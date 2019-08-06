FireEye Continues To Sink On Weak Fundamentals

The stock is undervalued relative to its peers, but fails the Rule of 40 and has significant SG&A expenses.

It is experiencing significant customer churn and lower margins during the transition from 3rd-generation appliances to modern solutions.

The company wants to sell solutions for primary level of defense but lacks the breadth of offerings that its rivals have.

FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) is a long-time vendor in the cybersecurity industry. But unlike many of the newbies such as CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD), FireEye is struggling to grow revenues. Its stock price is paying the price, dropping faster than a rock.

While FireEye is having its own crisis, the entire SaaS stock universe is also experiencing a mini-meltdown, causing even more grief for FireEye investors. The company’s financials are not great, with anemic revenue growth and high SG&A expenses. As competition in the cybersecurity market heats up, FireEye’s future looks cloudy.

These negatives outweigh the undervalued stock price relative to its peers and the company's strength in external threat intelligence. For these reasons, I have given FireEye a neutral rating.

If the current bearish market conditions persist, then it is conceivable that FireEye could drop to its long-term support level of $10.40. Below $11, I may consider the possibility of entering a long contrarian play.

Company Overview

FireEye has been transitioning from a company that sells third-generation appliances into a cloud-based platform with the latest security products and 5th-generation appliances. This has resulted in significant churn as customers choose whether to stick with FireEye or go with a competitor. The company also has lower margins during this transition, as it has to support two sets of servers. FireEye has traditionally sold its products as supplemental solutions for existing network security but is now attempting to become a vendor for primary defense solutions. This may prove difficult, as the company's platform is not as comprehensive as that of its rivals.

Despite the current issues surrounding FireEye, there are some promising trends in certain aspects of the company’s business, including the recently launched Expert-on-Demand offering and the Helix cybersecurity operations platform. And FireEye is considered to be the leader in external threat intelligence services, primarily due to its Mandiant and iSight partners.

Relative Stock Valuation

I determine stock valuation on a relative basis and on the belief that high-growth companies should be valued more highly than slow-growth companies. To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of forward gross profit/enterprise value versus estimated YoY sales growth for the 82 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

Note: For those readers that have been following my articles, I recently made two changes to the vertical axis:

The calculation is inverted, i.e., the numerator is the denominator and vice versa. Forward gross profit is used instead of forward revenues. The forward gross profit is calculated as follows:

Next Year’s Estimated Sales * Gross Margin TTM

The gross margin is assumed to be the same in the future as it is in the most recent trailing twelve months.

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV, "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database and the most recent gross margin TTM. The estimated YoY sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate" also provided by Portfolio123.

The reason for using analysts' estimates as opposed to historical data is because SaaS stocks tend to make a lot of acquisitions, which can muddy the results of the scatter plot. The analyst estimates account for these acquisitions, and the estimates are updated frequently. This makes for a cleaner chart. The sales estimates, unlike EPS estimates, are usually quite accurate for most SaaS companies, except that they tend to be on the conservative side. Keep this in mind when looking at the plot.

I use a linear best-fit trend line. As sales growth goes up, the EV tends to go up and gross profit/EV declines. The trend line was calculated using MS Excel. I consider the stocks sitting above the trend line to be undervalued, while stocks lying under the trend line are overvalued.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, FireEye is sitting above the trend line, suggesting that its forward gross profits / EV are higher than its peers, given its estimated future revenue growth rate. My interpretation is that FireEye is undervalued relative to the average stock in my digital transformation universe.

Company Fundamentals

When it comes to software companies, I don't rely on traditional value factors; instead, I focus on other measures, such as the "Rule of 40," free cash flow margin and cash burn.

The Rule Of 40

A rule of thumb often applied to software companies is the Rule of 40. This metric helps software companies balance growth and profitability. There are different ways of calculating the Rule of 40:

Growth - The standard growth metric is to use the Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth rate. For my Rule of 40 calculation, I use percentage sales growth TTM. There are three reasons for this: (1) ARR is not always available; (2) most SaaS companies grow not only organically but also by acquisition; and (3) many companies are in the middle of a transformation to SaaS and have a significant amount of product sales.

Profit - I have seen many variants for the profit metric. Some analysts use EBITDA margin, others use operational cash flow margin or free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin, as I believe that is the most meaningful factor from an investor perspective.

The Rule of 40 is interpreted as follows: If a company's growth rate plus profit adds up to 40% or more, then the company has balanced growth and profit and is financially healthy.

Revenue Growth

FireEye's revenue saw growth of 6.5% for the most recent twelve months but has been flat for the last two years. Revenue growth has fallen dramatically from 2015, when it was approximately 160%. The anemic growth in revenue can be partially explained by due to the decline in appliance sales and churn as customers decide whether to upgrade from older third-generation appliances or chose a different vendor.

Free Cash Flow Margin

FireEye has a free cash flow margin TTM of 1.1%. The free cash flow has been close to zero since 2016.

Rule Of 40 Applied To FireEye

FireEye's YoY revenue growth was 6.5%, while free cash flow margin for the trailing twelve months was -1.1%. Therefore:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 6.5% + 1.1% = 7.6%

Since the Rule of 40 calculation comes out substantially lower than 40%, I conclude that the company has work to do in order to balance growth and profits.

SG&A Expense

As an investor, one wants to make sure that if a company doesn't score well on the Rule of 40, it is at least not burning cash. Unfortunately, FireEye is, in fact, burning cash. One can tell by examining the SG&A expense relative to sales. In the case of FireEye, the SG&A expense is 87% of total revenues.

Note that SG&A includes Sales & Marketing, General & Administrative, and R&D.

I have developed a new scatter plot that shows forward operating income / EV versus forward sales growth for all of the stocks in my digital transformation stock universe. The forward operating income for my purposes is before depreciation and amortization and is calculated as follows:

Forward Gross Profit - SG&A Expense TTM

The forward gross profit was calculated earlier in this article. The forward SG&A expense is assumed to be the same as the SG&A expense for the most recent twelve months.

I am showing this new scatter plot so that the reader can see how high-growth stocks have managed to have zero or slightly negative operating income. Below approximately 10% revenue growth, one can start to see the stock value emerge with higher operating income.

From the above plot, you can see what the effect of the SG&A expense has on operating income for FireEye. The operating income is negative and well below its peers. This company either needs to improve revenue growth without increasing sales and marketing expenses or needs to cut sales and marketing expenses without impacting revenue growth. Neither option seems practical in 2019, and it appears to me that FireEye is not competitive this year. Next year might be another story with an expected increase in gross margin due to the elimination of duplicate servers and possible pickup of revenue growth due to the recent restructuring and product introductions.

Summary

FireEye is a long-time vendor in the cybersecurity industry, traditionally providing supplemental solutions behind the firewall. The company has almost completed its transition from 3rd-generation appliances to cloud-based solutions and 5th-generation appliances, and is vying to become a vendor of primary defense solutions. This may have headwinds, as FireEye doesn't have as broad a set of solutions as its competitors.

The stock appears to be undervalued relative to its SaaS peers. However, FireEye fails the Rule of 40, and the large SG&A expense makes it less competitive financially. For these reasons, I have given FireEye a Neutral rating. I will revisit this stock if the price drops below $11.

