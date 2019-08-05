Alkermes: Offering A Speculative Entry Point

Alkermes (ALKS) is a mid-cap biopharmaceutical company focused on drug development for chronic central nervous system diseases, such as schizophrenia, major depressive disorder and multiple sclerosis. The company has two approved drugs, ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults, and VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol dependence as well as for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

Alkermes also granted US licenses of technologies to these companies, from whom they receive royalties:

With AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN): BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes;

With Janssen: RISPERDAL CONSTA (risperidone Long-Acting Injection) for the treatment of schizophrenia and for the longer-term treatment of Bipolar I Disorder;

With Janssen: INVEGA SUSTENNA (paliperidone palmitate) for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder;

With Janssen: INVEGA TRINZA (paliperidone palmitate) for the treatment of schizophrenia in patients after they have been adequately treated with INVEGA SUSTENNA for at least four months.

Alkermes has three development candidates in the pipeline:

ALKS 3831, indicating for Schizophrenia, ongoing Phase 3 trial;

Diroximel Fumarate (ALKS 8700/ BIIB098) indicated for Multiple Sclerosis in development under a license and collaboration agreement with Biogen;

ALKS 4230 indicated in immuno-oncology.

The company recently came out with strong results in a Phase 3 study of BIIB098 indicating for relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis ('RRMS). Despite this, the stock has kept falling over the last one year, for a number of reasons. In February, its schizophrenia drug ALKS-5461 received a second rejection from the FDA. In April, the company’s President/COO resigned. Somehow, that triggered the stock’s fall that has continued to date.

Last week saw the stock rally on significant news, although only near a 52-week low, staying below $25, which it has been since June 2019. In this article, we will try to gauge the upside potential for the stock in light of its upcoming catalyst.

What's going on with the stock’s laggard movement?

Two issues were faced by the company in recent times. One was an inter partes review (‘IPR) petition, and the other was data readout. In both of these, the company did superbly. The stock, however, didn’t.

On 7/29/2019 Alkermes announced entering into a non-exclusive license agreement with Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC. Amneal had filed an IPR petition challenging the Orange Book-listed U.S. Patent Number 7,919,499 for VIVITROL that expires in 2029. The agreement was the termination of the IPR petition by Amneal, while they were granted a non-exclusive right by Alkermes to "market a generic formulation of VIVITROL in the U.S. beginning sometime in 2028 or earlier under certain circumstances." Rest of the terms of the agreement were not made public. Perhaps this confidential part of the agreement irks the market.

The other event was entirely positive. On 7/30/2019, Alkermes and Biogen Inc. (BIIB) together announced positive topline results from EVOLVE-MS-2, the Phase 3 study of ALKS 8700 / BIIB098 (diroximel fumarate) compared to Biogen's TECFIDERA (dimethyl fumarate), showing the former to be statistically superior to the latter. The new fumarate with a distinct chemical structure ('C11H13NO6) is being investigated for RRMS in a head-to-head comparison with dimethyl fumarate ('C6H8O4). However, certain issues with the data readout, as we will presently see, may have confused investors.

EVOLVE-MS-2 head-to-head study

EVOLVE-MS-2 was a randomized, double-blind, active-controlled, five-week, Phase 3 tolerability and safety study, designed to primarily measure the number of days with GI events using an individual GI symptom impact scale ('IGISIS). The secondary endpoints were: Number of days with a GI symptom intensity score using an individual GI symptom scale, number of days with overall GI symptoms using a global GI symptom scale, worst GI symptom intensity by week using an individual GI symptom scale. Safety was measured by incidence of adverse events. A total of 506 participants were enrolled in the multi-center study that was conducted at 67 locations.

Patients treated with diroximel fumarate self-reported "significantly fewer days of key gastrointestinal symptoms with intensity scores ≥2 on the Individual Gastrointestinal Symptom and Impact Scale ('IGISIS), as compared to dimethyl fumarate (p=0.0003)," thereby achieving the primary endpoint. Alkermes will present further results from the ongoing analysis of EVOLVE-MS-2 data at a future scientific forum. That should throw light on the secondary endpoints.

Safety

Here’s a chart showing the differences in adverse events:

diroximel fumarate dimethyl fumarate flushing 32.8% 40.6% diarrhea 15.4% 22.3% nausea 14.6% 20.7% Overall discontinuation 1.6% 6.0% Discontinuation for GI event 0.8% 4.8%

Table by - author

The lesser discontinuation rate due to GI adverse events is encouraging as the stopping of treatment in a chronic disease like MS can cause the disease to relapse. However, we really do not have data on whether these differences we see in the table above are statistically significant - and perhaps that is the key reason the stock hasn’t been bolstered by this data. We probably need to wait for the complete data that will be presented soon.

