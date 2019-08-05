Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) CEO Joseph McAdams on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2019 1:00 PM ET

John Hillman - Director, IR

Joseph McAdams - President & CEO

Bistra Pashamova - SVP & Portfolio Manager

Brett Roth - SVP & Portfolio Manager

Joshua Bolton - Credit Suisse

Mikhail Goberman - JMP Securities LLC

Thank you, Ben. Statements made on this earnings call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended, and we hereby claim the protection of the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to any such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are those that predict or describe future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. You should not rely on our forward-looking statements because the matters they describe are subject to assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond our control. Statements regarding the following subjects are forward-looking by their nature, our business and investment strategy, market trends and risks, assumptions regarding interest rates and assumptions regarding prepayment rates on the mortgage loan securing our mortgage-backed securities. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties. Certain risks, uncertainties, and factors including those discussed under the heading of Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports that we filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those projected in any forward-looking statements that we make. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time and it is not possible to predict those events or how they may affect us. Except as required by law, we do not intend to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or expectations, future or changes in events, conditions or circumstances or otherwise. Thank you.

Joseph McAdams

Thanks, John, and thank you for joining our call today to discuss Anworth's second quarter 2019 financial results. Also with me today are Bistra Pashamova, Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager; Brett Roth, Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager; and also Chuck Siegel, Anworth's CFO.

During the second quarter, increasing fears of a slowing global economy, uncertainty as the global trade and its economic impact, as well as shifting expectations around the end of the Fed's tightening cycle all contributed to increased market volatility and significantly lower interest rates. Anworth's book value declined in the quarter, driven by mark-to-market underperformance of our agency MBS holdings, agency prices lag their hedges due to both higher volatility as well as concerns over higher prepayment risk driven by lower long-term interest rates.

Our mortgage credit investments performed in line with our expectations as the benefits of lower interest rates and more accommodative policy offset any credit concerns around global economic weakness. The volatile market conditions also impacted Anworth's near-term earnings as we saw the spread between our repo borrowings and LIBOR widen during the quarter, impacting our overall net interest margin. Similarly, the roll income earned on our agency TBA investments was reduced as well. Subsequent to quarter end, we have seen some narrowing in that repo, LIBOR spread and could see a further improvement going forward, now that the Fed's rate cuts have begun and forward expectations should clarify going forward.

Higher prepayments on agency MBS also reduced core earnings and the lower longer term rate seen during the quarter should keep near-term prepayment speeds elevated into the fall. Lower short-term interest rates should help reduce prepayments on our agency adjustable rate mortgages, and we continue to focus our fixed rate agency holdings on pools with attractive prepayment mitigating attributes. So, the results for the quarter where we had core earnings at $9.9 million or $0.10 per common share, that was down from $0.12 the prior quarter. GAAP net income was a loss of $50 million, but as we discussed in the past, captures the mark-to-market changes in our derivatives and hedges, but not mark-to-market changes in most of our assets.

Comprehensive income, which includes realized and unrealized gains and losses on the balance sheet of all of our assets and liabilities, was a loss of $8.7 million for the quarter. In light of this increased volatility and higher prepayment risk, we reduced our agency MBS holdings during the quarter to effectively reduce our agency leverage by approximately 1 turn from prior quarter end. While we have selectively added some new agency positions so far during the third quarter, our agency leverage remains below a more typical target level.

So you'll see that reflected in the total agency MBS from $4.5 billion down to $3.7 billion in market value on the quarter, representing 73% of total investment assets. Non-agency MBS holdings decreased through portfolio runoff and mortgage credit investments in total, represented 27% of total assets at quarter end.

To discuss the agency MBS portfolio in more detail, I'd like to turn the call over to Bistra Pashamova.

Bistra Pashamova

Thank you, Joe. Looking at the composition of our agency MBS portfolio, you'll see we continue to rotate our fixed rate MBS allocation into a 30-year fixed rate securities as we view them providing more attractive risk-adjusted returns than 15-year and 20-year fixed rates. At quarter end, 30-year fixed rate investments, including TBA positions comprised 60% of our agency MBS portfolio, 15-year and 20-year fixed rate securities combined 19% and adjustable rate MBS 31%. Given our concern about a further elevation of refinancing risk, we reduced our exposure to higher coupon and relatively generic 30-year fixed rate pools. At quarter end, 71% of our fixed rate pools had characteristics that mitigate prepayment risk. We also repositioned our TBA allocation with a focus on lower coupon securities as less exposed to prepayments and providing more attractive roll financing.

