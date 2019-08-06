San Juan Basin Royalty Trust: $3.29 May Seem Undervalued, But Distribution Likely To Stay Near Zero

The trust's distribution is projected to end in 2030, but will not distribute much cash for the next 18 months, making it an unattractive investment option.

The trust currently holds a natural gas reserve of 75,844 MMcf, which held up really well for the last year.

Introduction

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) was established in 1980 which pays its unit holders royalty for net income derived from natural gas sales (86%) from Southland Royalty's San Juan Basin in New Mexico. The trust's yield label on most finance sites, including Seeking Alpha, is around 10%, although an accurate calculation shows an 8.82% yield if the trust continues distribution at current rates. However, following natural gas prices, it can be shown that the trust will not distribute much cash for the next 18 months, and thereby making it a value trap and yield trap. Investors should avoid it for better alternatives, such as Exxon Mobil (XOM) for gas exposure.

Here is some more key information about the trust:

Share price: $3.29 per share

Market Cap: $155.67 million

Expected Forward Yield: 8.82% per unit per year

Recent Distribution and Natural Gas Prices

In recent month, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has declined around 40% from its Jan. 1, 2019, valuation of $5.07 per unit to the current share price of $3.34 per unit as of Aug. 3, 2019. The decline is especially sharp during recent months due to two straight months of declared no cash distribution for the month of June and July. Here is a summary chart of cash distribution of unit holders in the recent months:

Source: Cash Distribution of San Juan Royalty Trust

By recent month distributions, the gas rig is projected to distribute 8.82% at its current price of $3.34 per unit if the trust continues to distribute income proportional to the first seven months of the year. However, this rate of distribution is unlikely since natural gas prices are in a downward trend at multi-year lows, although a seasonal rebound during winter when demand for gas is the highest is likely. To describe the seasonal effects of natural gas prices, see the illustration below on how consumption of natural gas spikes during winter season and drops off a cliff during summer.

Source: Short-Term Energy Outlook, July 2019

Natural Gas Realization Prices Going Forward

Despite Henry Hub Gas seasonal effects, the current business climate for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust is especially worrisome because natural gas prices are at multi-year lows even if accounting for seasonal effects (see blue line below), while the storage, or supply, is rising off the charts (see black line below).

Source: EIA's Short Term Energy Outlook, July 2019

A more direct price prediction from the agency sees gas prices dropping even further into multi-year lows before recovering to slightly above current levels (see illustration below). This does not bode well for the trust, whose cash distribution depends on gas prices and could not distribute anything in recent months when gas prices fell below $2.70/MMBtu and was not able to distribute a significant amount even when prices were closer to $3.00/MMBtu. To illustrate the problem, see the chart below with regard to a prediction of natural gas prices for the next 18 months from agency's short-term energy outlook - the price of Henry Hub will fluctuate and flirt to $3.00/MMBtu but not truly exceed the mark even at its season peak.

Source: EIA's Short Term Energy Outlook, July 2019

To simplify the figure slightly, see the chart below for the projected average Henry Hub Spot - it will likely stay below 12% to 20% below its 2018 average of $3.27/MMBtu, at $2.72/MMBtu for 2019 (a near $0 cash distribution for the trust), and $2.87/MMBtu for 2020, which is a minimal $0.01 per share distribution for the trust.

Source: EIA's Short Term Energy Outlook, July 2019

Valuation and Alternatives

Due to the discussed figures and how the trust's distribution is likely to be dampened near $0 per unit per month for a while, it is obvious that purchasing the units, which only provide income, is not a prudent decision unless Henry Hub Spot shows it can hold above $3.00/MMBtu for an absolute certainty.

As an alternative to SJT, investors interested in exposure to natural gas production should strongly consider Exxon Mobil, which is currently valued at $71.50. Due to the energy giant's large gas E&P exposure, the company will unlikely appreciate in price for the remainder of this year and 2020, but it does boast a 4.80% (and increasing) dividend, which is safe. In that case, investors holding Exxon shares can wait out the lows in gas prices and hope for an appreciation during 2021 while collecting a 5% dividend.

In addition, Exxon's large downstream exposure and well integrated chemicals sector provide a stable income regardless of the realization prices of oil and gas, which are fluctuating wildly as of late.

Conclusion

In conclusion, although San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has dropped nearly 40% this year and looks attractive with a ticket dividend yield of 10.7% on most finance sites, it is indeed a yield and value trap investors should avoid since the trust requires gas prices near $3.00/MMbtu to provide meaningful value to any investor. That realization price will be extremely unlikely during 2019 and 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.