Crown Crafts: An Undervalued Cash Generator With At Least 50% Upside

Crown Crafts (CRWS) is a producer of infant and toddler products. Adverse business conditions and the trade war between the US and China have caused the stock price of CRWS to decline to a 7-year low. I believe the company has been punished too hard and is an attractive investment at current levels. CRWS has a sustainable dividend yield of 7%, its balance sheet is in a good condition and its operating performance has stabilized after a tough fiscal 2017 and 2018.

In this article, I will first discuss the issues the company has faced since 2017. Secondly, I will discuss Crown Crafts' financials over the last few years. Thirdly, I will argue that the company's valuation prices in all negativity and none of the potential upside.

Bad news has dominated the headlines for the company since 2017

Since 2017 the company has faced a lot of headwinds. First of all, one of its main categories came under severe pressure due to a new consumer trend. Historically, the company has been able to sell a lot of accessories and side products when parents bought a crib for their baby. However, the last few years, experts have warned that it is best to let babies sleep in a ‘naked crib.’ This means that no blankets, toys or pillows are to be put inside the crib.

Secondly, Crown Crafts has been deeply affected by the bankruptcy of Toys"R"Us and Babies "R" Us. In 2017, 19% of its revenue was derived from Toys"R"Us. For fiscal 2018, this figure has dropped to 15% (Source: April 26, 2019, presentation). Some of these lost sales have been offset by increased orders from Toys"R"Us’ competitors. On the whole, the company struggled in fiscal 2019 to recover those sales from Toys"R"Us.

The third major event to impact the company is the US-China trade war. Up till now the company outsourced a lot of its production to China. It doesn’t split out how much of its production is located in China. But, its latest 10-K states that the largest concentration is in China. The importance of China for Crown Crafts is underscored by the fact that the only foreign office it has is in Shanghai and that it is required to file income taxes in China as well (Source: 10-K, 2019). I believe the ongoing negations between the U.S. and China and the fact that a quick solution is not on the horizon is one of the major factors for the depressed share price of Crown Crafts, even though the CEO tried to calm investors a bit on the latest conference call.

After a follow-up question whether passing on the tariff cost would lower demand, the CEO made a comment that sums up the situation nicely, I believe. He argued that while families may try to lower spending if prices on the whole increase (right now because of tariffs), the newborn baby is usually the last one they cut spending on. I think he hits the nail on the head there, which makes Crown Crafts less weakened by the tariffs as investors may think.

The final major event in the last three are two acquisitions Crown Crafts made. In 2017, the company acquired Carousel Designs and Sassy. Carousel is an online retailer selling customizable infant bedding products. Sassy produces toys and bath products for infants and toddlers. Carousel did 6.5 million in sales in fiscal 2019 and Sassy did 11 million in sales. Both acquisitions expanded the company’s customer reach and product range. However, the fact that both acquisitions closed within months of each other caused the balance sheet strength to deteriorate from a net cash position of around 8 million to a net debt position of 10 million at the end of fiscal 2018. The acquisitions have performed as expected so far and have helped offset the revenue decline due to the ‘naked cribbing’ and the Toys"R"Us bankruptcy, I believe the short-term deterioration in the balance sheet was another factor that scared investors.

All in all, Crown Crafts had enough macro-related headwinds to worry about the last couple of years. The tariffs are currently the largest threat to the business, but the ‘naked cribbing’ and Toys"R"Us still weigh on results as well since it will take longer to completely mitigate the sales loss from both events. In terms of recovering revenue, the two acquisitions helped the company though.

Financials

Before we come to the actual valuation I believe it is useful to see how the events described above impacted CRWS' revenue and net income.

Income Statement: 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 Total Revenue: 76,381 70,270 65,978 84,342 85.978 Cost of Revenue 54,074 50,491 46,567 60,529 62,428 Gross Profit: 22,307 19,779 19,411 23,813 23,550 Selling, General and Administrative Expense 15,194 14,272 10,711 13,025 12,962 Other expenses 0 0 0 0 1,368 Operating profit: 7,113 5,507 8,700 10,788 9,220 Non-Operating income 3 76 164 14 -23 EBIT: 7,116 5,583 8,864 10,802 9,197 Interest -325 -162 -68 -58 -37 Earnings before tax: 6,791 5,421 8,796 10,744 9,160 Income Tax -1,772 -2,400 -3,224 -3,915 -3,442 Net income: 5,019 3,021 5,572 6,829 5,718

(Source: table made by author. Numbers from company's 10-K. Figures in thousands of dollars)

I included 2015 and 2016 to provide a comparison to how CRWS performed before it encountered the headwinds of the last three years. In terms of revenue the company took a big hit in 2017 mainly due to ‘naked crib’ trend. Since then the company has recovered a bit, although this revenue recovery is mainly due to the two acquisitions of Carousel Designs and Sassy. Its net income held up better, especially because management has been very active keeping costs low to make sure the revenue decline did not impact profitability in a similar way.

