings Invested In Stocks % Of Stock Savings Invested In Defensive Companies 20% or below 0% NA (all bonds, which are entirely defensive) 21% to 23% 20% 100% 24% to 26% 40% 66% 27% to 29% 60% 50% 30% to 32% 80% 33% Above 32% 100% NA (buy the best opportunities regardless of economic sensitivity)

Right now, the MoC is at 29%, far above levels that signal a recession is coming within a year (18 to 24 months is likely recession start date IF we get one at all).

This means that I multiply my standardized $1,900 per week stock by 0.6 to get $1,140 per week worth of stock buying, split 50/50 between defensive and cyclical companies.

This 50/50 mix is a good hedge against whatever happens in the coming years. Cyclical buys will soar if we avoid recession (about 65% probability right now) while defensives will fall less during a recession (but still drop, the bonds are what are likely to go up modestly).

Might I tweak this capital allocation system further in the future? Sure. I'm not claiming its perfect, merely part of my Charlie Munger inspired strategy of being "consistently not stupid" with my money each month. I may end up expanding or contracting those MoC ranges, or tweaking the percentages I apply to my weekly buys and/or the mix of defensive/cyclical companies.

Perfection is not required to do well over time because as Peter Lynch said: "time is on your side when you own shares in quality companies."

Which brings me to the 5 Retirement Portfolio buy candidates for this week.

1 Of These 5 Dividend Stocks Is My Next Retirement Portfolio Buy

I only consider buying level 8 or above companies and only if the valuation is far enough below historical fair value (based on my new Dividend Kings 10-metric model) to create both an adequate margin of safety AND strong total return potential.

Dividend Sensei Valuation Quality-Based Guidelines

Quality Score Example What It Means Buy At Strong Buy At Very Strong Buy At 7 AT&T (T) Average quality (factoring in all quality metrics) 20% discount to fair value 30% discount 40% discount 8 AbbVie (ABBV) Above-average quality 15% discount to fair value 25% discount 35% discount 9 Walgreens (WBA) Blue Chip quality 10% discount to fair value 20% discount 30% discount 10 Caterpillar (CAT) SWAN (above average blue-chip) 5% discount to fair value 15% discount 25% discount 11 Texas Instruments (TXN) Super SWAN (as close to perfect dividend stock as exists on Wall Street) fair value 10% discount 20% discount

Level 7/11 companies are average quality (since 1945, the average US dividend corporation only cuts the payout 2% during a recession) and the lowest quality company I recommend anyone own. Level 6 is below average, and level 5 is so bad that it risks bankruptcy during a recession (level 4 might go bankrupt even without a recession and level 3 is so low quality it's a miracle it pays a dividend at all).

Mind you, those are just my guidelines, i.e. rules of thumb, that I use for my personal recommendations and to run my portfolio. If you want to buy a quality company at fair value that's probably OK. I'm just a deep value investor at heart and patient enough to wait for much-hated companies to once more become Wall Street darlings.

Defensive High-Yield Deep Value Pick: British American Tobacco (BTI)

yield: 7.1%

quality score: 8/11 (above average)

current price: $38

historical fair value price: $50

discount to historical fair value: 25%

recommendation: very strong buy

5-Year CAGR Total Return Potential: 21% to 26%

There is a lot of fear about falling cigarette volumes (as there always is with this industry). But as you can see, BTI continues to deliver the goods. Management's long-term guidance (for which it has a reasonable plan and is executing well on) is for 7% to 9% long-term EPS growth. Analysts expect 7.5% growth and Dividend Kings models 6% to 9% in our valuation/total return potential list using both 15.0 and 15.6 PE ratios (Chuck Carnevale's rule of thumb, and its 10-year historical average, respectively).

(Source: earnings presentation)

Deleveraging from the big RJ Renyolds acquisition is going well with net leverage falling from 4.0 at the end of 2018 to 3.6 this year and projected to hit 3.2 by 2020.

3.0 or less is safe for this recession-resistant, wide moat industry. BTI's first half cigarette volumes fell 3.5% (some of the lowest declines in the industry) thanks to its strong brands and global diversification (smoking rates are going up in some emerging markets). It hiked prices 7% generating strong net cigarette revenue growth.

Meanwhile, reduced-risk products (vaping and heat sticks) are booming, with sales up 31% YOY in the first half of the year. BTI's RRP brands are growing rapidly and taking market share in all major markets. When deleveraging is complete at the end of 2020 or 2021, management's 65% EPS payout ratio policy means this 7% yielding safe dividend payer will be growing its dividend in-line with earnings and cash flow (7% to 9% is likely).

That strong growth rate, combined with a fat yield and massive multiple expansion is why BTI is one of the best high-yield deep value stocks in America right now, with sensational 21% to 26% CAGR total return potential over the next five years. And it's also a defensive company to boot, a great pick if you're worried about a recession.

Cyclical High-Yield Deep Value Pick: Energy Transfer LP (ET) - uses K-1 tax form

yield: 8.6%

quality score: 8 (above average)

current price: $14

historical fair value price: $30

discount to historical fair value: 52%

recommendation: very strong buy

5-Year CAGR Total Return Potential: 21% to 26%

Energy Transfer makes the list because last week, I crunched the numbers and determined that it was the single most undervalued safe midstream stock in America (there are 16 8+ quality midstream stocks in the Dividend King universe).

