Moody's: Wait And Buy With Conviction On Downcycle

Key Takeaway: Moody’s (MCO) is a well-known darling in the credit rating space, asserting pricing power on its captive market. Secular trends will continue to drive growth. But frothy valuations imply that we might be overpaying for a quality stock at a stretched point of the credit cycle. The FY22E TP of US$264.31 is based on 23x FY1 P/E, with cumulative dividends of $10.88, or 34%, 3-year TSR from the current price of US$205.31.

Recommendation: Prefer MCO over Standard & Poor's (SPGI) due to purer exposure to credit rating. But I recommend to only go long MCO when the credit cycle cracks.

Investment Thesis

1) Introduction

Brief Business Background

Source: Moody’s Presentation

Moody’s Investor Services (MIS) is Moody’s flagship credit rating segment which aims to provide independent assessments of fixed income products’ financial riskiness. Its revenue/adj. operating profit contribution is 61%/78% versus Moody’s Analytics. Like SPGI’s credit rating segment, this division typically charges bond issuers certain basis point of the issuer’s quantum as fees. Together with SPGI and Fitch, it rates ~94% of global bond issuance. Therefore, the main business drivers are: 1) pricing fees charged and 2) credit outstanding and issuance.

Moody’s Analytics (MA) is a recently formed segment in the 1990s for Moody’s to monetize its proprietary data and analytics capabilities, provided as a subscription model with 84% recurring revenue to investors. This is a growing segment with high incremental growth, and management is trying to grow this aggressively with a slew of acquisitions in the space. Because incremental margins are ~70%, organic growth and cross-selling across business functions are the main drivers of the business.

Share Price Drivers - EPS and P/E drive share price

EPS and Fwd P/E drive share prices. As this is an asset-light, cash flow-generative business model, investors typically use EPS as a good measurement for earnings power and cash flow generated. Secondly, P/E changes reflect investors’ sentiment swings on the name and is sensitive to the credit cycle, margin expansion runway and establishment of new mandates. Forming views on both metrics over time will form the bulk of the report.

2) Quality is Quality is Quality, BUT it is well-known

“I mean, when the rating agency comes to rate Berkshire, they have me by the throat. You know, if they say that it's gonna cost me a million dollars, and I say, 'You know, why can't you do this for $900,000?' The— the— I have— I have— no leverage whatsoever.”

Buffett’s Interview with CNBC before testifying on Moody’s in front of FCIC

Source: Bloomberg

Pricing power over time and layers of economic moat remain unassailable. Annual fee increase is almost a norm in the industry as the top 3 players with ~94% market share continue to assert their market dominance. As one may observe, aside from some ops leverage effect, headline price for corporate ratings have increased ~3.8% CAGR over the last 13 years, resulting in margin expansions for the CRAs. Actual pricing for the respective class of securities would differ. There are 3 fundamental reasons for this.

First, immutable global regulations make bond issuers hostage to the “Big Three”. SEC regulations stipulated that certain classes of financial institutions can only hold certain bonds above certain grades, and these grades are provided by the Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (NRSRO), implying that issuers looking for absorption from these financial institutions have no choice but to engage their services. Selective inclusion into the NRSRO create a barrier to entry for the industry.

Basel II/III regulations also require banks to engage a “reputable External Credit Rating Agency”, i.e. Moody’s, Standard & Poor’s and Fitch, in order to calculate their capital adequacy requirements, further entrenching the positions of the Big Three.

Basel II risk weights for corporate credit on book. Note that an unweighted debt expands a bank’s risk-weighted asset base, which demand more capital (different tiers) to fulfill their needs. Therefore, bond issuers would engage CRA for banks to absorb their issuance.

Secondly, a CRA endorsement is also necessary for fixed-income funds to engage the bond issuance. There are typical contractual agreements in a fixed income’s mandate which explicitly require the Big Three’s endorsement of the bond quality, be it investment grade or high yield. For instance, even for certain ABS transactions where there are multiple CRAs, one of the Big three will still be engaged to provide an anchor opinion.

Attempts to break up the oligopoly by approving 7 additional firms into the NRSRO continue to be unsuccessful, with considerable market share concentration among the three firms after a decade of intervention. This is mostly because one simply cannot overcome the reputational advantage of being in the industry for close to 100 years where credibility and reliability of the CRA is key to an independent assessment of a risk-sensitive product.

Lastly, the ratings do reduce borrowing cost for firms, and the large pie created drives negotiating leverage with firms. One finding was that a Moody’s rated investment grade bond reduces borrowing cost by 30bps charged with a fee of 6.95bps (headline figure). Accrued over 10 years implies a 300bps savings, and Moody’s merely takes up 2.3% (6.95/300) of the value created. Engaging a less reputable firm inspires less confidence and would likely generate less value versus the century-plus long reputation of Moody’s as Buffet conceded himself.

