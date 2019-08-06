A Silver Lining For Qualcomm

If any of the wildcards go against Qualcomm or the 5G rollout experiences delays, the company’s problems could last a lot longer than expected.

Judge Koh’s ruling and Huawei’s ability to do business with U.S. companies are two wildcards that could greatly influence how well Qualcomm does in 2020.

The company is expecting better times in 2020 when 5G gets rolling, but this is predicated on a number of things going its way.

Qualcomm’s outlook states that the next two fiscal quarters will face headwinds from Huawei’s gains in market share and customers waiting on 5G.

The market did not respond well to Qualcomm’s (QCOM) FQ3 2019 earnings, even though the company managed to beat EPS estimates. The reasons for concern stem from some of the underlying details that point to a market slowdown. Furthermore, the fact that the word “headwinds” was used several times in the earnings call is probably something that most investors can do without.

Qualcomm is forecasting that the next two quarters will face the same headwinds that caused problems in FQ3. On the other hand, the company expects improvement once we’re past these two quarters and into the new year. Qualcomm’s mixed outlook may seem worrisome to investors, especially if they had been expecting a much better outlook with 5G rolling out in many places.

However, the same headwinds that are giving the company problems in the short term could also evolve into tailwinds if a couple of outstanding issues are resolved in its favor. What these issues are and how they could impact Qualcomm going forward is what needs to be looked at in detail.

Qualcomm’s FQ3 2019 earnings

Before taking a look at the road ahead, it’s necessary to know how Qualcomm performed in FQ3 to get a sense of what the company is up against. FQ3 is the quarter in which Qualcomm settled its long-running dispute with Apple (AAPL). The $4.7 billion from this settlement is recognized in FQ3 2019.

If we look at non-GAAP results, which excludes the settlement gain, net income fell by 34% YoY from $1.5 billion to $1.0 billion. Revenue declined by 13% YoY from $5.6 billion to $4.9 billion. In addition, shipments of mobile data modem (“MSM”) chipsets declined by 22%. The table below shows the relevant numbers for the QCT and QTL segments.

FQ3 2018 FQ3 2019 YoY QCT Revenue $4087M $3567M -13% EBT $607M $504M -17% MSM chip shipments 199M 156M -22% QTL Revenue $1443M $1292M -10% EBT $1027M $898M -13%

The quarterly numbers clearly indicate that business is slowing down. In addition, Qualcomm is forecasting more of the same for the next two fiscal quarters. From the earnings call:

“Turning to our outlook. As Steve mentioned, as we look forward over the next couple of quarters, our business is being impacted by several factors in advance of the transition to 5G in early calendar 2020.”

Qualcomm explained in its earnings call that the slowdown was primarily due to tough market conditions. From the earnings call:

“The Huawei export ban, along with the pivot from 4G to 5G which accelerated over the past couple of months, has contributed to industry conditions particularly in China that we expect will create headwinds in our next two fiscal quarters.”

Two big factors were cited as affecting Qualcomm. Not only did sanctions imposed by the U.S. government on Huawei cause it to focus on China, but the 5G rollout led consumers to postpone handset purchases.

Huawei’s shift in focus

The notion that Huawei is affecting Qualcomm is backed by data from Canalys. Smartphone shipments for Q2 indicate that Huawei is gaining market share in China. The table below of smartphone unit shipments shows how Huawei has gained market share in China at the expense of virtually everyone else. The Chinese market used to be evenly divided, but Huawei has now separated itself from the pack to become the clear number one.

Q2 2018 shipments Q2 2018 share Q2 2019 shipments Q2 2019 share YoY Huawei 28.5M 27.6% 37.3M 38.2% +31% Oppo 21.8M 21.1% 17.9M 18.3% -18% Vivo 21.0M 20.3% 17.1M 17.5% -19% Xiaomi 14,4M 13.9% 11.5M 11.8% -20% Apple 6.7M 6.4% 5.7M 5.8% -14% Others 11.0M 10.6% 8.1M 8.3% -26% Total 103.6M - 97.6M - -6%

However, Huawei is encountering problems outside of China. Growth abroad slowed down considerably and is much lower than that in China. Shipments would have declined if it weren’t for the Chinese market compensating for everywhere else. The table below shows that Huawei's overall shipments grew by just 8%, compared to 31% within China.

Q2 2018 shipments Q2 2018 share Q2 2019 shipments Q2 2019 share YoY Samsung 72.6M 21.4% 76.9M 23.2% +6% Huawei 54.3M 16.0% 58.7M 17.7% +8% Apple 41.3M 12.2% 36.0M 10.9% -13% Xiaomi 32.2M 9.5% 32.1M 9.7% -1% Oppo 30.6M 9.0% 30.6M 9.2% 0% Others 108.7M 32.0% 97.6M 29.4% -10% Total 339.7M - 331.8M - -2%

Note that the numbers for Q2 represent a sharp deceleration. In comparison, Huawei was able to increase shipments by over 50% in Q1. This seems to indicate that the decision by the U.S. government to put Huawei on its Entity List in early May did have an impact on smartphone shipments. The table below lists the relevant numbers.

Q1 2018 shipments Q1 2018 share Q1 2019 shipments Q1 2019 share YoY Samsung 79.5M 23.6% 71.5M 22.8% -10.0% Huawei 39.3M 11.7% 59.1M 18.8% +50.2% Apple 52.2.3M 15.5% 40.2M 12.8% -23.2% Xiaomi 28.2M 8.4% 27.8M 8.9% -1.3% Oppo 25.7M 7.6% 27.3M 8.7% +6.4% Others 111.9M 33.2% 88.0M 28.0% -21.3% Total 336.8M - 313.9M - -6.8%

The data also makes it clear that the market for smartphones is shrinking - a trend that began in 2018, when the market declined by 4.6%. The assumption is that consumers are postponing handset purchases in anticipation of 5G becoming available in the near future. Once 5G handsets become widely available, smartphone shipments are expected to see a rebound.

