PT XL Axiata: Expansion In Ex-Java And Network Quality Improvement Should Drive Re-Rating Of Shares

The proposed Axiata Group-Telenor Asia merger could be positive for XL Axiata in terms of potential acquisitions to consolidate the market and capital expenditure efficiencies.

XL Axiata is growing revenue faster and achieving break-even earlier ahead of expectations in ex-Java, validating the success of its strategy to expand network and coverage in ex-Java.

Elevator Pitch

Indonesia-listed PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCPK:PTXKY) (OTC:PTXAF) [EXCL:IJ], the second-largest mobile operator in Indonesia, is currently trading at 6.0 times consensus forward FY2019 EV/EBITDA and 5.4 times consensus forward FY2020 EV/EBITDA based on its share price of IDR3,260 as of August 2, 2019, which represents a discount to its larger peer, PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLK) (OTCPK:TLKMF) [TLKM:IJ].

XL Axiata's valuation discount to its larger peer, Telekomunikasi Indonesia, should narrow over time, as it continues to expand in ex-Java and enhance its network quality to grow its subscriber base. Also, the potential merger of its parent, Axiata Group Berhad (OTCPK:AXXTF) [AXIATA:MK] with Telenor's (OTCPK:TELNF) (OTCPK:TELNY) Asian operations could give XL Axiata the firepower needed to do value-accretive acquisitions and consolidate the Indonesian mobile telecommunications market in future.

I arrive at a target price of IDR4,350 for XL Axiata based on a FY2020 EV/EBITDA multiple of 7 times.

Company Description

XL Axiata is one of the three largest mobile operators in Indonesia alongside Telkomsel (Telekomunikasi Indonesia's 65%-owned mobile/cellular subsidiary) and PT Indosat Tbk (OTCPK:PTITF) [ISAT:IJ]; three of them account for approximately 80% of Indonesian mobile subscribers. XL Axiata is the second-largest Indonesia mobile operator with 17.1% market share, trailing leader Telkomsel's 52% market share. Also, unlike integrated players like Telekomunikasi Indonesia and Indosat, XL Axiata is mobile-centric.

Expansion In Ex-Java To Grow Subscriber Base

In the past three years since the second half of 2016, XL Axiata has been aggressively expanding in ex-Java (regions outside Java), which now accounts for slightly over 20% of the company's total revenue, as disclosed at its 1H2019 earnings call. Telkomsel's market share leadership in the Indonesian mobile market is largely attributable to the fact that Telkomsel is a national player with a nationwide footprint, while XL Axiata and Indosat are Java-centric mobile operators. But market dynamics are changing.

In 2Q2019, XL Axiata's ex-Java revenue grew in the high single-digits QoQ (exact split between Java and ex-Java revenue not disclosed), versus a relatively lower 5% QoQ increase in total revenue. This validates the fact that XL Axiata is adopting a successful strategy of grabbing market share in ex-Java, while maintaining its market share and monetizing its existing customer base (elaborated on in the next section on data revenue growth) in its core Java market. The company's subscriber base grew 7% YoY and 3% QoQ to 56.6 million in 2Q2019.

XL Axiata confirmed at the 1H2019 earnings call that it is indeed making significant headway in adding to the company's subscriber base in ex-Java:

I think, generally, if you look at Java revenue, I think if you look at first half, I think both regions are actually growing, right? Whether we're outgrowing the competitors or not, we don't have the split. But I think what we can see definitely in some of the big clusters, we are maintaining or, if not, growing our market share in some of these big clusters. Nevertheless, there are some of our strong clusters are probably also under effect, right? But on a net-net basis, I would say that relative to competitors, we believe that we either maintain or has actually grown slightly in Java, right?...Ex Java, I think what we are actually seeing now in terms of revenue growth has actually exceeded our expectations, our initial plan, right? So I think especially in areas where we go with the Telkomsel as a monopoly, I think the traction that we see in those markets are quite significant. So on the revenue front, we are probably on -- we are probably ahead, right?

XL Axiata's expansion in ex-Java has not merely exceeded expectations in terms of revenue growth, it is also achieving earnings break-even and payback on its ex-Java investment in a shorter period than initially expected. With respect to payback period, the company is now expecting to realize payback in three to four years, instead of four to five years. This is because XL Axiata is already EBITDA-positive in most of the ex-Java territories it initially entered into three years ago, which is a function of the economies of scale achieved from reaching a certain level of market share in these territories. In some of these ex-Java territories, XL Axiata has even managed to be EBIT-positive. This has helped drive improved profitability for XL Axiata, whose EBITDA margin for 2Q2019 was 39.1%, representing a 300 basis points YoY growth and a 90-basis points QoQ growth.

