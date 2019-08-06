Apple: Time To Get Over The iPhone (Check Your Watch)

Those who see the business model transition sooner may benefit from buying shares at levels that I still consider reasonable today.

Apple has been proving that its strength comes from having a balanced portfolio of products and services that complement each other well.

There's a saying in sports: "players win games, teams win championships". I think the metaphor can be used to describe Apple (AAPL) and the role that its flagship product, the iPhone, has played in driving the company's financial results.

On the last day of July, Apple delivered fiscal 3Q19 results and next-period outlook that most would agree were rock-solid. But interestingly, not much about iPhone numbers could be celebrated, other than the fact that the business may no longer be falling off a cliff.

Instead of Apple's "star player", the real protagonists in the third quarter came from the bench: wearables primarily, but also iPads and Macs (which I had particularly called out as potential outperformers back in March).

Credit: Phone Arena

The charts below depict revenue gap to consensus and to prior year in fiscal 3Q19, by product category. Notice that, by both measures, iPhones were laggards in the period in absolute dollar terms - granted, they also represented the largest segment. In spite of it and the Street's constant worries over perceived softness in smartphone units sold, the Cupertino-based company still managed to deliver a drop-the-mic beat and raise.

The results were consistent with my earnings preview projections. In it, I anticipated that "perhaps helping Apple to deliver above-consensus results this quarter will be the less talked about segments". iPad and Macs had just undergone their product refreshes in March, and these launch events tend to be the primary drivers of revenue growth for any of Apple's devices. Solid results on both ends are worth celebrating, in my view, considering how mature these product categories were once perceived to be.

Source: DM Martins Research, data from company reports and Seeking Alpha

But the key factor in allowing Apple to impress this time was wearables, which the company disclosed grew "well over 50%" YOY. Looking beyond the results of the most recent quarter, I maintain my long-term projections on the category but might need to add the qualifier "at least" to account for my estimates that are now starting to look too conservative once again.

I still believe that roughly one-third to one-fourth of Apple's total company consensus revenue growth in fiscal 2020 will come from the Apple Watch - "at least". Supporting my projection is an assumption that the overall smartwatch market will grow at a pace of a bit over 20% YOY, in line with broad wearable device trends reported by recent market research. Embedded in the prediction is also a slowly-rising ASP that I believe is consistent with Apple's pricing power and numerous offerings at the high-end of the spectrum (e.g. stainless steel model, Hermès edition, etc.). See my estimated revenue trend below.

Source: D.M. Martins Research, using data from company reports

In the following year (i.e. fiscal 2021), I believe Apple will still control nearly half of the market, as it did in 2018, because I see few serious contenders to de-throne the Cupertino company as the "king of smartwatches" (my recent coverage of Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) provides a glimpse into how hard breaking into the market successfully has been for the underdogs). Assuming Apple retains pricing strength, top-line growth should hover around 30% over the next couple of years (assuming no severe deterioration in macroeconomic factors) - resulting, perhaps, even in expanding margins due to gains of scale and high ASPs.

Should I be correct in my projections, I believe that, soon enough, wearables will be a more important topic of discussion than smartphones in assessing the robustness of Apple's financial results.

Let's stop obsessing over the iPhone

I believe the Street has been struggling to let go of iPhones as the key focus point in AAPL's investment thesis. To be fair, the category still drives nearly half of total revenues (vs. more than half this time last year). But slowly, the Cupertino company has been proving that its strength no longer comes from the mere sale of mobile phones but in having a balanced portfolio of products and services that complement each other well.

Data by YCharts

In my view, the time will soon come when analysts and investors will stop obsessing over how many smartphone units might be sold in the next quarter, and start thinking about Apple more holistically. Those who are able to see the business model transition sooner may benefit from buying shares at levels that I still consider reasonable today (see chart above) and hopefully produce rich returns over the next few years.

Members of my Storm-Resistant Growth community will continue to get updates on AAPL (allocation updates, insights, etc.) and the performance of my market-beating "All-Equities SRG" portfolio on a regular basis. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified strategy designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.