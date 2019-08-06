Tenet Healthcare Is Attractive And Does Not Need A Makeover

I have decided to hold at $22 and wait for an exit at about $31.

However, the company trades below peers despite signs of business growth and ability to gradually repay debt.

I am holding Tenet Healthcare's (THC) shares since $28 and they are now slightly above $22, which is a massive 21% unrealized loss for me. Tenet Healthcare is faced with challenges both political and company-specific. Tenet Healthcare's share price had dropped to $17.50 before rebounding back to $22 within the month. Hence it is time to review and decide on whether I should continue to hold or cut my losses.

Investment objective

The investment objective is to ride out the current regulatory uncertainties which have kept healthcare stocks in general in a state of flux, and take a long position based on management's ability to strengthen Tenet Healthcare's balance sheet and continue its share repurchase.

Current headwinds

Tenet Healthcare employed 115,500 staff and operated 68 hospitals with approximately 17,935 licensed beds, 23 surgical hospitals, and 475 outpatient centers at the end of 2018. As one of the largest healthcare providers in the US and one of the largest outpatient surgery centers, this company is greatly exposed to policy risks and changes to healthcare regulations.

As healthcare costs rise, government policies impacting either medical insurance affordability or the curtailing of excessive fees charged to patients would have an indirect impact on Tenet’s ability to maintain price and occupancy rates. For example, there is a risk that if Medicare for All is implemented, the government could determine the cost of medical treatments and there is also a risk that the program would result in cost-cutting elsewhere, such as in medical infrastructure investments. In addition, the government becomes the single largest healthcare consumer and will have the power to determine healthcare prices (and costs).

With Tenet Healthcare's high debt load, the stock is bound to be impacted even further, with cash flow generated from operations amounting to $1 billion in 2018, which includes an interest expense of $976 million paid. Half of the company's cash flow generated goes to servicing interest payments.

With an upcoming earnings call on August 6, 2019, I wanted to have a clear picture of the long-term value of the company, including its Conifer business which is planned for a spin-off.

Management guidance and planned Conifer spin-off

Management's fiscal year 2019 guidance on non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was between $2.65 billion and $2.75 billion, and adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations was between $2.08 and $2.59. Taking the lower range guidance, the company trades at 10.6x adjusted P/E and 6.6x EV/EBITDA.

Tenet was reported to value Conifer at $2 billion last year and from its presentation on July 24, 2019, the cash sale or a merger spin-off initially proposed by management was untenable. The issue remains whether Conifer would be valued by the market at a premium to the combined business at the moment, and ambiguity remains on how much debt would transfer to Conifer's balance sheet when it goes public.

My estimate is Conifer would be valued less than the $2 billion asking price in 2018, which values Conifer at 5.6x EBITDA. Taking the 2018 Conifer EBITDA of $357 million by the 6.6x multiple would realize value of $2.4 billion. Hence, in order for the spin-off to make sense, Conifer's valuation has to be accretive to the company.

Tenet's business segment performance:

Source: Tenet Healthcare Annual Report 2018

Conifer's revenue has been steadily declining, management had not invested significant capital expenditures (less than half the annual depreciation and amortization charged), but adjusted EBITDA grew 26% year on year.

Without growing sales and investment into the business, the valuation would likely be around the same region at the $2-2.4 billion range.

Taking $2 billion off the balance sheet potentially reduces interest expense by roughly 6% or $120 million.

Source: Annual Report 2018

I cannot understand how saving $120 million in interest would provide greater value to Tenet Healthcare if it means foregoing Conifer's $300 million in operating income (adjusted EBITDA plus depreciation and excluding allocated interest expense). On the same note, to me it makes sense if Conifer could be sold (or valued) at $5 billion purely from the perspective of being net earnings-neutral because the interest savings would amount to $300 million at 6% per annum.

Management's vision is probably to establish the remaining business as a growing company based on same-hospital revenue growth of 4.6% and ambulatory care revenue growth of 3.7%. Adjusted EBITDA after normalized for one-off items grew 2.4% for hospital operations and 13.8% for the ambulatory care business.

Source: Management Q4 2018 Presentation

For me, financial engineering was not the purpose of investing in Tenet Healthcare. I became interested in Tenet Healthcare for my growth portfolio for retirement savings because I had a view that with an increasingly aging population, healthcare infrastructure companies would be able to benefit over the long term. However, it seemed as I was looking into this stock in my January Fire Portfolio report that the debt load was high and bulk of the company's earnings were used to service interest on its debt. However, it became apparent to me that if the company could regularly use its cash flows to service the debt, there could be value in investing through its many debt offerings available to retail investors.

Attractive valuation

If Tenet Healthcare is able to position itself as a growing company with reason to value its shares at a higher valuation multiple, that would be positive. However, my focus is to assess whether the current business is valued cheap enough to pay down debt and eventually be a very profitable business, or to use its cash to benefit shareholders or invest to grow.

Source: Annual Report 2018

Guidance for 2019 is to generate cash from operations ranging from $1.25-1.5 billion and free cash flow between $600 million and $800 million.

Source: Q1 2019 Management Presentation

I believe that Tenet Healthcare should at least be valued in line with HCA Healthcare (HCA) and Universal Health Services (UHS). Both of these companies trade in the mid-teens relative to price-to-earnings.

Exit price

I am hence inclined to hold on at $22 and give management time to divest non-performing hospitals and get a firmly established growth trajectory. At 15x P/E or $31, I believe there is an opportunity to get there before the planned spin-off.

