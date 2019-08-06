Fortive: Despite Lowered Guidance, Long-Term Growth Outlook Intact

Investment Thesis

Fortive Corporation (FTV) lowered its full-year EPS guidance in its latest quarter. Despite the short cycle slowing trends that management noted in the conference call, we think the company is well-positioned to grow its business. The company has been increasing its recurring revenue as a percentage of total revenue to provide better downward protection in an economic downturn. Its digital strategy should continue to drive its business growth. Fortive also has a strong balance sheet and its business generates excessive free cash flow every year. This will allow it to pursue accretive acquisitions to grow its business. Its shares are currently trading at a premium to its peers. Therefore, we think a pullback will provide a better risk/reward profile.

Recent Developments: Q2 2019 Highlights

Fortive reported Q2 2019 earnings with double-digit top line and bottom line growth. Its revenue increased significantly by 16% to $1.86 billion (excluding acquisition and currency translation, sales increased by 2%). Although organic growth was only 2%, we think this was quite good especially given a recent slowdown in global economy. Its EPS also grew by 18% to $0.90 per share. Its core operating margin even widened by 30 basis points. However, acquisition and transaction costs resulted in a significant decline of 720 basis points in its operating margin. In the conference call, management revised its annual EPS guidance downward to $3.45-3.60 per share. The revision was primarily due to the short cycle slowing trends that emerged during the second quarter. Management expects the impact to continue throughout the second half of 2019.

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Despite its revised guidance, we like Fortive's outlook for the following reasons:

Strategy of increasing recurring revenue is beneficial

Fortive has a goal to increase recurring revenues. In fact, about 70% of the revenue from businesses acquired since 2016 is recurring revenues. Fortive’s recent acquisition of Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) advanced sterilization business is an example of management's goal to focus on growing recurring revenue. This is because majority of JNJ’s advanced sterilization business generates recurring revenues. Thanks to management’s effort, recurring revenue as a percentage of total revenue has increased from about 20% at the time of the spin-off to over 30% now. Having recurring revenue is advantageous because recurring revenue reduces the cyclicality of Fortive’s business. It also makes Fortive’s business more predictable and stable as the company will still be able to generate a stable revenue even during an economic downturn.

Digital strategy should help drive its business growth

The rapid development in technologies (e.g. Internet of Things, automation) has created good opportunities for Fortive to capitalize. For example, Fortive can use Internet of Things technology to quickly inform its customers where there are air or water leaks in home or industrial settings. Its customers can quickly monitor different data and analyze them quickly. We believe this presents a great opportunity for Fortive to improve its products and offerings. In fact, the company has a digital strategy to provide integrated hardware and software offerings that enable connected workflow solutions. In addition, these offerings can address the essential safety, quality, and productivity requirements of its customers. We think there is a lot of growth potential in its digital/software offerings as this part of the business only represents about 10% of its total revenue. Going digital also has the advantage of adding more software-as-a-service revenue. This should further boost its recurring revenue.

Investment grade credit ratings and excessive cash flow generation will support its growth-by-acquisition strategy

Fortive has an investment grade balance sheet with credit ratings of Baa1/stable (Moody’s) and BBB/stable (Standard & Poor's). We like the fact that the company has been able to generate excessive cash flows every year. Operating cash flow as a percentage of its revenue in the trailing 12 months is 18.3%. Fortive’s limited capital expenditure means that the company is able to convert most of its operating cash flow into free cash flow. In the past 12 months, the company’s capex was only $113 million. This is less than 10% of its operating cash flow. Therefore, the company generated $1.13 billion of free cash flow from its business in the past 12 months.

This is important because Fortive relied heavily on acquisitions to grow its business in the past. After the company acquires a business, it will try to improve its sales and margins (synergies, cross-selling opportunities, etc.) to grow its business. The fact that the company can generate excessive cash flows per year means that management can use the cash to acquire attractive businesses to grow its top line and bottom line. The company can also use the FCF to return cash to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks.

However, we are concerned about a slowdown in global economy

Declining global PMI and escalating trade tensions may mean more near-term weakness

Global Composite PMI, a leading world economic indicator, has been trending downward since the beginning of 2018. As can be seen from the chart below, the global composite PMI has declined from nearly 55 in January 2018 to 51.2 in June 2019. This declining trend is a sign that near-term weakness will continue. In addition, president Trump’s recent tweet on adding 10% tariff on remaining $300 billion imports from China adds more uncertainties to the global economy. Therefore, Fortive’s customers may choose to wait on the sidelines instead of buying Fortive’s products or implementing its platforms.

Valuation Analysis

Fortive currently trades at a forward P/E ratio of 21.59x. This is nearly 2 multiples higher than the 19.97x average of its peers. The company's higher valuation may be warranted due to its better balance sheet and good track record. However, given the fact that global composite PMI has been trending downward since January 2018, the possibility of valuation compression is very likely. Therefore, we think investors should remain cautious.

An unattractive 0.37%-yielding dividend

Fortive pays a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 0.37%. This dividend yield is low. However, its low dividend yield does not mean that it is unable to raise its dividend. In fact, its payout ratio (based on its trailing 12-month free cash flow) is only 14.5%.

Risks and Challenges

Acquisition and integration risks

Since acquisition is an important driver to Fortive’s growth, the company is exposed to acquisition risks. There may be times that the company overpays for an acquisition. In addition, integration of the acquired businesses may not be as smooth as management would have expected.

Macroeconomic risks

An economic downturn or uncertainty can quickly reduce the demand for Fortive’s products and offerings.

Investor Takeaway

Despite management’s revision of its 2019 EPS guidance, we think Fortive is well-positioned to grow its business in the long term. It continues to generate excessive free cash flow. We recognize that Fortive’s shares are currently trading at a premium to its peers. Therefore, we think a pullback will provide a more attractive risk/reward profile.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.