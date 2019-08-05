Signs Of Cracking In The Labor Market

If we have a labor-driven recession, it won't be because of the trade war.

Despite this, layoffs are up, and other warning signs have emerged within the labor data.

The Non-Farm Payroll Report was just released, and it came in mostly as expected. The number of new jobs created in July is an estimated 164,000, which is just 1,000 off the consensus. This is also in line with the ADPs 150,000 estimated net new jobs, an occurrence that rarely happens. With revisions, the number of new jobs created in July is closer to 143,000.

Source: own work, data sourced from BLS

The NFP and ADP Employment Report confirm that job creation was centered in the larger and medium-sized businesses. Services were by far the largest contributor to job gains. While good-producing job creation was generally weak, there were notable increases in construction and manufacturing. Negative revisions in the NFP were offset in part by positive revisions in the ADP Report.

Source: own work, data sourced from ADP

The unemployment rate held steady at 3.7% while the Labor Force Participation Rate ticked up a tenth. This shows disaffected and disenchanted workers continue returning to the labor force and are quickly snatched up by employers.



Source: own work, data sourced from BLS

The ISM data confirms hiring continues to expand within the services and manufacturing sectors. Hiring in both sectors has slowed from the peak of 2018 but remains expansionary.

Source: own work, data sourced from ISM

Wage inflation picked up over the last month as labor market conditions tighten. Wages increased 0.28% over the past month and are up 3.2% YOY. The YOY read is up a tenth from the previous and a great thing for consumers.

Source: own work, data sourced from BLS

While the job creation data remains on trend, the job destruction data is not. The Challenger, Gray & Christmas report on planned layoffs shows a slight downtick in MOM layoffs, but the overall pace of layoffs remains high. There were 38,845 planned layoffs in July, this is down -7.5% from the previous month but up 43% from last year. The 2019 year-to-date figure is also elevated, up 35.8% from last year, and driven by weakness in transportation and industrials.

Source: own work, data sourced from Challenger, Gray & Christmas

Even so, the Challenger report also suggests there is still strength in hiring. The number of planned hires only increased by 22,000 in the last month, but the YTD figure is nearly double the five-year average and on pace to set another all-time high later this year (assuming the holiday hiring season is predictably strong).

Source: own work, data sourced from Challenger, Gray & Christmas

The jobless claims data is telegraphing some change within the market. The downtrend in initial, continuing and total claims appear to be over. Initial and continuing claims have been trending sideways at/near historically low levels for over a year now. I take this as a sign labor market slack is gone, that markets are tight, and competition for workers is going to increase, and not so much a sign of impending labor market implosion.

Source: own work, data from BLS

The July read of the KC Fed's Labor Market Conditions Index shows activity and momentum were unchanged at high levels. Both activity and momentum have been trending at high levels associated with every period of sustained economic growth in U.S. history. Among the top contributors to activity and momentum are job availability, firms planning to hire, and firms not able to fill positions. With this in mind, the crisis in American labor markets isn't a downturn in hiring but a severe and drastic shortage of employees.

Source: KC Federal Reserve

The Bottom Line

There are some warnings signs of change within the market, notably the Challenger and Jobless Claims data, but those signs are offset by other factors. In the case of the Challenger data, the increase in layoffs is attributable to restructuring efforts and changing times, not a deterioration in economic fundamentals. In the case of the jobless claims data, the change I see was brewing long before the trade war had an impact on the economy and is a sign of labor market tightness, a condition that may curb economic expansion due to a lack of available employees.

There may be reasons to fear a downturn in the labor market, but we haven't seen one yet. Job creation remains strong, employee confidence remains high, wage inflation is on the rise, and businesses are still planning on hiring. So long as that is the case, I foresee strengthening consumer trends and steady economic activity if not outright growth.

The risk, of course, is the trade war. Trump's latest round of tariffs breaks the trade truce and upsets the "new status quo" that has developed. If they aren't staved off in some way global economic growth will suffer another blow and that could spill over into the U.S. data.

With explosive earnings growth becoming ever elusive in today's market I expect dividend growth stocks will outperform the broad market over the next few years. Are you positioned to profit from the capital gains and ever-increasing Yield on Investment provided by dividend growth stocks? At the Technical Investor, I dig deep into the market looking for the sectors and stocks best positioned to deliver the earnings and dividend growth it takes to drive double-digit capital returns. Sign up now for a Free Two-week Trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.