Motorola Solutions: Unshaken By Market Jitters

After combing through media coverage of Monday's sharp selloff in the equities market, I noticed that nearly every major stock and all sectors have taken a massive beating in the recent past. Not even the more conservative names in the consumer staples or utilities sectors seem to have escaped the market's unwind - let alone the more aggressive stocks in industries like tech.

But then again, nothing seems to faze Motorola Solutions (MSI).

Credit: HR Mobiles

Another impressive set of numbers

The Chicago-based mobile solutions provider ended the Monday session up +1.5% month-to-date, much better than the S&P 500's (SPY) -4.5% and the tech-rich Nasdaq's (QQQ) -5.4%. Partly to credit for the recent performance was the company's all-around earnings beat and increased guidance for the full year, both delivered on August 1.

Revenues of $1.86 billion increased nearly 6% YOY, although about one-third of the sales growth was driven inorganically by Motorola Solutions' recent M&A activity (e.g. Vaas International, Avigilon, soon to include WatchGuard). The company's plan of making bolt-on acquisitions in video security, analytics and public safety command centers and attaching the new companies to the mother ship's sales and marketing machine reminds me of Cisco's (CSCO) successful growth strategy. In both cases, the results have been highly satisfactory.

Source: earnings slide

The story only gets better further down the P&L. Motorola Solutions managed to increase profitability on both the product and services sides of the business. Regarding the latter, scale seems to have been a meaningful factor, with adjusted op margin expanding a whopping six percentage points YOY. The acquisitions probably played an important role as well - not only from a synergy perspective but also as many of these companies produce better margins than Motorola Solutions' legacy business portfolio.

Lastly, the company's bottom line continued to benefit from tight opex management, something that Motorola Solutions has done aggressively and successfully for as long as I have covered this name. The end result was solid FCF growth of 11% that further supports a favorable view of the company shared recently by credit rating agency Moody's:

Motorola's Baa3 issuer rating is driven by its very strong business profile, leading position in the communications equipment business, broad geographic and product diversification and solid cash generation. The strength and market position of the government and public safety business across its many product and service lines and the relative stability of this business in economic downturns are key credit strengths.

On the stock

I am not going to lie: MSI still causes me to scratch my head in a mix of awe and disbelief. Off the cuff, I cannot name another tech name that has produced such impressive returns in such a consistent manner. MSI's trailing five-year, risk-adjusted return is comparable to that of the almighty Microsoft (MSFT), at a Sharpe ratio of 1.2, but with less severe drawdowns. Yet, I bet few investors even know of the existence of the mission-critical communication solutions company, at best confusing it for the old cell phone maker that came to be known as Motorola Mobility in 2011.

Data by YCharts

Given MSI's past performance, I am inclined to believe that this may be one of the best tech names to own, especially amid a very turbulent environment for virtually all stocks in the market. I have certainly abandoned my three-year old thesis (proven wrong) that the stock is too expensive, given its growth profile. Shares trade today at a next-year P/E of 19.5x and long-term PEG of 2.7x that, while not a bargain, seem consistent with the quality of the company and the historical performance of its shares.

I do not own MSI yet, but I believe I can create superior risk-adjusted returns in the long run using a different strategy. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MSI, MSFT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.