Taking A Look At Beaten Down Video Game Stocks

In today’s market, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to find attractive value. The major averages are near all-time highs and many of the popular DGI stocks that I follow are trading with multiples that are well above their historical averages. There are a handful of industries that have experienced weakness as of late and I find myself spending more and more time focusing in on them in an attempt to find attractive deals. One such industry in the video game space. Even though this isn't an area of the market known for its dividends and/or dividend growth, I still believe it's a potentially attractive growth market so I make sure that I track it closely.

The 2019 Electronic Entertainment Expo (better known as E3) came to a close a little over a month ago. As an avid video game player, this is always an exciting event for me. Generally, E3 is when new games or even entire platforms are announced. It’s usually the kick-off for the fall/winter gaming launch season which leads up to the holidays. As a gamer, this means it’s time to start thinking about which game(s) my friends and I are planning on playing in the near term. As an investor, it’s time to start speculating about which games will come out on top and therefore, which companies will stand to benefit the most financially.

Anytime I sit down to write about a gaming company, I know it’s going to be a good time. I follow these companies fairly closely, yet I’ve never really had significant exposure to the gaming industry in my portfolio because of the rather fickle nature of the industry and its unreliable cash flows. Oftentimes, the valuations just don’t seem to make sense, yet it’s worth noting that the gaming space as a whole has experienced weakness over the last year or so and values are much lower now than they’ve been during most of recent history.

Even though the gaming names have traded weakly, I continue to believe that the video game space has secular tailwinds. But, it doesn’t appear to me that any of the pure play companies operating within this space have separated themselves from their competition to the point where I would consider one a blue chip investment. Each company has pros and cons. Furthermore, recent developments in the space has proved that brand equity here doesn’t necessarily result in a defensive moat. And, in this space, more so than most of the others that I track, disruption risk and strong competition make picking and choosing winners and losers nearly impossible.

During the past couple years alone, we’ve seen market darlings become dogs and then magically turn back again. For instance, right now, I’d say that Nintendo (NDTOY) is probably the best performer from an operational standpoint. It’s doing great in the mobile space and the Switch console continues to be the best seller. When it comes to intellectual property rights, I’m not sure that it gets any better than Nintendo. For years, I’ve said that I wish that Disney would buy this company for its IP alone; however, I’m well aware that Nintendo is essentially a national treasure for Japan and I don’t see it being purchased anytime soon. Nintendo did just report a 10% decline in quarterly profits. The company continues to have strong sales volumes, yet rising costs and expenses ate into the profits relative to this quarter last year. It’s also worth noting that an investment in Nintendo comes with foreign exchange risks, as well as less analyst coverage and fewer research tools than your average U.S. equity. Frankly put, while I love Nintendo’s IP and I think the Switch is a great product, I’m not interested in owning this stock because I fear that I won’t be able to monitor my investment properly. Others who don’t have the same concerns regarding foreign stocks may feel differently, but as for me, I’m content to focus my energy on gaming stocks domiciled in the United States.

Electronic Arts (EA) is a well known company amongst gamers. This stock has been on a bit of a wild ride during the last couple of years. EA has hit highs of nearly $150/share in recent years, yet in December, the stock hit 52-week lows of ~$74/share. Year-to-date, EA stock has moved from ~$78 up to ~$105 and then back down to the ~$88 level where it trades today. This stock is a perfect example of how fickle and seemingly unpredictable this space is. In the last month or so, the stock has essentially traded up ~10% and then back down ~10% based upon the market’s outlook on one game alone: Apex Legends. EA experienced a bullish bump because of the perceived initial success of its Apex Legends game that was supposed to compete with Fortnite in the battle royale segment. This sent the stock rising from the ~$75 lows to ~$100 quickly, but since then Apex (and EA stock as a whole) has lost its momentum and stalled out a bit. It appears that Fortnite will continue to dominate the lucrative battle royale space for the time being. It had such a strong first mover advantage and now Fortnite is synonymous with the game mode much like Kleenex is synonymous with tissue. When the name of your product becomes a widely used noun or a verb, you know you’re doing something right. EA did its best to attempt to take market share in this popular space, but I don’t think it’s going to work out. EA still has strong sporting franchises and several first person shooters that typically do fairly well, but at the end of the day, I’m not really excited about this company’s games and therefore, I’m not interested in owning the stock.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Right now, EA trades for ~18x earnings. This multiple is well below the 30x+ multiples that the stock traded at about a year ago. Over the last 10 years, EA’s average P/E multiple is nearly 23x, so I think today’s price represents a discount. EA is expected to post negative EPS growth of ~10% in the current fiscal year, though analysts are calling for a return to growth in the two upcoming fiscal years, with 11% expectations for FY20201 and another 12% of top of that for FY2022. If analysts are correct about EA’s bottom-line looking a few years out, today’s price would represent a 15.6x multiple on the current FY2022 EPS estimate of $5.65. Although the company has had a few hiccups, this management team has proven itself more than capable of producing double digit EPS growth. EA’s current ttm EPS is more than 10x higher the $0.44/share figure that it posted a decade ago in FY2010. With that in mind, I wouldn’t be surprised at all to see that $5.65 consensus estimate materialize, though I continue to believe that there are stronger names in the gaming space.

