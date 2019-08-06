Tesla: No Such Thing As 'Structurally Bankrupt'

Tesla (TSLA) recently posted its 2019 Q2 financial statements. "Disaster" and "structurally bankrupt" have been the most common reactions among bears, but the reality strongly disagrees with this narrative. Just to be clear, "structurally bankrupt" and "Disaster" are nothing more than buzzwords meant to drum up negative sentiment. A google search for both terms turns up nothing other than negative Tesla articles. In order to determine if the sentiment around these buzzwords was accurate, I decided to break down Tesla's financial documents.

When analyzing Tesla's financial statements, I wanted to see what progress was being made over the last year. To do this, I calculated various metrics based on the recently released 2019 Q2 10-Q and compared to the 2018 Q2 10-Q. What I found was that Tesla was making progress on a number of fronts toward becoming a stable and profitable company.

Balance Sheet Analysis

Quick Ratio: A quick ratio of 0.6 means that current liabilities are more than cash + cash equivalents, indicating that the company may have issues with meeting its short-term obligations. During the same period in 2018, the ratio stood at 0.37, meaning Tesla improved this metric over the last year.

Working Capital: Similar to the Quick Ratio, working capital indicates the readiness of a company to meet its short-term obligations. Tesla reported $593 million in working capital; in 2018, the company reported -$2.4 billion in working capital. Again, this was a positive step year over year.

Debt-to-Equity: Tesla is highly leveraged with a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.3, meaning it relies strongly on debt to fund its operations. However, the company has actually reduced its leverage since 2018, when it reported a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.8.

Days Sales Outstanding (DSO): A measure of how many days it takes to collect the funds in Accounts Receivable, Tesla reported DSO of 16.5; in 2018, the company reported DSO of 13. The increase in DSO is a negative for the company, as it means the company is taking longer to turn over accounts receivable. This may be a result of the company increasing overseas deliveries of the Model 3.

Days Inventory Outstanding (DIO): A measure of how many days it takes to turn over inventory, Tesla reported DIO of 56.9; in 2018, the company reported DIO of 89.7. The reduction is a positive one, as it indicates that Tesla is selling finished inventory faster, possibly pointing to better delivery logistics.

Days Payable Outstanding (DPO): A measure of how many days it takes to pay off Accounts Payable, Tesla reported DPO of 45; in 2018, the company reported DPO of 69. The decrease is a negative for Tesla, as it indicates that suppliers are requiring payment in a shorter time frame than last year.

Observations: The company's balance sheet is healthier than it was 1 year ago, with assets increasing by $4 billion and liabilities increasing by $2 billion. Its liquidity has improved, while its overall leverage has decreased. However, the company's capital management suffered, as it is taking longer to collect accounts receivable and suppliers are demanding payment in less time. A sizable decrease in customer deposits indicates that new reservations are trailing orders being placed; this was to be expected, as Model 3 production is at an all-time high and the majority of the hardcore early adopters have received their cars, while new customers have a relatively short wait time before receiving their vehicle.

Income Statement

Total Revenue: Tesla reported total revenues of $6.35 billion; in 2018, the company reported $4 billion in total revenues. The 59% revenue increase was actually more than the 43% increase reported in 2018.

Gross Margins: The company reported a total gross margin of 14.5%; in 2018, its gross margin was 15.5%. The 1% decrease is a step back for the company and is likely a result of falling average sales prices of its vehicles.

Operating Margins: Tesla reported an operating margin of -2.6%, meaning the company spent more money on SG&A and R&D than it earned in gross profits. In 2018, the company reported an operating margin of -15.5%. The company is "making it up on volume", but it still has a ways to go.

Net Margins: The company reported net margins of -6.4%; in 2018, it reported net margins of -17.9%. The large drop in negative net margin is another indicator that revenue growth is outpacing the increase in SG&A and R&D.

Observations: Improving operating margin and net margin indicate that the company is becoming more efficient and is moving toward profitability. A decrease in gross margin should be the most worrisome part of the income statement for shareholders. As its manufacturing matures and becomes more efficient, it should be able to generate a higher gross margin, but if it wishes to reach profitability it needs to stop decreasing the price of its cars.

Statement of Cash Flows

Tesla was able to increase its cash position by $1.2 billion over the first half of the year, despite paying off $3.7 billion in debt. This was due largely to the $2.7 billion capital raise that was conducted in May, but the company also posted $224 million in cash flow from operations. This operating cash flow is a result of the company selling more cars than it produced during the most recent quarter, as well as a reduction in Capex spending (59% reduction compared to 2018). A large part of the reduction likely stems from the fact that the Fremont Model 3 production line was completed over the course of last year. It's unknown to what extent the company drew down or cancelled other Capex projects to conserve cash.

With its largest ever cash position of $5.4 billion (and accounts receivable totaling another $1.1 billion), Tesla appears safe from any cash crunch in the short term. However, if it wishes to release the bevy of new products in the pipeline, Capex spending will need to be ramped up again. The company will likely need to raise capital again to continue its growth, as its operating cash flows likely will not meet its needs.

Conclusion

Tesla's financial documents point to progress being made on becoming profitable, but falling vehicle ASPs are proving to be substantial hurdles to overcome. The company managed to produce free cash flow, but only due to inventory liquidation and Capex reductions.

While the company indeed has been unprofitable throughout its existence, this does not make it "structurally bankrupt." Bankrupt companies don't deleverage their balance sheet or grow their cash balances. The financial statements indicate that increased scale, not a new business plan, is what is needed to achieve profitability.