In a nutshell, XL Axiata is growing revenue faster and achieving break-even earlier ahead of expectations in ex-Java, which is a significant positive.

Looking ahead, XL Axiata hinted at the 1H2019 earnings call that it could potentially accelerate expansion in ex-Java in 2H2019 by spending more on network investment:

I think on the CapEx (capital expenditures) side, yes, we are spending around IDR 7.5 trillion this year. I think the way we look at CapEx moving forward, I think what you definitely see there's definitely opportunity outside Java, right? Because if you look at the revenue growth, what we see today, it's actually growing faster than what we usually anticipated, right? So definitely, there's opportunity there, right? So whether we'll probably going to accelerate the investment on new coverage areas, there's a potential, right?

Network Quality Improvement To Increase Data Revenue Growth

XL Axiata is the most data-centric mobile operator among the Big Three operators (Telkomsel, XL Axiata and Indosat) with the highest data revenue contribution. The company's data revenue increased 29% YoY to IDR9.6 trillion for 1H2019 and accounted for 87% of overall service revenue (versus data accounting for 62% of Telkomsel's 1H2019 revenue), driven by a 64% YoY increase in total traffic across XL Axiata’s network. As a result, XL Axiata is less susceptible to the risk of declining legacy (cellular, voice, Short Message Service or SMS) revenue compared with its peers. XL Axiata's non-data service revenue (largely comprising legacy services) declined 9% QoQ from IDR751 billion in 1Q2019 to IDR681 billion in 2Q2019.

This is attributable to XL Axiata's overall network quality and its investments in 4G data network investment.

XL Axiata's years of investment in network quality and coverage with respect to both upgrading existing networks and rolling out new ones have paid off, translating into high quality data experiences for its subscribers. The company is catching up with market leader Telkomsel, according to OpenSignal's July 2019 Mobile Network Experience Report. XL Axiata's average download speeds of 7.4Mbps was significantly faster than Indosat and other smaller mobile operators with download speeds in the 4-5Mbps range, but still slower than Telkomsel's average download speeds of 9.8Mbps. In its report, OpenSignal noted XL Axiata's network quality improvement and the narrowing of the gap between XL Axiata and Telkomsel in that respect:

While 3, Smartfren (smaller mobile operators) and Indosat may be far behind Telkomsel in Download Speed Experience, XL (Axiata) may stand the best chance of catching the leader in this metric. XL's Download Speed Experience score rose by 18% in six months, while Telkomsel's score stayed even. XL still has a lot of ground to cover if it wants to challenge Telkomsel for the download speed crown, but it is closing the gap quickly.

In terms of upload speeds, XL Axiata (3.4Mbps) is even inching closer to market leader Telkomsel (3.7Mbs), with OpenSignal expecting XL Axiata to possibly overtake Telkomsel soon:

Looking at 4G Upload Speed individually, Telkomsel’s score of 5.4 Mbps was a decrease of over 1 Mbps in the last six months. On the other hand, Indostat, Smartfren and XL increased their 4G Upload Speeds by at least 0.5 Mbps over the same time period, and we now see XL and 3 closing the gap with Telkomsel not only in 4G Upload Speed but also Overall Upload Experience. If the current trends continue, we could very well see a new winner in this category in our next report.

Indonesian consumers are recognizing the improvement in XL Axiata's network quality, which is evidenced by the company's high smartphone penetration rate and strong ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) growth.

XL Axiata's smartphone subscribers grew 24% YoY to 48.6 million as of 1H2019, while its smartphone penetration rate expanded by 1,200 basis points to 86% over the same period. This suggests Indonesian smartphone users are increasingly choosing XL Axiata for their mobile subscriptions.

The company's ARPU increased 10% YoY to IDR34 for 1H2019, driven by data monetization and up-selling current clients, including migrating a greater number of its subscribers to 4G. 4G subscribers accounted for approximately 65% of the company's subscriber base. XL Axiata has a network coverage spanning 408 cities and areas in Indonesia covered by 127,257 Base Transceiver Stations or BTS, of which 37,323 of them are 4G BTS.