An earlier study called EVOLVE-MS-1, which was a single arm, mainly safety and tolerability study, confirmed these safety data. The study showed - “Overall, incidence of GI adverse events in patients treated with diroximel fumarate was 30.9%. The GI events were generally mild (68%) or moderate (28%) in severity. They resolved in 88.8% of cases and led to 0.7% of patients discontinuing the drug.

Flushing or flushing-related events also were reported by 44.3% of EVOLVE-MS-1 patients. They mostly occurred in the first month of treatment, resolved in 74.4% of cases, and led to <1% of patients discontinuing the drug.”

The study also showed early signs of efficacy which have now been confirmed in the MS-2 trial.

Why is the market indifferent?

The market seems to be reacting dully to the IPR settlement with Amneal and positive primary results from the EVOLVE-MS-2 study. What the market is not considering is the fact that Biogen has high stakes riding on VUMERITY, the conditionally approved trade name for diroximel fumarate. This new fumarate that Biogen has licensed from Alkermes, is "designed to rapidly convert to monomethyl fumarate in the body and, based on bioequivalence data, is referencing TECFIDERA (dimethyl fumarate) as part of the 505(B)(2) regulatory pathway." Diroximel fumarate indicated for multiple sclerosis ('MS) is presently under review with the U.S. FDA, with the PDUFA target date in Q4 2019.

Tecfidera is Biogen’s top selling MS product with patent protection until 2028. However, rival drug maker Mylan has filed an inter partes review with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, challenging the drug’s 514 patent. If the USPTO’s decision expected in early 2020 is against Biogen, it can make way for generics by end of 2020. Biogen has stated in an investor presentation in Q1 2019 that it plans to protect its MS and Tecfidera patient base with the technically superior Vumerity, which has patent protection until 2033. Biogen reported global revenue of $2.149 billion from Tecfidera for the six months ended 6/30/2019, of which revenue from the U.S. alone stood at over $1.5 billion. Biogen’s total revenue from MS products in the same period was $4.187 billion.

The problem, that we see here, is that if somehow TECFIDERA goes generic next year, then there will be pricing pressure on VEMURITY. The only way for VEMURITY to withstand that pressure is by being exceedingly superior to TECFIDERA. The trial data has shown superiority, however the market is worried whether it meets that “exceedingly” benchmark that will allow VEMURITY to be priced at TECFIDERA’s non-generic prices.

The prevalent population of Multiple Sclerosis worldwide was estimated at 1.98 million in 2016, which generated revenues of over $19 billion. By 2026, the revenues are expected to be over $25 billion. It's anticipated that 17 late-stage drug products, entering the MS market in the coming five years, will capture about 30% share of the global MS market.

Financial considerations

In the six months ended 6/30/2019, Alkermes earned total revenues of $502,974, which includes $236,812 from manufacturing and royalties, $236,116 from product sales, $29,046 from research and development, and $1,000 from license revenue. Expenses were $614,898, which included $207,005 on research and development, and $91,584 on manufacturing costs. That puts the half-yearly earnings at a loss per share of $0.88. Source here and in 10-Q page 6. This is seriously poor performance from a $3bn market cap company.

Alkermes entered into a license and collaboration agreement for development and commercialization of diroximel fumarate, with Biogen in November 2017, which was further amended in October 2018. Alkermes already received $78 million in two tranches, and could get another $150mn, plus mid-teens royalties.

Risks

The revenue accruals from Biogen hinge on the establishment of statistical superiority of diroximel fumarate over, or it not being GI inferior to, Tecfidera. The EVOLVE-MS-2 study has primarily shown the superiority and better safety profile of diroximel fumarate over Tecfidera, however full results are yet to be released pending complete analysis of Phase 3 study data. Any non-positive outcome may also affect the approval of Vumerity.

Note that VEMURITY is outlicensed to Biogen, so ALKS will only receive royalties. The market is highly differentiated, with over a dozen new drugs about to enter the competition.

Opinion

Biogen is poised to suitably price and market the new drug Vumerity to make up for the probable generics dent in Tecfidera's market. That's a certain upside to Alkermes stock. Moving between a low of $19.85 and a high of $46.98 in the past 52 weeks, and average analyst one-year target price of $28.54, the stock offers a speculative mid-term entry point at current prices.

Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we do more than follow biotech news. Using our IOMachine, our team of analysts work to be ahead of the curve. That means that when the catalyst comes that will make or break a stock, we’ve positioned ourselves for success. And we share that positioning and all the analysis behind it with our members.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.