Debt and dividend

Because the company has been able to remain quite profitable the last three years, it is on track to rapidly repay the debt it assumed with acquisitions. The company repaid around 5 million of debt during fiscal 2019, with the remaining balance currently standing at 4.5 million. On top of that, it sustained its dividend as well. Management has indicated many times that returning cash to shareholders through its dividend is a priority for the company. I believe it is telling that the company managed to maintain the dividend the last three years while also repaying more than half of its debt. This shows its commitment and ability to continue paying the dividend in the future. In the last earnings call, the CEO underscored the fact that the dividend is a priority for the company:

“…in this very challenging year we actually returned $3.2 million in cash to the shareholders, which was a tremendous feat. We are proud of the track record. We continue to operate the business in a manner that generates very strong cash flow and delivers substantial value to our shareholders.” CEO Randall Chestnut on fiscal 2019 Q4 earnings call.

Cash Flow

The reason why the company has been able to repay debt and pay generous dividends is the fact that the company has always prioritized cash flow. Not only is it a priority, the company consistently delivered solid free cash flow over the last decade.

2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 Net income 5,019 3,021 5,572 6,829 5,718 5,771 5,111 5,039 4,306 4,780 Net cash flows from operating activities 8,974 2,453 10,389 11,016 4,766 3,639 9,123 8,268 2,009 10,491 Capital expenditures -751 -221 -191 -232 -256 -147 -455 -310 -205 -165 Free Cash Flow: 8,223 2,232 10,198 10,784 4,510 3,492 8,668 7,958 1,804 10,326

(Source: table made by author. Numbers from company's 10-K. Figures in thousands of dollars)

I believe its track record over the last three years is most impressive. In these three years, the company lost revenue due to the ‘naked cribbing’ trend, it lost its second-largest customer and it had integration costs for its two acquisitions. Still the company generated free cash flow of more than 20 million in the last three years. While history is no guarantee for the future, I think CRWS' track record does give investors quite a bit of certainty that the company can deliver substantial free cash flow going forward. The last three years showed that it can even do this when the business is under pressure. Furthermore, this means the company is likely to start building its cash pile soon again. With only 4.5 million in debt to repay and a run-rate of 3.2 million annually for the dividend it is not unlikely fiscal 2020 will be the year the company has a small net cash position again.

Valuation

When the future still looked bright for CRWS at the end of 2016, the company had a market cap of 95 million. Currently, Crown Crafts is valued at around 46 million. However, within those three years, the company generated 20 million in cash. With that cash it acquired Carousel and Sassy and paid more than 16 million in dividends (including a $0.65 per share special dividend in 2017). With only 4.5 million in debt yet to pay off, the company has an enterprise value of $50 million. If we take the average free cash flow of the last three years, which is approximately 6.8 million, we get an EV/FCF valuation of 7.4. This is very low compared to the median price/free cash flow of the S&P 500 which exceeds 35x currently. Above all, CRWS' 7.4x valuation is measured over the last three years with depressed revenue and net income.

Furthermore, after fiscal 2020, the company will likely have a net cash position again which could possibly result in new special dividend as seen in 2017. Most of all because the company has no immediate use for any excess cash.

Lastly, the company has multiple opportunities to grow revenue and net income from 2019 levels. With the liquidation of Toys"R"Us completed, it is likely that part of this revenue will be picked up by companies like Buy Buy Baby and other big box retailers. With Carousel and Sassy fully incorporated into the company, these could also bring extra revenue and income growth. In the last earnings call, the CEO indicated that fiscal 2020 will see new opportunities, for Carousel especially.

On the whole, I believe Crown Crafts is significantly undervalued at the current price. Not only is the multiple low, I believe investors have not priced in any other meaningful improvement in revenue or net income.

I would argue that a 10x EV/FCF multiple for Crown Crafts is warranted even if the company continues to operate at 2017-2019 levels. First of all, because CRWS has shown to be a very consistent generator of free cash flow. Secondly, because of its dividend policy investors are bound to get a lot of excess free cash flow paid directly. Thirdly, if cash starts to pile up special dividends and a lower EV could result in extra reasons for investors to pay a higher multiple for the company. This valuation would argue for a market cap of around $68 million if the company pays off its remaining debt this year. At the current market cap of $46 million, this implies almost 50% upside.

Such a valuation does not even include any improvement in revenue or net income. If the company is able to recover some of its lost sales and grow revenue at Carousel and Sassy, upside could easily be a 100%. This would give CRWS a market cap similar to the high in 2016 which I believe to be plausible if the company is able to recover some revenue and grow net income.

Risks and uncertainties

Of course, an investment in CRWS is not without risk. I already discussed the three main adverse developments. If the company does not recover any revenue from the ‘naked cribbing’ downturn and Toys"R"Us bankruptcy, the positive scenario of a 100% upside is implausible.

On top of that, the tariffs are the main uncertainty in the short term. No one will know how much extra impact CRWS might face from extra tariffs. I do believe that the company’s strategy in offsetting the cost of the tariffs is sound and prudent. But, it is the big unknown and thereby the greatest risk to the long thesis here.

Another risk is the possible resignation of the current CEO who has led the company since 2001. He has to be credited with making CRWS a steady cash flow generator it is today. However, he is 70 years old currently, so a retirement could be in the cards soon. While he has given no indication of retiring yet, investors must remember it could happen anytime now.

Conclusion

On the whole, I believe that Crown Crafts is a solid buy at the current price. The company has proved to be prudent in challenging times. Furthermore, I think most of the negativity is priced in while the potential revenue and net income growth is not. With a 7% dividend that the company can afford, investors get a generous return while waiting for the stock price to move higher.

