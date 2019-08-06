CBRE: A Smart Way To Invest In Real Estate

In the future CBRE can benefit from existing tailwinds that are likely to increase in strength.

CBRE Group (CBRE) has over 90,000 employees and is active in 100+ countries. This scale has enabled CBRE to get market leadership in several real estate service segments.

Given the popularity of real estate and the strong share price performance it is quite surprising to me that a giant like CBRE is not getting more attention.

In this article I will discuss the valuation of the business, its future and the recently published earnings report.

CBRE a global real estate powerhouse

CBRE is the global leader in services to owners and users of commercial real estate. The company has 6.1 billion square feet under management, serves 90% of the Fortune 100 companies and completed 87,000 transactions in 2018.

CBRE has market leadership in leasing, property sales, outsourcing, valuation, property management and is the No. 1 commercial developer in the US.

Synergies

Being a leader in different segments creates synergies. CBRE can spread the cost of acquiring market knowledge over more transactions. In addition it is easy to cross sell services to customers decreasing customer acquisition cost. Finally, being a well-known brand and the most admired real estate company in 2019 according to Fortune helps attract new customers and more assets under management.

Tailwinds for CBRE

1. Outsourcing

Companies are focusing more on their core competencies and real estate activities is one of the activities that companies are outsourcing to specialists. Since 1992 when CBRE signed its first CRE contract with Baxter International (BAX), the company has grown the number of major accounts to over 500. Given that these outsource deals are usually complex and require facilities management, project management, transactions and consulting services this trend favors larger real estate service companies like CBRE.

2. Consolidation

The benefits of scale have resulted in mergers and a less competitive landscape. In the current state of the industry CBRE is the clear market leader with Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) and Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) complementing the top 3. Given that certain activities like SAAS tools are most beneficial to larger companies further consolidation seems likely.

Source: CBRE investor presentation

3. Asset allocation

Institutional investors have been allocating more resources to commercial real estate. Given the low interest rate environment and relatively high return targets this trend is unlikely to reverse. Institutional investors are more likely to outsource significant parts of real estate management. In addition a strong brand name will help CBRE win business from institutional investors that might be slightly less price sensitive.

source: CBRE investor presentation

Latest earnings

In their latest earnings report CBRE delivered 12% revenue growth. Measured in local currencies revenue even increased with 15%. This strong growth also resulted in adjusted profit growth of 11%. Adjusted earnings per share increased from $0.74 to $0.81 and CBRE expects for 2019 and adjusted profit of $3.75 per share. This means that CBRE is trading at a forward p/e of 14.2.

Growth is coming from all divisions. Advisory grew 11%, workplace solutions 14% and real estate investment saw strong underlying growth in development. Net debt is also steadily declining from 1.1 times adjusted EBITDA in Q2 2018 to 0.79 times adjusted EBITDA at the publication of Q2 2019.

Real estate valuations

Real estate is cyclical and this means that buying a real estate services company late in the cycle can be risky. CBRE, however, thinks that the cycle is not yet ready to turn. Occupancy and the yield curve both seem high, but valuations, leverage and rent growth are not at worrisome levels. This means that more growth is probable before a serious correction hits the commercial real estate markets.

Source: CBRE investor presentation

Top managers with positions in CBRE

There is no substitute for doing your own valuation work. Still I follow what famous investors have in their portfolio. Bill Nygren with his Oakmark Select fund has 9,12% in CBRE. Jeffrey Ubben of ValueAct Capital has 7,19% in CBRE. For Bill Nygren CBRE is a number two position behind Alphabet. Jeffrey Ubben has CBRE as his sixth position. Still, given the weight in both portfolio's we can clearly see that the positions are material to their overall performance.

Conclusion

CBRE is a reasonably valued and is benefiting from several tailwinds. The balance sheet is strong and leverage is slightly below the target range between 1 and 2 times EBITDA. CBRE seems to think that the end of the cycle is not very near, which means that CBRE is likely to return more capital to shareholders or grow through m&a. The combination of strong growth and a reasonable multiple of profits mean that at the current price CBRE shares look attractive. Bill Nygren and Jeffrey Ubben seem to agree and made CBRE a significant holding in their respective portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CBRE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.