This energy giant has strong distribution coverage (2.07 in Q1, 1.8 2019 guidance), leverage is set to fall from a safe 4.7 to 4.5 by the end of the year (and stay at 4.0 to 4.5 overtime), and management is focused like a laser on getting a credit rating upgrade. Moody's has ET listed as on watch for an upgrade and once that is achieved, management says it may begin buying back its absurdly undervalued units (at double-digit cash flow yields).

ET, BTI, and CAT are all tied for the second-best 5-year total return potential (up to 26% CAGR), and ET offers a safe 8.5% yield while we wait for the market to stop ignoring good and improving fundamentals.

Opportunistic High-Yield Deep Value Pick: MPLX (MPLX)

yield: 9.2%

quality score: 8 (above average)

current price: $29

historical fair value price: $50

discount to historical fair value: 42%

recommendation: very strong buy

5-Year CAGR Total Return Potential: 14% to 17%

As I write this, the 10% China tariff Trump tweet has sent natural gas prices crashing yet again (oil too, but more so). This creates a nice opportunistic buying opportunity, from what I call "The Great Summer Gas Crash Of 2019". Summer gas prices are now at their lowest levels in 20 years.

(Source: Ycharts)

MPLX, via its MarkWest assets, has some exposure to gas prices (due to small amounts of minimum volume commitments on long-term gathering contracts in the Utica and Haynesville shale). BUT about 66% of its contracts in the Marcellus are "take-or-pay" meaning it gets paid for reserved volumes even if producers cut back on production.

60% of cash flow is from the midstream assets sponsor Marathon Petroleum (MPC) uses, all of which are long-term MVC contracts with the largest independent refiner in America (which is thriving) and unlikely to go bankrupt in a recession.

What's more, the MLP is diversifying into numerous things, such as oil exports on the Gulf Coast, Permian crude pipelines, and even natural gas pipelines in the Permian (Whistler).

Booming Permian gas is what's causing the very natural gas crash that has the market freaking out. Yet, MPLX just reported excellent results:

volumes up in every business segment (and all parts of each segment)

cash flow up 7% YOY

distribution coverage a strong 1.36 (1.2 or above is safe for a self-funding MLP)

leverage a very low 3.9 (5.0 is safe and 4.5 is the new gold standard)

ANDX deal closed on July 30th (last big overhang is now gone)

$4.2 billion in liquidity from upsizing revolving credit lines with banks and MPC

distribution hiked 6.7% YOY (26th consecutive quarterly hike)

MPLX is one of those steadily growing high-yield deep value stocks that the market loves to hate. Yet, quarter after quarter, its quality management team delivers on the goods and proves, in the words of Warren Buffett that my "facts and reasoning are right".

As long as MPLX continues executing well, then this sky-high yielding safe income stock is likely to do very well over time. And since natural gas prices have tended to trade between $3 and $4 in the modern fracking era and natural gas producers are already pulling back on drilling, chances are good that gas is close to bottoming (barring a recession coming next year).

If all-natural gas drilling stopped today, US production would fall 27% within a year. Demand is at record levels and steadily growing, so the supply glut that has Wall Street trading in an algo crazed panic about gas prices going much lower isn't likely to persist.

Undervalued Super SWAN High-Yield Pick: Simon Property Group (SPG)

yield: 5.3%

quality score: 11 (Super SWAN)

current price: $159

historical fair value price: $202

discount to historical fair value: 21%

recommendation: very strong buy

5-Year CAGR Total Return Potential: 10% to 17%

Simon just reported earnings that also prove "our facts and reasoning right".

2.5% dividend hike (sequential) = 5% YOY increase (which raised its historical fair value by $3)

same-store net operating income up 2.0% YOY in Q2 and 1.8% YTD (2.0% full-year guidance)

sales per square foot up 3.5% YOY

12 month least spreads (how much it hikes rent on new leases): up 32.3%

FFO/share (adjusted for new accounting rules that went into effect this year): +4.9% YOY in Q2 and 7.3% YTD

Current liquidity (borrowing power + cash): $6.8 billion

Current growth projects under development: $1.7 billion

repurchased 1,046,580 shares under its $2 billion buyback authorization (at deeply undervalued levels, 0.3% of all outstanding shares, in just one quarter)

leverage ratio: 5.1 (vs 5.8 REIT average)

interest coverage ratio: 5.1 (vs 3.4 REIT average)

Simon's balance sheet is a fortress (one of a handful of "A" rated REITs). It's retaining $1.5 billion in post dividend cash flow this year, and its long-term guidance is for $1.5 billion in redevelopment spending to improve its properties (the key driver of high lease spreads).

Speaking of lease spreads, last quarter, they were 27% (a 10 year high) and this quarter, they jumped to 32%, higher still. That's due to the failure of big retailers like Sears, which Simon easily replaces thanks to the quality of its malls ($669 sales per square foot and climbing steadily).

