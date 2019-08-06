Fitbit: Dissecting The Quarter

Fitbit (FIT) reported earnings last week and reported revenue and EPS that beat and were in line with expectations. FIT reported revenue of $313.55 million, beating expectations by roughly $2 million and GAAP EPS of -$0.27, which was in line with the Street's expectations. However, the stock soon sold off, as management lowered the mid-point of 2019 revenue guidance in the press release by $95 million due to weaker than expected Versa Lite sales.

Another weak spot in the quarterly report was that gross margins compressed to 34.5% from 39.8% in the same period a year ago. Management discussed that this was largely driven by a decrease in the average selling price and more promotional activity centered around the muted reception that the Versa Lite product received from customers.

The average selling price of products declined 19% y/y to $86 per device, due to the introduction of more affordable devices. This represents FIT's pivot towards a new business model - getting devices onto more wrists and monetizing that via recurring revenue streams. By introducing lower-priced models, FIT was able to increase the number of devices sold 31% y/y to 3.5 million.

Once FIT creates a robust ecosystem of users and launches premium services world-wide, it will diversify its revenue stream from episodic sales towards more stable, recurring revenue, which will increase the lifetime value of customers. CEO James park discussed that strategy on the earnings conference call:

Moreover, as discussed in my prior articles, FIT has been testing its premium service in test markets and guided that it will fully roll it out this fall. Management also said that in the test markets "the initial attach rates and consumer receptivity have been encouraging." With more than 27 million active users on the platform, FIT has the platform to create a sizable amount of higher-margin, recurring revenue.

Below is the pricing that has been posted to forums which details how much Fitbit Coach and Fitbit Premium will cost users. If 25% of Fitbit's current active users were to sign up for a monthly subscription, that would translate into $810 million in recurring revenue each year, which would largely just flow to the bottom line. Please note that, for simplicity, I am assuming those users would sign up for the monthly subscription, which skews the figures slightly upward, but I also didn't even include any revenue from Fitbit Coach in my calculation, and Fitbit may launch other subscription services, such as for sleep apnea tracking once it receives FDA clearance.

Balance Sheet

Despite trading at a historical low, FIT maintains a robust balance sheet with over $560 million in cash and no debt. If you compare FIT's balance sheet from Q2 of 2018 and today, it is largely in the same position, but the stock is trading a couple of dollars below where it traded at the same time last year, and I think that FIT is in a much better operational position, as it nears the launch of certain subscription services and has grown its base of active users.

Furthermore, management noted that their cash flow is back-end loaded so they expect to end the year with even more cash on their balance sheet and guided that free cash flow will improve in 2020, as they entered 2019 with certain working capital headwinds that they will not enter 2020 with.

Conclusion

With a market capitalization of merely $805 million, I believe this stock is a screaming buy. FIT is in a transitory period where they are transitioning to a recurring revenue stream services business model from a hardware company. By discounting and focusing on increasing its ecosystem of users, FIT has seen reduced sales and compressed margins. Wall Street does not like to see margin compression for a hardware company, as it indicates consumers do not like the product and the company's days may be numbered. However, this margin compression should not be viewed in a vacuum, as it represents a strategic pivot from management.

Let others give up on this stock and snap up shares at this very undervalued level. I believe FIT has the capability to establish itself in the growing healthcare industry as a big player and think recurring revenue streams will soon be established.

Remember, be greedy when others when others are fearful.

