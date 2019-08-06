Eversource Energy Offers Simple Stability

The company earns most of its income from electricity transmission and distribution. Subtracting a big write-off for its Northern Pass project, its first-half 2019 earnings exceeded those of first-half 2018.

Eversource remains near the top of its 52-week price range. Its dividend yield is 2.8%. A beta of only 0.28 means much less volatility than the overall market.

After a day in which the Dow Jones Industrial Average posted its worst loss of 2019, stability from a utility company like Eversource is attractive.

New England’s Eversource Energy (ES) transmits electricity and distributes electricity, gas, and water.

The company offers a stable (low-beta) stock price and a 2.8% dividend. Its market capitalization is $24.5 billion.

Eversource took a net income hit of $204.4 million, or $0.64/share, in the second quarter for the write-off of its Northern Pass Transmission (NPT) project, a project to transmit electricity from HydroQuebec to New England. Its first-half earnings otherwise grew compared to the same period a year ago.

Company Summary

Eversource Energy, previously named Northeast Utilities, is an energy delivery company based in Springfield, Massachusetts, with four general divisions: electrical transmission, electrical distribution, natural gas distribution, and water distribution. It is the holding company for several regulated subsidiaries: a) in electrical distribution and transmission - Connecticut Light and Power, Public Service Company of New Hampshire (PSNH), and NSTAR Electric Company serving Massachusetts, b) in natural gas distribution - Yankee Gas and NSTAR Gas, and c) in water - Aquarion.

Eversource was founded in 1927 and today employs 8000 people full-time. The company serves 3.7 million electric, gas, and water customers in three states, which it divides into four regions as shown below: New Hampshire, eastern Massachusetts, western Massachusetts, and Connecticut. All are part of the ISO-NE electric reliability grid.

2019 Results

The company’s first-half 2019 earnings per share (EPS) were $1.07, quite a bit less than the first-half 2018 EPS of $1.61 due to second-quarter 2019 $0.64/share write-off, or impairment, of NPT expenditures. Without the write-off, first-half 2019 earnings were $1.71/share.

For the first half of 2019, these per share EPS results divide into operating segments as follows:

Electric distribution - $0.71, or 42% (ahead of $0.65 in 1H18)

Electric transmission - $0.74, or 43% (ahead of $0.69 in 1H18)

Natural gas distribution - $0.23, or 13% (ahead of $0.20 in 1H18)

Water distribution - $0.03, or 2% (same as 1H18)

Thus, electric transmission and distribution account for 85% of Eversource’s net income.

State Regulators and Northern Pass Transmission

As a utility holding company, Eversource does not have direct competitors. However, it has oversight from and reporting responsibilities to public utility commissions and other state and federal regulators for the three states (New Hampshire, Connecticut, and Massachusetts) in which it operates. In rate cases and infrastructure project proposals, it answers to and is subject to input from a wide variety of stakeholders.

Eversource proposed Northern Pass Transmission in 2011 as a way to sell 1090 megawatts of hydropower from Canada into the New England grid. The company’s proposal included building a 192-mile transmission line across New Hampshire. The overall project cost was estimated to be $1.6 billion; over nearly a decade of development, Eversource had already spent $318 million. However, when New Hampshire’s state Site Evaluation Committee rejection of the proposal was upheld by the New Hampshire Supreme Court on July 29, 2019, Eversource acknowledged NPT had no near-term way forward. As part of its second-quarter results, the company wrote off $205 million, or $0.64/share, of what it had spent on NPT.

Eversource Projects and Strategy

Eversource expects to make capital expenditures of about $1 billion on transmission projects in 2019.

It's developing battery storage projects of 1.7 megawatts in New Hampshire, 30 megawatts in Massachusetts, and a size to be determined in Connecticut. Per the company, its service territory in the Northeast region has “an appetite” for carbon reduction and clean energy projects.

Eversource is also co-developing three major offshore wind projects with Ørsted, a Danish wind energy company:

130 megawatts for South Fork Wind

704 megawatts for Revolution Wind

880 megawatts for Sunrise Wind

Construction on these projects is slated to begin in 2021-2022, with commercial operations starting in 2023-2024. Per Ørsted and Eversource, the rate of return on these projects is 8%, giving a return on equity in the mid-teens. In the second-quarter conference call, Eversource executives discussed the work they have done on project siting with fishermen and other concerned groups.

The company still expects annual future earnings growth at 5-7% through 2023.

Company Governance

At July 29, 2019, Institutional Shareholder Services ranks Eversource Energy’s overall governance as a 7, with sub-scores of Audit (2), Board (5), Shareholder Rights (7), and Compensation (8). The compensation sub-score is much different: it was (1) three months ago. In this measurement, a score of 1 represents lower governance risk and a score of 10 represents higher governance risk.

In mid-July 2019, shorted shares were up from three months prior, at 6.3% of floated shares, perhaps in anticipation of the New Hampshire Supreme Court's ruling on NPT.

Less than 0.4% of outstanding stock is owned by insiders.

More Financial and Stock Highlights

The company’s trailing twelve-month EPS is $2.71, giving it a 3.0% return on assets and a 7.4% return on equity.

The current stock price of $76.55 gives a high forward price-to-earnings ratio of 28. With a larger EPS of $3.66 expected for full-year 2020, the forward price-to-earnings ratio moderates to 20.9 for 2020.

Eversource Energy’s beta is 0.28 - even lower than my prior review’s 0.36 - meaning its price moves directionally with the market but to a much smaller degree than the market average. This feature is attractive in a market as volatile as today’s.

Data by YCharts

On June 30, 2019, the company had $27.0 billion in liabilities and $39.0 billion in assets, giving a liability-to-asset ratio of 69%. Its market capitalization is $24.5 billion at an August 5th, 2019 closing price of $76.55 per share.

The company’s enterprise value (EV) is $40.1 billion.

The company's 52-week price range is $60.15-78.53 per share, so its August 5th, 2019 closing price of $76.55 is 97% of its 52-week high. The 1-year target price is $79.03/share, putting its August 5th closing price at 97% of that level.

Eversource Energy pays a dividend of $2.14/share, resulting in a dividend yield of 2.8%.

Overall, the company’s mean analyst rating is a 2.3 or “Buy,” leaning toward “Hold” from the fourteen analysts who follow it.

As of March 30, 2019, the top six institutional holders of Eversource stock were Vanguard (12.2%), BlackRock (8.7%), State Street (5.2%), Bank of New York (4.1%), Wellington (3.0%), and T. Rowe Price (2.2%). Some institutional fund holdings represent index fund investments that match the overall market.

Notes on Valuation

The company’s book value per share of $36.90, about half of its current market price, indicates positive market sentiment.

However, its ratio of enterprise value to EBITDA is 15.1, above the preferred level of 10, meaning the stock is not in bargain territory.

Risks

Potential investors should consider state economic growth (New Hampshire, Connecticut, and Massachusetts) and these states’ regulatory environments as the factors most likely to affect Eversource. New Hampshire's rejection of the Northern Pass Transmission Project to move Canadian hydroelectricity to New England is a negative signal.

Recommendations for Eversource

I recommend Eversource Energy to investors looking for dividends (2.8%), a stock much less volatile than the overall market, a company developing green energy projects, and one focused on serving existing and future electric transmission as well as electric, gas, and water distribution needs of New England.