Source: Moody’s Presentation

But this is well-known by the Street. In my model, I baked in continuous pricing power expansion for the next 4 years, where MIS’s operating margin expands to 60.5%. For the MA segment (22% EBITDA contribution), incremental margin is 70%, so margin expansion occurs as the ERS segment is moving towards a SaaS model. Net-net, my margin estimates do not significantly deviate from the Street; the pricing power story has already been well-discovered and is baked into current estimates.

Source: Author's own work

Apart from its strong moat, Moody’s continues to benefit from two broad secular trends in the credit market, driving top line growth in the credit rating sector. The first factor relates to the disintermediation of credit. Post-GFC, banks want to shrink their balance sheet and bolster their capital ratios. While companies are able to get cheaper cost of funding from the bond market directly. EU’s current loan/bond issuance split is 75/25% versus 50/50% in the US, which leaves significant growth runway in the EU. And because bonds are rated while loans are not, this will lead to an increase in the demand for credit ratings over time.

Source: Moody’s Presentation

Moreover, the credit market remains a GDP+ business. The fundamental relationship stems from a mechanical relationship between earnings power and indebtedness. Smoothing through the cycle, a fixed debt/EBITDA or public debt ratio drives a multiplier expansion in net debt in both firms and the government. Therefore, one is structurally long GDP growth through the credit rating agencies.

Source: Moody’s Presentation

And following these two trends, bond issuance has increased over time (the US as an example) and will likely continue.

Source: SIFMA, Author's own work

Following this, I pencilled in ~5.2% CAGR for Moody’s top line through to 2023. However, this is not a macro call on an extended economic cycle through 2023. While I believe in the structural story (tech-driven productivity growth + credit disintermediation), short-term volatility in the bond markets can severely disrupt CRA’s revenue as was the case in '08, '11, '15, and the recent few quarters. I will explore this possibility further in my “Bear” case.

3) Developments in China likely still in the nascent phase, not material until 3-5 years later

Opportunity looks significant. The bull case for China on the CRAs are as follows: China is the third largest bond market in the world (US$13 trillion outstanding) with over 5k issuers. Foreign ownership of Chinese fixed income holdings is low at 2% and growing as the Chinese government seeks to increase access to its financial markets by relaxing regulations (Bond Connect in 2017). At the same time, Chinese sovereign bonds are an attractive asset class with diversification benefits and attractive yield versus other investment grade bonds and will find investors. Its recent inclusion (5.6% weight => ~US$150-200 billion flows into China) into the Barclays Global Aggregate Index will only accelerate this adoption, similar dynamics as Chinese equities being included in the MSCI World Index. Therefore, international CRAs will be required to rate these bonds soon.

Source: State Street Global Advisors, overseas investors hold ~2% of China’s total debt

But local relationships remain a huge hurdle for foreign firms to penetrate. Local issuers rely heavily on commercial banks (56%) as investors for their bonds. And because CIRC and CSRC have regulations that prevent banks and insurance companies from holding sub-AA bonds, corporate issuers have formed close ties with local credit ratings firms, resulting in >97% of corporate bonds being AA+ (Source: NAFMII). This is often reciprocated in the form of expensive consulting contracts to the local credit rating agency. And without local knowledge, it will take time to overcome the relational advantage local firms have over, say, S&P. This implies that the shift in corporate bond ratings to Big Three will take >3-5 years and will not be meaningful in the short run.

Second, even for government bonds, the lack of liquidity prevents many firms from entering the market even with attractive yields. And following China’s loosening policy, investors also have to grapple with devaluations, hedging and an uncertain tax ruling which will reduce the effective yield.

Opportunity sizing for S&P. Moody’s is already in the market through a 30% JV. And given the stickiness of corporate bonds with local firms and the relative attractiveness of government bonds, more likely than not, the incremental opportunity lies mostly with rating government bonds. As an estimation, suppose the Big Three charge 5bps for rating govt bond along with the existing bonds with foreign ownership, then at a mid-range estimate of US$200 billion inflow, one gets a ~US$228 million incremental opportunity, which is not that exciting versus their revenue of >US$2 billion. The upside to this estimate is the inclusion in more indices and penetration into other bond markets in China. Again, we lack visibility here, so it is a difficult opportunity to quantify. In my base case till FY23, I omit this opportunity.