SPG's average lease spread since 2004 has been about 15%, and 10% or above is a sign of premier properties, which Simon keeps improving (both domestically and overseas). The "retail apocalypse" may crush lower quality C and D class mall REITs (WPG and CBL might not survive a recession) but Class A juggernaut SPG will not just survive but thrive. In fact, it bought back 0.3% of its shares in the last quarter as part of its $2 billion buyback authorization.

Most REITs are NOT self-funding, requiring periodic equity issuances to raise growth capital. Simon is fully self-funding, buying back shares (at 8% cash yields that are as profitable as its redevelopment projects but instantly accretive) and hiking its dividend at a healthy rate every year.

Modest 4% to 7% growth over time (highly realistic according to management guidance and analyst consensus) and a return to a 15 to 17.1 P/FFO would deliver 10% to 17% CAGR total returns over the coming five years. That's a great return from this level 11/11 quality Super SWAN.

High-Yield Undervalued Tech Pick: Broadcom

yield: 3.6%

quality score: 10 (SWAN)

current price: $279

historical fair value price: $366

discount to historical fair value: 24%

recommendation: strong buy

5-Year CAGR Total Return Potential: 13% to 17%

Broadcom is one of my all-time favorite tech names because this level 10 quality SWAN stock is run by the Buffett/Bezos of the chip industry. CEO Hock Tan has a proven track record of buying quality, FCF rich assets at fair prices, then selling off the weaker parts, slashing costs, and delivering such profit boosts that Broadcom ends up buying companies for single-digit cash flow multiples.

Which explains why Broadcom has delivered some of the best total returns of any company in America over the past eight years (and over 50% CAGR dividend growth).

Broadcom Total Returns Since 2010

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) AVGO = portfolio 1

Thanks to the M&A heavy nature of the business model (now targeting cash-rich, recurring software revenues), Broadcom has frequent short-term freakouts (CA Tech news caused it to plunge 14% in a day, 20% within a few days).

Throw in trade war fears, and the cyclical nature of the chip industry (software is now 20% of sales though, creating relatively more stable cash flow) and investors can make a mint buying AVGO opportunistically.

Important Things To Keep In Mind

Remember my goal is not to market time. Historical fair value is based on the average of multiple important valuation metrics applied to each company's 2019 consensus estimates. It is NOT a price target, in the traditional sense.

It means "company X is historically worth Y based on this year's expected results". It doesn't mean "Sensei predicts stock X will hit fair value Y in 12 months or less".

Similarly, by buying a company only means it's above-average quality and fits my personal goals. It does NOT mean "Sensei says everyone and their mother needs to buy stock X right now!" Always use good risk management for your individual needs.

Finally, a level 8+ quality company just means its FUNDAMENTALS indicate it is a safe dividend stock, unlikely to cut its payout during a recession (and it might keep growing it even during economic downturns).

A Super SWAN like Simon means "VERY safe dividend, I can sleep well at night knowing I'll get paid during a recession." It does NOT mean "Sensei says SPG is a sleep well at night stock because it can't go down a lot."

Defensive stocks like BTI similarly just mean that "typically these stocks fall LESS than the broader market during corrections." It doesn't NOT mean "Sensei says BTI is a safe bond alternative that will go up in a correction or recession." No dividend stock is a bond alternative. Believe that lie and you can pay a high price when fear grips the market.

All investing is probabilistic, meaning sometimes the most likely outcome won't happen and "the impossible" can occur with alarming frequency.

These 5 Stocks, Nasdaq, Dividend Aristocrats and Bonds During Late 2018 Correction

(Source: Ycharts)

BTI is defensive, USUALLY, unless it's already out of favor. Then, it falls 33% during the late 2018 correction, the worst in 10 years due to a recession scare.

AVGO is cyclical, yet it fell just 4.5% during that correction, beating not just the broader S&P 500, Nasdaq, and defensive stocks like BTI, but even the famous dividend aristocrats, which fell 15.6%. Broadcom and Simon were the most bond-like until the final three weeks when the S&P 500 plunged 17% and nearly every single stock in America dropped.

MINT, SCHZ, and SPTL, the three bond ETFs Dividend Kings uses for our 30% bond allocation in our $1 Million Retirement Portfolio, did what they were supposed to, stayed flat or went up a bit.

Bonds = ballast, to smooth out returns and give you something to sell if you need cash during a correction.

Dividend stocks = income-producing risk assets that will, at times, become crazy volatile and trade at ludicrous valuations (May 6th, 2010 flash crash saw 200 S&P 500 companies trade at $0.01).

Never forget that a SWAN portfolio starts with proper asset allocation, then moves onto risk management rules for determining what quality of stock and diversification is right for you. Stock selection is 3rd, and buying at reasonable valuations ("wonderful companies at fair prices") is 4th.

The final step is waiting out market declines trusting that your comprehensive long-term portfolio strategy will protect you from temporary market mayhem.

As Peter Lynch famously said:

Far more money has been lost by investors preparing for corrections, or trying to anticipate corrections, than has been lost in corrections themselves... The key to making money with stocks is not to get scared out of them." - Peter Lynch

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTI, SPG, MPLX, ET, AVGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.