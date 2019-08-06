TMAC Resources: Wait For A Turnaround

Despite more than 90% of constituents within the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ) trading above their 200-day moving averages, TMAC Resources (OTC:TMMFF) has found itself back below this crucial level once again. The catalyst for the recent slide comes after a notice that the company was delaying its Q2 results until August 14th, after initially planning to release them on August 1st. Included in the news release was the update that in the absence of support from its largest shareholders, Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) and Resource Capital Funds, the company would require funding from other sources for near-term commitments. This news was accompanied by a sharper drop than I would have expected, with the stock shedding 20% in a single day. Often, it's a red flag when price action is much worse than the news would suggest. While TMAC Resources has made leaps and bounds in improving operations, the share price performance hasn't reflected this in a manner I'd expect. I am much less inclined to purchase a stock when the technicals are diverging from the fundamentals, and for this reason, I remain on the sidelines until the two begin confirming each other.

I first purchased TMAC Resources stock in mid-2016, and the most compelling part of the story was that the technical picture was incredibly strong, as it doubled and then gave up zero ground. The stock managed to put in a new all-time high ahead of 90% of other miners in April 2016, and I initially jumped in the stock at CAD $9.50. The stock had a huge run over the next several months, but warning signs began to show up in Q4 2018. The stock had established vital support at the CAD $14.50 level and finally broke below this level in early December. There were absolutely zero reasons fundamentally to sell the stock at the time, and in fact, the stock had the most attractive fundamentals since its IPO in December. The company had just made a new discovery at Madrid North, it had just received its amended Doris North Water Licence, and it was less than six months out from production. However, the technical picture was telling a completely different story. Based on this divergence, I jumped out at CAD $14.30 and took my 50% gain. The below charts show this trade in chronological order.

Why is any of this relevant? I will explain:

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

In April 2016, when I initially bought the stock, TMAC Resources had a strong fundamental story, and the technicals were confirming this. The stock was making higher lows and higher highs each month, and good news was met with immense buying pressure. This suddenly changed in Q4 2016, and good news suddenly was met with selling pressure and lethargic price action. This is important, as it is similar to what we see currently. While TMAC Resources has seen a significant improvement the past year by shaving more than 30% off of its all-in sustaining costs and refinancing its credit facility, the stock has been unable to hold onto its gains. In the face of improving fundamental news, this is weak price action. The fact that the stock fell apart Friday is a negative sign, as it shows that the stock is still responding listlessly to good news and remains fragile when it comes to unfavorable news.

(Source: TC2000.com)

The company is ranked in the bottom 5% of performers of the 100 Canadian mining names I follow, with a current year-to-date performance of (-)28%. For a company that has made the progress that TMAC Resources has at its Hope Bay Project, this is unusual. In this instance, the technical picture is much worse than the fundamental picture, and this can often be a red flag. In addition to this, TMAC Resources is one of only 12 miners I follow that remains below its 200-day moving average. If the stock cannot even maintain an uptrend when the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ) has broken out, this suggests that the stock is a poor prospect for investors.

So, for those tired of hearing about all the technical voodoo, let's take a look at the fundamentals. Looking at the below chart I've built of all-in sustaining costs, we can see that the trend is undoubtedly going in the right direction from a disastrous start. TMAC Resources initially planned for sub-$750/oz all-in sustaining costs once commercial production was achieved, but clearly, the projections from the Feasibility Study were far too ambitious. This has been partially due to very low gold recoveries, but the company has made significant progress on this front since production began. Looking at the second chart below, we can see that gold recoveries have improved from 62% to 84% in the most recent quarter.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

In addition to substantially improved recovery rates, throughput rates have also improved considerably, as the company has had less downtime due to frequent stoppages to optimize mill recoveries. These are all positives, and these improvements have returned all-in sustaining costs at Hope Bay in Q1 2019 to more reasonable levels below $1,000/oz.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Production guidance given earlier this year is 160,000-180,000 ounces at $900-1,000/oz all-in sustaining costs, and thus far the company remains on track to be on the high end of this guidance. In addition to this, TMAC managed to amend its credit facility with Sprott, which eliminated $26 million of principal payments over the next year. These payments do not begin until Q2 2020, when they resume at a rate of $2.5 million per quarter. The remaining $117 million principal balance of the debt is due on December 30, 2020, but can be pushed out to June 30, 2021, for a 1% fee. This was a positive development, as it gives the company some wiggle room given that TMAC's cash balance is limited with $54 million in cash, of which $26 million is restricted.

Based on continued exploration success, a favorable amendment to their credit facility, and improvements from an operational standpoint at its Doris Mine, we would expect to see more favorable share price performance. While the news released Friday may lead to more dilution if the company has to raise cash through an offering, the sharp reaction down on the news suggests that funds are not in a mood to buy into weakness. If the stock were ready to begin a new bull market, I would have expected to have seen this dip bought up and the stock finish the day well off of its lows.

(Source: TC2000.com)

To be clear, I am not bearish TMAC Resources fundamentally. The reason for this is that there's reason to believe we are seeing a turnaround from an operations standpoint. The company has seen a marked improvement in operations since Jason Neal joined as president and CEO in Q1 2018, and the company is executing the best it has been since the Doris Mine came on-line in late 2017. My issue is that the technical picture is not reflecting the improvement in the fundamentals, and typically, it's best to be patient in this scenario. In my experience, a divergence in the technicals in the face of relatively positive fundamentals can, in some cases, be a red flag.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Looking at a daily chart of the stock, we can see that there's solid support at CAD $3.95, and clearly, overhead supply remains at the CAD $7.05 level. Each trip up to this area has seen immediate selling pressure, and we've seen zero change of character yet to suggest these sellers are sold out. I was ideally looking for a new base to be built in the CAD $5.50-7.00 level to indicate that the stock was in stronger hands, but Friday's selling pressure has suggested otherwise. As long as the bulls can defend the CAD $3.95 level, it can be assumed that the bottom is in on the stock. However, I prefer to be long stocks in uptrends, not ones in volatile ranges. Until TMAC Resources can break above CAD $7.05 for on a weekly close, the stock will remain an Avoid for my strategies. Ideally, I would like to see any move above this $7.05 level on significant volume to prove the move is real.

While TMAC Resources management and the exploration team have made significant progress since Jason Neal stepped in as CEO, the share price has continued to tread water. I would prefer to see the stock climb above the CAD $7.05 level before putting it back on my radar and feel that the best course of action is patience until this changes. I have never found bottom-fishing to be a successful strategy consistently, and this is especially true when it comes to stocks that are laggards among their peers. The company is undoubtedly one to keep an alert on if the CAD $7.05 level breaks to the upside on a weekly close, but until then, I see much better opportunities elsewhere in the sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.