Turning to our adjustable rate MBS allocation, you'll notice ARMs we've reset within a year constituted 18% of the agency portfolio, a small decrease from the previous quarter. With the more than 50 basis points drop in one-year LIBOR, the coupons on these securities are now resetting lower, and we expect this will moderate prepayment speeds going forward. With regards to agency portfolio prepayments, the overall portfolio prepayment rate increased to 18 CPR in the second quarter from 13 CPR in the previous quarter. Adjustable rate MBS prepayments similarly increased to 24 CPR from 19 CPR. So far in the third quarter, agency MBS prepayments have shown only a small increase, 19 CPR for the overall portfolio and 25 CPR for the ARMs in July. We do anticipate higher prepayments in the next several months, given the sharply higher level of the NBA refi index in June and July. However, we expect the increase in prepayments to moderate somewhat subsequently as the summer seasonal turnover effect tapers off.

Joseph McAdams

Thank you, Bistra. With that, let's turn the call over to Brett Roth to discuss our mortgage credit investments.

Brett Roth

Thank you, Joe. During the second quarter, spreads on mortgage credit assets were volatile, ultimately ending the quarter a bit wider. However, this widening was more than offset by the rally we saw in rates during the quarter. In terms of valuation of the portfolio for the second quarter overall, our portfolio benefited from the rally we saw on the market, which resulted in a gain in market valuation.

Looking at our loans held in securitization trusts, the credit performance of these assets continues to remain strong with defaults remaining at zero CDR. During the quarter, we saw voluntary prepayment speeds pick up. We continue to see more value and investments in non-QM loans rather than securitized products. Therefore, our investment activities are focused on non-QM loans rather than on securitized product. Thus, during the quarter, we saw the securitized credit portfolio shrink due to runoff of the reinvestment dollars being committed to the growth of our loan portfolio. In regard to our non-QM loans, the sector we are investing in is the higher credit quality near-miss type non-QM loans, which use non-traditional forms of documentation.

Our current portfolio of assets has a weighted average FICO of 745, LTV of 69% and DTI of 39%. Approximately 80% of our portfolio is comprised of hybrid ARMs, of which the majority are 71% [ph]. Over the course of the quarter, we were focused on settling our previous trades as well as acquiring assets. Further, we have been working on developing strategic partnerships with several originators. We have rolled out our guidelines to several partners and worked closely with them so that we have now begun flow origination programs with some of these partners. We are focused on continuing to expand these types of partnerships in the near future.

On the funding side, we continue to prudently manage our financing book and therefore our cost of funds. Over the quarter, we were able to further improve the spread we were paying on these funds. Going forward, we continue to look -- I feel we are in a good position to take advantage of investment opportunities as they arise in the current market. We are actively pursuing our opportunities to add attractive assets to the credit portfolio across all sectors of residential mortgage credit.

Our investment activities in the non-QM mortgage loan sector is continuing to expand. We anticipate that we will continue growing our network of sources for these assets and we'll continue to increase our footprint in this sector of the market.

Joseph McAdams

Thank you, Brett. Turning to the financing of our MBS portfolio, you'll see repo borrowings totaled $3.16 billion at June 30th. Agency repo rates fell 7 basis points to 2.61%. Non-agency repo rates fell 10 basis points to 3.5% and the overall rate averaged 2.76% at the end of the quarter. However, the average effective interest rate after accounting for our interest rate swaps rose 6 basis points from 2.32% to 2.38%. As the floating LIBOR rate that we receive payment on the swaps fell faster than our repo rates did.

Portfolio leverage decreased due to the reduction of agency MBS leverage or overall portfolio leverage at 5.4 times. If you include the synthetic borrowings implied in our agency TBAs rolling, the effective economic leverage was 6.6 times at June 30th. Similarly, our interest rate swap position fell to just under $3 billion of notional balance with the fixed rate we pay to 2.09% and a remaining term to maturity of 3.6 years. The effective interest rate spread fell from 114 basis points to 96 basis points on the quarter, due primarily to the widening of the repo LIBOR spread, but also due to the higher paid down expense recognized in core earnings from agency prepayments.