Source: Author's own work

4) Valuations - We don’t always have to pay for quality

Rocketing valuations despite earnings downgrade imply that investors are buying into a bullet-proof narrative. Sentiments for Moody’s are at an all-time high after bouncing back from December’s liquidity freeze in the market. Drying up of issuance in 18Q3-Q4 has led to multiple earnings downgrade from the Street, reflecting a bearish outlook. This was reflected in MCO’s valuations, with FY1 P/E collapsing to 15.0x before recovering to 26.0x, despite read-outs from SIFMA that US bond growth is still tepid. Source: Data from SIFMA, Author's own work This is a very dangerous place to be, where beyond avoiding a credit downcycle, MCO must execute perfectly in expanding its margins in both segments, realising cost synergies from the acquisition while driving top line growth.

Source: Author's own work Source: Author's own work

Given sentiments, there are two views with regard to investing in the credit rating space. The first investment strategy pertains to a “beat-the-fade” style, where one buys into a quality stock even at a premium, because over time the stock will grow out of its expensive valuation. With a longer time horizon, one becomes more valuation-agnostic in terms of entry so long as one has conviction in terms of the company's fundamentals, as we have in MCO. I present a Bear, Base Bull case scenario on this as follows.

Base Case: Benign credit cycle continues for 3-5 years, short-term correction is a fluke and investors are right. Revenue grows per forecast in the above analysis. MCO/SPGI continue to exercise pricing power, leading to expansion in the EBITDA margin to 50.9% by FY23. One arrives at an 23E EPS of $11.50, and an FY22 target price of $264.31 (implied market value of US47.9 billion) based on 23x FY1 P/E. This is supported by an implied FY1 dividend yield of 1.3%, forward ROIC of 56.1% and forward ROE of 68%. And along with cumulative dividends $10.88 per share and US$2.7 billion share buyback through FY22, achieve a TSR of 34%, or ~10% annual return from FY19. I triangulated this valuation with the Info Services peer group, and it is slightly above the trend line given FY1 revenue growth of ~4%, so still reasonable.

Bear Case: However, this view must be balanced with the probability of a credit down-cycle. Here, priced in negative MIS revenue growth in FY19-20e (check model - “Main Model Bear”) as a credit down-cycle occurs with margins falling as ops leverage works backwards and the pricing hike freezes in a cooled market. Then, the market recovers and the sector trades at a lower multiple of 19.0x FY1 P/E on $8.4 EPS, to arrive at FY22 TP of $158.86. After dividends, one makes a Total Shareholder return of -18.7%.

Bull Case: More aggressive pricing power assertion, extended credit cycle growth (meaning the 18Q3-19Q1 correction is a red herring), and it also priced in 50% of the US300 million Chinese market opportunity. The stock sustains its valuation at 26.0x, FY23E EPS of $14.0 to arrive at a share price of $349.90, and after cumulative dividends, it achieved a TSR of 83.0%, or 22% annual return.

In my view, as patient investors, it makes more sense to time the market, knowing that this is a quality stock whose moat is disrespected and forgotten in times of ST cyclical turmoil.

Source: Author's own work

Most notably, every 2-3 years, there will be a major macro-event that threatened to “uproot” the credit market, leading to significant de-rating. This disconnect between credit cycle and stock fundamentals is never wider today with negative data read-throughs, while MCO registers ATH best P/E. I recommend a “catch-the-bottom” approach to buy MCO at a short-term credit-downcycle – 15x 2021E EPS = $103.4 – entry, along with a bear-case FY22E pricing of $158.86 or TSR of ~60%, if the bear case actually plays out.

The risk to this investment strategy is missing the “base” case when there is no down-cycle. But at the current valuation, the 34% 3-year TSR from base case is not sufficiently compelling when one must weight against a downside of -18.7%.

5) Other thoughts and conclusion

Why MCO and not SPGI? They are the same.

Source: Author's own work

While both stocks are two different companies, they exhibit the same stock characteristics. In terms of credit rating exposure, MCO > SPGI at 61% vs. 45% revenue composition, with the remainder being that of analytics (and for SPGI, a 19% segment in indices). As a result, both stocks are exposed to the same business drivers – market activity, credit cycles, adoption of analytic – leading to coupling of EPS growth and re-rating over time. One key difference, however, lies with their capital structure. Moody’s has a slightly more leveraged profile, which means on a healthy credit cycle as during 2010-18, it can deliver a fatter growth profile (329% vs. 243% EPS growth, M&A-fuelled).

In terms of selection, portfolio managers / investors should decide: a) how pure an exposure they want; and b) whether they are comfortable with a higher gearing, leading to leveraged returns?

All in all, Moody's strong and persistent pricing power, along with large secular trends, reinforce its spot in a quality portfolio. But this is all priced in, and the stock is trading at a premium valuation. A patient investor can do better by throwing fresh money at the Moody's when there is a credit down-cycle and the market forgets about how wonderful this business is.