One of them is Take-Two Interactive (TTWO). TTWO produced what may very well end up being the most commercially successful video game of all time in Grand Theft Auto 5…roughly 6 years ago. I can’t think of another game on console that has had such long-last appeal to gamers. The fact that GTA5 is still raking in the dough for TTWO in 2019 when the game was released in 2013 is simply amazing and if I had to guess, I would say this long-term performance has been greater than any employee’s wildest dreams at the Take-Two offices. I thought that Rockstar may be able to ride the success of GTA5 into the wild west with Red Dead Redemption 2, but while that game was an absolute visual masterpiece, it simply doesn’t have the same long-term appeal to gamers and the online community is basically dead. This has been a disappointment for TTWO and now investors are looking ahead to GTA6, with hopes that it can be the next cash cow for this company (but, that game is going to have some monster shoes to fill). TTWO also produces popular games like the NBA2k series which is currently doing well. TTWO, more so than many other gaming companies, has adopted the microtransaction platform as a means to drive significant cash flows outside of original release sales and this is why the company is outperforming its peers. However, I do worry that gamers are catching on and growing tiresome of this trend. It will be interesting to see how TTWO decides to monetize future games and how that decision will affect demand for its products. Mobile is a major growth platform for Take-Two just as it is for the other gaming studios, though I think CPU and console gaming is where this company will continue to make its bread and butter.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

TTWO is much more expensive than EA, with a 26.5x ttm multiple. Sure, this is still less than the ~34x multiple that TTWO traded with at its 52-week highs in late in 2018. But, it’s also more than the company’s 10-year average P/E multiple of 20.6x. Granted, that decade-long average doesn’t take GTA5 into consideration in the early years and while it’s crazy to think about one gaming meaning so much for a company with a market cap of approximately $14b, it does. When the market realized the long-term runway that GTA5 was likely going to have in terms of microtransactions and high margin cash flows it pushed TTWO’s valuation from less than 20x in 2016 to ~40x in early 2018. I don’t think this sort of multiple is sustainable because the business practices surrounding microtransactions have come into the spotlight in a negative way as regulators seek to reduce them. To me, TTWO is a difficult company to evaluate because its EPS fluctuates so much. Looking at the F.A.S.T. Graph above, you’ll see huge bottom-line swings. This type of profit making volatility is the type of thing that I tend to avoid as a rather conservative investor. Without a doubt, Grand Theft Auto remains the crown jewel in the gaming space as far as cash flow generation goes, but just as I don’t like betting on bio-techs with highly concentrated revenue streams, I’m content to avoid TTWO and its lofty valuation.

And last, but not least, that leaves us with Activision-Blizzard (ATVI). Even though it’s a dog today, it wasn’t long ago that Activision-Blizzard was viewed as a best-in-breed type company with its strong, dare I call it, legacy portfolio of franchises consisting of Call of Duty, Diablo, and War of Warcraft being joined by the upstart Overwatch shooter. Overwatch won several game of the year awards in 2017 and has since been acknowledged as a leading evolving game platform and a revolutionary force in the eSports arena with the Overwatch League. eSports plays a major role in the secular growth trajectory of this industry and ATVI appears to be out to an early lead. However, it’s certainly not the only company vying for eyeballs on its digital competitions (just this week, for instance, we saw the massive Fortnite World Cup, which included millions in prizes to the top finishers). We’re still very early in the eSports life-cycle and there’s no telling exactly how big these events and the media coverage of them will become. Yet, I think ATVI is potentially better positioned than many of its large cap peers to benefit from this trend.