We declared a dividend of $0.11 for the quarter, which reflected an 11.6% dividend yield on the closing stock price for the quarter. Book value per common share decreased $0.23 to $4.53 per share. Taken together, the $0.11 dividend and decrease in book value resulted in an economic return on book value of negative 2.5% for the quarter and lowered the year-to-date economic return to 1.2%.

With that, I would like to turn the call back over to Ben, our operator, to open up for any questions you may have. Thank you.

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Doug Harter with Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Joshua Bolton

This is actually Josh on for Doug. You spoke a little bit about leverage taking down in the quarter. Are you comfortable with where your leverage is today, just given the asset mix of the portfolio or should we expect leverage to drift higher going forward to support future distributions? Thanks.

Joseph McAdams

Thanks, Josh. We do see our current leverages below a more typical target. I do think -- it's clearly over the last several days, we've continued to see some significant volatility in the interest rate markets. As Bistra mentioned, we do expect to see potentially higher prepayments through the fall. So, in the near-term, given where we see market volatility, given where we see the spreads on new investments, I think we're likely to maintain this level of leverage. But certainly looking opportunistically, especially if spreads on new investments were to continue to widen to look to move our agency MBS back up to a more typical target level. Also as Brett pointed out, most of our mortgage credit investments have been focused on continuing to build our residential loans held for securitization portfolio. So, obviously depending on the pace of that acquisition, those acquisitions continuing, that does have some impact on the overall portfolio leverage.

Joshua Bolton

Good, that makes sense. And then, I appreciate the color on how CPRs are trending in third quarter, do you have an update on how book value has performed quarter-to-date?

Joseph McAdams

Sure. Book value had performed fairly well through most of July. I'd say, given the volatility and underperformance in agency MBS late last week, I'd say, we sort of ended the week back down to roughly flat on book value. And clearly it looks like there's some continued underperformance today in the market. So, I think book values had recovered somewhat in July, but now really back down to quarter and levels or -- not to give it a good real time book value updates, but I'd expect them to be down somewhat if the market closes where it is now.

Joshua Bolton

Great. Thanks for the comments, guys.

Joseph McAdams

Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Mikhail Goberman with JMP Securities. Please go ahead.

Mikhail Goberman

Good morning, everybody. Appreciate the color on pays and book value. I'm wondering if you could perhaps give some color on where you're seeing 30-day repo rates today?

Bistra Pashamova

Yes, hi. This is Bistra. As of last Friday, one month repo rates were mid-2.30%s, 2,35%, a couple of basis points lower today, so 2.33%.

Mikhail Goberman

They're kind of in the mid-2.30% range?

Bistra Pashamova

Yes, low to mid-2.30%, yes.

Mikhail Goberman

A low to mid 2.30%. Thank you very much. One other question I had was on TBAs. I know they've been cheapening significantly the past couple of quarters. I'm wondering what you're kind of seeing in the TBA marketplace right now and if there is any further appetite to rotate further into TBAs. I know you guys kind of rotated into a higher TBA position at the margin in the second quarter.

Joseph McAdams

We maintained a fairly similar TBA overall position. So if you view that in the context of a smaller overall agency portfolio, we did increase our relative allocation to TBAs, clearly on the -- there's two components to the roll income we are on the TBA, there is these sort of underlying implied yield that as you point out has certainly gotten more attractive as more TBAs are cheapened. The flipside of that is the implied financing. So TBAs have not been as special over the last few months as they typically would be. And part of that really is related to the implied repo cost on the breakeven TBA roll being higher all things equal, then we might have expected given where LIBOR was. So, I do think that as we expect to see the repo LIBOR basis improve some as we move forward, we should see some improvement on the roll income we earn on the TBAs. But I'd see where we stand now is sort of as I described at the beginning that we have increased our relative allocation. At this point, we haven't really been looking to increase our overall TBA position.

Mikhail Goberman

All right, thanks a lot. That's all I have. Thank you.

Joseph McAdams

Thank you.

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would now like to turn the conference back over to Joe McAdams for any closing remarks.

Joseph McAdams

Well, thank you again for joining us today to discuss Anworth's second quarter results. We appreciate everyone's continued interest and attention, and we look forward to talking to you again this time next quarter. Thank you.

