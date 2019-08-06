Noble Continues To Slide

As of August 1, 2019, the company's contract backlog totaled $2.1 billion, with ~$1.33 billion attributable to the floating fleet and $825 billion to the jack-up fleet.

Noble Corp. indicated a net loss attributable to the company of $151.96 million or $0.61 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2019. It was a bit better than expected.

Image: Jack-up Noble Sam Turner

Investment Thesis

The London-based Noble Corporation (NE) released its second-quarter 2019 results, which confirmed that we may have finally reached a bottom in revenues, which are oscillating now between $280 million and $310 million. However, the backlog is still degrading, albeit at a slower pace, and daily rates are insufficient and still going down, from $236,700/d in Q2'18 to $197,911/d in Q2'19. Even the Jack-ups took a small hit with $124,572/d in Q2'19 compared to 127,150/d a year ago.

However, In the press release, the company indicated that it secured $303 million in an additional contract.

The Company secured contract awards and extensions totaling $303 million, including $164 million associated with the floating fleet and $139 million for the jackup fleet

Consequently, the total backlog is still degrading since 2Q'15 and is barely above $2 billion now.

After analyzing a few offshore drillers recently (e.g., Transocean's (RIG) first-quarter 2019, Valaris (VAL)), I came again to the conclusion that the offshore drilling industry is undergoing a tough period of transition that seems to get more severe than previously anticipated.

The "recovery" is hardly noticeable and apparent only in the jack-ups segment. Daily rates have reached rock bottom but are not about to bottom out due to a severe oversupply and significant reduction of exploration CapEx which is generalizing to the offshore and the onshore as well. It is now a fundamental shift, in my opinion, that we could see going on and on as a "new normal."

The industry is entering a different standard model and will have to adapt to survive quickly, and for Noble, the task may be more difficult due to its debt load. Worse, oil prices are showing signs of weakness due to doubt about the strength of the world economy.

This transition period will create high volatility, and it is essential to take advantage of these sharp swings by trading a significant portion - minimum 50% - of your NE position based mainly on the future oil prices outlook. I do not favor a long-term investment in NE.

Noble Corporation PLC - 2Q'19 and Balance Sheet history. The raw numbers

Noble Corp. 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 266.2 329.6 235.16 258.37 279.41 309.89 282.89 292.94 Net Income in $ Million −99.48 −24.68 -142.33 -628.06 -81.59 -33.06 -70.89 -151.96 EBITDA $ Million 82.4 29.58 64.45 -713.06 94.74 101.84 119.54 -5.702 (Estimated by Fun Trading) EPS diluted in $/share −0.40 −0.10 -0.58 -2.55 -0.33 -0.13 -0.29 -0.61 Cash from operating activities in $ Million 44.8 154.9 54.91 -1.02 -10.58 144.1 -40.78 33.31 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 19.1 71.3 33.82 42.06 73.46 61.0 96.79 55.56 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 25.7 83.6 21.1 -43.08 -84.03 83.1 -137.57 -22.25 (Estimated by Fun Trading) Cash and short-term investments $ Billion 0.61 0.66 0.46 0.41 0.33 0.38 0.19 0.154 Long-term Debt in $ Billion 4.05 4.05 3.84 3.84 3.90 3.88 3.85 3.85 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 244.9 245.0 246.2 246.7 246.8 246.8 248.3 249.154 Backlog 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 NE Backlog in $ billion 3.2 3.0 2.8 2.6 2.5 2.4 2.3 2.1

Source: Noble Filings and Morningstar/YCharts

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, and Backlog discussion

1 - Quarterly revenues were $292.9 million

Noble Corp. indicated a net loss attributable to the company of $151.96 million or $0.61 per diluted share. However, in the press release, the company noted:

Results for the second quarter included the following items: • A charge totaling $100 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, related to the Paragon Offshore litigation. • A net gain totaling $34 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, relating to the release of reserves for tax positions following the settlement of the examination of the Company’s U.S. tax returns for the years ended December 31, 2010, and 2011. Excluding these items, the Company would have reported a net loss attributable to Noble Corporation plc for the three months ended June 30, 2019, of $86 million, or $0.34 per diluted share.