ATVI’s crown was taken away when the CoD franchises continued hit snags in recent years and the company’s Diablo 4 debacle at Blizzcon last year. ATVI hit highs above $80 late last year, but struggled mightily in November and December and that weakness has continued throughout 2019. Today, ATVI shares trade for basically half of what they did a year ago and which leads me to believe that this might be a decent play for contrarian investors looking for gaming exposure to start their search. I will say that one of the games that I’m most excited about in the second half of the year is the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. The title itself will be nostalgic to many fans of the first person shooter genre as the company attempts to get back to its roots that made it so successful about a decade ago. For the time being, I’m excited about the release, but only time will tell if this trip down memory lane will be worthwhile or if it's another desperate attempt at a money grab from an otherwise dying franchise.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

When it comes to valuation, ATVI appears to be cheap (relative to its long-term averages). Almost a year ago, ATVI hit highs above $83/share and traded for more than 33x earnings. The company’s 20-year and 10-year average P/E ratios are 25.6x and 17.5x, respectively. Though, it’s worth noting that over the last decade or so, if you were to take out the company’s strong rally in 2017 and 2018, the company’s average P/E ratio would be closer to 15x. In other words, while the company’s current valuation is certainly more appealing than the price it traded for this time last year, it’s not exactly cheap compared to the multiples that ATVI carried since the Great Recession. Like EA and TTWO, ATVI is expected to have a negative growth year with regard to EPS in 2019. However, analysts expect a very strong bounce back in 2020 and 2021, with consensus growth expectations coming in at 18% and 16%, respectively. If ATVI is able to achieve those growth estimates, we’re talking about EPS of nearly $3.00 in 2021. At today’s $48 share price, that represents a forward EPS ratio of ~16x (which is essentially in-line with the company’s recent average). Since the stock would need to see two stellar years of growth just to get back to the recent base-line, I’m inclined to wait for further weakness before adding shares. Admittedly, ATVI is tempting to buy here down roughly 50% from recent highs, but when I look at the numbers, I think more than anything, they prove that ATVI was simply very overbought and grossly overvalued for much of 2018.

So, with all of that being said, as badly as I might want to have exposure to a pure play video game company in my portfolio, even after industry wide weakness, the valuations still don’t quite make sense. Making matters potentially worse for the gaming pure plays is the fact that big tech has realized the potential strength of this market and we’re seeing names like Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOGL), and Sony (SNE) continue to dedicate resources to this competition. There is room for even more big names to enter into the fray with names like Apple looking to diversify their revenue streams and further monetize its hardware and Facebook (FB), who made big news a few years back with its multi-billion-dollar Oculus purchase, looming over the space with large cash positions that could really shake things up. It will be really interesting to see how all of this plays out. Will there be massive consolidation with the current pure play names gobbled up by cash cow big tech companies looking to increase their growth runways? Or, will smaller firms continue to fracture the market with hit games that confirm the idea that its all about content and not brand names? If there is M&A, the pure plays could be taken out with strong M&A premiums, which would be great for existing shareholders. However, I’ve learned that making investment decisions based upon M&A speculation is never a sound practice. I was hoping that industry wide weakness in this space would have created attractive opportunities for me, but at the end of the day, I’m content to sit on the sidelines and wait for better value.

This article was previously published for members of The Dividend Growth Club.

If you enjoyed this content and want to see more like it, please check out my Marketplace service: The Dividend Growth Club. DGC members have access to sample portfolios spanning different dividend yield thresholds, weekly Nick's Picks articles, highlighting the best DGI values I see in the market, real-time access to Nick's Portfolio and trade updates, and a vibrant chat room where an income oriented community has come together to share ideas. DGC members also receive early access to all other content that I post on Seeking Alpha Feel free to take advantage of a free trial offer!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT, GOOGL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.