Huawei is becoming more of a competitor than a customer to Qualcomm

Huawei used to depend heavily on Qualcomm for the modem chips it needs for its smartphones. But that dependency is steadily eroding. Huawei now has its own Kirin line of system on chips (“SoCs”) that compete with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chipsets. According to DigiTimes, supply chain sources claim that Huawei intends to use Kirin chips on 60% of its smartphones in the second half of 2019.

This figure represents an increase of 15% and 20% compared to the first half of 2019 and the second half of 2018. Huawei had been using Snapdragon chipsets in many of its mid-range and entry-level smartphones, but it now looks like those will eventually be replaced by its own chipsets. The sanctions imposed by the U.S. will only give more impetus to these efforts.

Huawei’s move towards its own SoCs makes it more of a competitor to Qualcomm and less of a customer. The gaining of market share by Huawei is not a positive development for Qualcomm, because it will result in fewer chipset shipments - especially if the smartphone manufacturers that are losing ground to Huawei happen to be customers of Qualcomm’s chipsets.

How the present situation could turn in Qualcomm’s favor

However, there is a silver lining in all of this. While the short-term outlook may seem somewhat murky, Qualcomm’s prospects could be much better longer term. If Huawei retreats from foreign markets for whatever reasons, that opens up room in the market for other manufacturers, many of whom are still relying heavily on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chipsets.

The Chinese market may be the single biggest market for smartphones in terms of unit shipments, but it only represents roughly 30% of the global market. So, even if Huawei dominates China, Qualcomm can still benefit from opportunities that open up elsewhere.

Qualcomm’s CEO seems to be alluding to these opportunities when he states in the FQ3 earnings call that:

“But I look at the Huawei focus on China a little different; I think it creates an opportunity for our customer base coming out of China companies like Vivo, Oppo, OnePlus, and Xiaomi, outside China especially in Europe that's accretive to us especially in the 5G transition. And we look that opportunity is probably permanent not one-time. I think the interest on the European carriers have been very high.”

Assuming that Huawei’s competitors are able to execute, Qualcomm could stand to gain from additional sales if one of its biggest competitors decides to, or is forced to, retreat. Many of the Chinese brands mentioned above tend to use complete chipset solutions from Qualcomm, which offer higher product and licensing revenue.

In contrast, a company like Apple prefers to pair its own application processor with a Qualcomm modem chip - an arrangement that yields much less to Qualcomm. If Apple develops its own modem chip as it seems to be planning, then the need for Qualcomm is reduced even further.

5G should give consumers an incentive to upgrade

Smartphone sales may now be hurting from consumers waiting for 5G, but that situation should turn itself around once both 5G networks and 5G smartphones are available. Assuming that 5G delivers as promised, consumers will have an incentive to replace their current smartphone with another one that can take advantage of the most up-to-date cellular communications technology.

Qualcomm should benefit as a leading provider of cutting-edge modem chipsets as long as there are no unexpected delays in rolling out 5G networks. Because that could cause consumers to postpone upgrading their smartphones. Qualcomm would then take a hit if 5G does not stay on track.

Investor takeaways

It’s quite plausible for Qualcomm to overcome the short-term headwinds affecting it and prosper once 2020 comes around. But the path forward does depend on a number of external factors that could influence whether the company sees improvement in 2020 or whether it is faced with problems longer than expected.

A couple of things need to go Qualcomm’s way. One of them is the overturning of Judge Koh’s ruling against the company. The current licensing terms gives smartphone manufacturers an incentive to stick with Qualcomm’s chipsets. But if the ruling stays and there is no longer an incentive for manufacturers, then that could open the door for companies to switch to alternative SoC suppliers like MediaTek (OTCPK:MDTKF), Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and Unisoc.

Another very important factor is what the U.S. government decides to do in relation to Huawei. According to some reports, U.S. companies will soon know if they can do business with Huawei. The one that Huawei is most anxious about is probably Google (GOOG, GOOGL). While Google will find it difficult to stop Huawei from using the core Android operating system, it can deny the use of the Android version that includes Google Mobile Services (“GMS”).

That will be problematic for Huawei because some of the most popular apps that people are accustomed to using are part of GMS. Examples include Google Play, Google Maps and Gmail. If Huawei cannot offer these apps, customers may be reluctant to use Huawei smartphones that don’t offer the software they’re used to having.

It may not be a problem in China because GMS isn’t used over there, but it will affect Huawei everywhere else. If Huawei is denied the ability to conduct business with U.S. companies such as Google, Qualcomm could benefit if consumers opt for smartphones from companies using its chipsets. But if Huawei is granted permission, then that’s not so good for Qualcomm. Huawei will offer much stiffer competition, which means competitors using Qualcomm’s chipsets may not get the windfall sales they are hoping for in Huawei’s absence.

Investors should therefore keep an eye on these issues. The ideal outcome for Qualcomm would be for Judge Koh’s ruling to be overturned and for Huawei to be denied access to the things it needs for its smartphones, such as GMS. If this happens and the 5G rollout is not interrupted, 2020 could turn out to be a great year for Qualcomm. But if things do not go Qualcomm’s way, then the current rough patch the company is finding itself in could get much worse.