Potential Axiata-Telenor Merger Positive In Mid-Term

Axiata Group Berhad, a Malaysia-listed regional telecommunications company with a 66.5% stake in XL Axiata, announced on May 6, 2019, that it is in discussions with Norway's Telenor Group with respect to a potential non-cash combination of both companies' telecommunications assets and businesses in Asia. The current timeline is that Axiata Group and Telenor will sign a binding agreement for the mega-merger by 3Q2019, with deal completion expected in another half a year to one year.

There are two potential benefits for XL Axiata from the potential Axiata Group-Telenor Asia merger.

Firstly, XL Axiata's financial strength and capacity for investments and acquisitions should further increase with the backing of an even stronger parent emerging from the merger. The merged entity, referred to as MergedCo for the purpose of this article, will become one of the largest telecommunications companies in Asia and the largest in Southeast Asia. MergedCo is expected to have proforma revenue of RM48 billion and EBITDA of RM20 billion with a customer base of 269 million across 9 countries and boasting the largest domestic market share in six of the nine countries. In comparison, Axiata Group, on a stand-alone basis, currently has 150 million customers with a presence in six countries of which it is the market leader in three of them.

It is estimated that MergedCo will have a debt headroom of RM15-20 billion which could fund both organic and inorganic growth plans for its subsidiaries. XL Axiata last did an acquisition in 2014, acquiring smaller mobile operator peer Axis Telekom. It is possible that XL Axiata could do acquisitions to consolidate Indonesia's mobile telecommunications market with the support of MergedCo.

A May 10, 2019, The Insider Stories article titled "Insight: Indonesia’s Telco Industry Needs Consolidation" quoted Indonesia's Minister for Information, Communication and Technology Rudiantara saying that "the government had hoped that telco operators would consolidate to make the industry healthy." Earlier in February 2018, local media the Jakarta Globe reported that "XL Axiata is also open to the option of a merger or acquiring smaller telcos to strengthen its mobile network business." Certain sell-side analysts have pointed to an acquisition of or merger with Indonesian mobile operator PT Hutchison 3 Indonesia citing "market rumors."

Secondly, increased capital expenditure efficiency has been highlighted as one of the key merger synergies for the proposed Axiata Group-Telenor Asia merger. This could be derived from the optimization of capital expenditure spend and sharing of best practices in areas such as analytics-driven planning and deployment to be more efficient.

Nevertheless, XL Axiata assured investors at the 1H2019 earnings call that the company's strategy and priorities, particularly ex-Java expansion, are not expected to change going forward assuming the Axiata Group-Telenor Asia merger going through:

On Telenor, I think at this point in time, I think for us, it's business as usual. I cannot comment much in terms of how that's going to be moving forward, right? But in any case, I think, with the new -- or as far as we are concerned, at least from some initial discussion, I think, as much as the merged entity are also very excited looking at the opportunity there is in Indonesia. And I believe that I think the strategy will also be similar to what we actually have, looking at opportunity to grow in Asia, especially in outside Java, right? What does it mean for us? I think it's still too early to comment, right, at this point in time. And until probably the deal is actually completed, right? So I'll probably just leave it at that at this point in time.

Valuation

XL Axiata trades at 6.0 times consensus forward FY2019 EV/EBITDA and 5.4 times consensus forward FY2020 EV/EBITDA based on its share price of IDR3,260 as of August 2, 2019. It did not pay a dividend for the past four years since 2015.

XL Axiata is trading at a premium to its historical five-year average forward EV/EBITDA of approximately 5.5 times, which is justified given its better-than-expected revenue growth in ex-Java and its improvement in network quality driving data revenue growth.

Furthermore, XL Axiata is still trading at a discount to Telekomunikasi Indonesia (7.3 times consensus forward FY2019 EV/EBITDA and 6.6 times consensus forward FY2020 EV/EBITDA), despite the fact that it is gradually closing the gap with Telkomsel in terms of subscriber base (particularly in ex-Java) and network quality.

I arrive at a target price of IDR4,350 for XL Axiata applying a 7.0 times EV/EBITDA multiple to my FY2020 EBITDA estimate of IDR10.6 trillion, which implies a 33% upside to its share price of IDR3,260 as of August 2, 2019.

Variant View

The key risk factors for XL Axiata are a slower-than-expected revenue growth and longer-than-expected payback period for ex-Java, a faster-than-expected decline in legacy revenue partially offsetting the strong growth in data revenue, and a possible change in business and strategic direction for XL Axiata following the merger of Axiata Group with Telenor Asia.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e., buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.