The company had revenues this quarter of $292.9 million. Revenues were up 13.4% compared to a year ago and down 3.5% sequentially.

EBITDA turned negative in the second quarter to $5.702 million compared to $119.54 million in the preceding quarter.

2 - Negative Free Cash Flow of 22.25 million in Q2'19

Yearly FCF ("TTM") estimated comes to minus $160.8 million. It is not a good sign, and I do not expect Noble to turn a positive cash flow in 2019. The struggle is still on, and due to lower daily rates expected, the downside might eventually get worse. FCF for 2Q'19 was negative $22.25 million (estimated by Fun Trading).

3 - Quarterly Backlog history and discussion

As of August 1, 2019, the company's contract backlog totaled $2.1 billion, with ~$1.33 billion attributable to the floating fleet and $825 billion to the jack-up fleet.

For more information, read the last FSR here.

Total backlog addition this month is estimated at $303 million, which is better than the last FSR. However, it is insufficient and confirms that a full recovery is still miles away. In the press release, Julie J. Robertson, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive, said:

Note: Utilization of the company’s floating rig fleet reached 60% in 1Q'19.

Noble Corp. announced that the jack-up Noble Johnny Whitstine commenced a three-year contract offshore Saudi Arabia in mid-April.

4 - Net debt is $3.699 billion

Net debt increased to $3.69 billion as of June 30, 2019, which is not a threat with a limited CapEx for the next few years. Total liquidity as of June 31, 2019, was ~$1.45 billion comprised of cash and equivalents of $153.77 million and availability under revolving credit facilities of $1.3 billion. The cash on hand has been cut more than half this quarter compared to the same quarter a year ago. Adam Peakes, the CFO, said in the conference call:

In summarizing the amended facility, the most significant change is the elimination of the 55% debt-to-total capitalization component and replacing it with the covenant that limits the amount of senior guaranteed debt-to-EBITDA. The new ratio is currently set at a maximum level of 4 times where it remains through year-end 2020, declining to 3.5 times for the year 2021 and settling at 3 times from 2022 until the facility matures in January 2023. Also there's a covenant limit to total borrowing on the facility to no more than 15% of consolidated net tangible assets less other secured debt. Total commitments under the amended 2017 facility were reduced to $1.3 billion, compared to $1.5 billion previously.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis (short term)

Noble Corp. is the weakest link in the already ailing offshore drilling sector because of its massive and concerning debt. How Noble will be able to repay over $3 billion in debt with such weak revenues and negative free cash flow remains an enigma. However, it is not an immediate threat, or so it seems.

The survival of the company, as it is, depends mainly on the strength of the "recovery." However, it turned out to be much more elusive than expected.

The hard numbers are telling the truth. Without any compassion for the shareholders who have seen their investment going up in smoke.

There is no doubt that Noble needs a full recovery with daily rates much higher than we have now and longer contract duration. And it requires them as soon as possible.

I wish I could be more optimistic, but it is essential to look at the situation honestly to be able to adopt the right trading strategy. I said "trading" strategy, and I do not recommend any investment in this sector unless relevant and unmistakable signs of full recovery can be seen.

Technical analysis

NE is trading within a descending channel pattern. It is considered generally bearish short term.

Line resistance stands at $2.50. I strongly recommend taking over 50% profit at this level, unless oil prices can turn bullish, which is not likely but we never know.

Line support is now down to about $1.30. However, a double bottom at $1.60 could eventually stop the stock from going lower. Thus, I recommend buying a little at $1.60 and wait to see if it is reliable support. If the stock breaches it, then we will go directly to $1.30.

The oil prices are paramount now. The trading war between China and the US is weakening oil, but if some agreement can be reached, then oil prices can turn bullish again.

