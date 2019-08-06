TherapeuticsMD: Buy Before Earnings Trading Idea

Robert Finizio, the CEO, better deliver on his promise to purchase "considerable" amount of shares after earnings and other insiders should buck up.

Key covenants for the $100 million drawdown are not in the bag, but likelihood remains on the high side.

TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) has been a terrible performer since my previous recommendation at $2.60. The price has fallen another 23% to $2.02. The short thesis this time seems to be 1) expectation of terrible earnings, 2) inability to meet the requirements to draw down on the two $50 million tranches and 3) potentially stringent Q4 FY20 minimum net revenue targets.

Expectation of terrible earnings

Given the past records of earnings miss, especially on the revenue side, I can see why shareholders' faith in the company going into earnings is at an all-time low. An earning miss here with low guidance of $4.5-5.5 million for Q2 will devastate the stock price.

I believe this pessimism going into earnings is unfounded. The math, with prescription dollar data from Symphony for Q2 at $25 million (Source: Symphony, Bloomberg Business Intelligence) and a pessimistic gross-to-net (GTN) ratio similar to Q1 at 20.2% (Q1 usually has lowest GTN due to deductible reset), indicates at least $5.1 million net Imvexxy sales. Coupled with low-end $2 million prenatal vitamin guidances, the company should soundly beat Q1 earnings at $7.1 million, 29% beat on the high end of guidance, and make up for the ~$2 million shortfall in Q1 earnings. And easily meet Q3 guidance without accounting for any Imvexxy's script or GTN growth and Bijuva sales.

Cash-flow situation should be positive with a higher top-line number and ~$15.5 million upfront licensing payment. Operating expenses side should stabilise given the company has met the 200 pax salesforce guidance. Operating cash burn should be slightly lower at ~$32 million and overall net cash at ~$220 million (internal estimates, accounting for the loan drawdown, repayment and licensing upfront payment).

Guidance will be a bit tricky. I believe the base case is a reiteration of guidance to stay on the conservative side. Though the significant Q2 beat could potentially prompt management to up its guidance.

On all three key earnings parameters (net revenue, cash flow and guidance), facts are indicating earnings will be good or stellar (if they up guidance).

Meeting key covenant terms

There are 2 key covenant terms that allow a $50 million drawdown each: $11 million Q4 FY19 net sales for Imvexxy, Bijuva and Annovera and Annovera being designated as a new class of birth control. As elaborated in my previous article, without the $100 million, the company will face significant pressure in meeting the minimum cash amount covenant.

$11 million Q4 FY 19 net sales

Several positives going for the company include: 1) Q4 timing, 2) launch of Bijuva into compounding network, 3) mandatory Annovera coverage in the limited 19 states launch.

Q4 is the best quarter for pharmaceutical firms as most patients will max out their deductibles by then. So the company's rebate to patients with payers is lower, resulting in the highest quarterly GTN for the year. My estimates put my revised Imvexxy's Q4 estimate at ~$7 million (4% Q-o-Q prescription dollar growth and 26% GTN).

Management has guided for Bijuva to launch into the compounding network when there is sufficient payor coverage, around Q4. This is indicative of management's confidence in achieving strong traction in the compounding space. It should be able to exceed Intrarosa's Q4 FY17 net at ~$1.5 million given 1) less competitive compounding channels which translate to a higher script count (Intrarosa script count is 18,500 for Q4 FY17), 2) comprehensive payor coverage (~70%) and 3) higher GTN due to Q4 timing.

Annovera's initial launch into the first 19 states (compulsory no out of pocket/ co-pay coverage regardless of class designation) represents a 15.7 million target. The company has surveyed 300 health care professional and they stated they will recommend Annovera to 18% of their patients using birth control. Assuming only 0.18% of patients are recommended Annovera, it represents ~28k script. At 20% GTN, it translates to ~$11 million net sales. Though whether this is achievable will be highly dependent on execution, the company has a track record of reaching out to 25k patients in the first 5 months of launch with a 150 pax sales force.

In summary, given the slowdown in Imvexxy growth rate (1,250 daily volume for June vs. 1,200 for May), the $11 million is definitely not in the bag as stated in my previous article. Despite that, the improvement in GTN, Bijuva and Annovera launch should make up the required shortfall.

ACA classification of Annovera

Figure 1: FDA birth control classification

Source: FDA site (highlighted in red are birth control methods with differentiation being formulation and usage pattern)

The covenant has two criteria: classification as a new class of birth control and being classified as such before December 31, 2019. The former should be easier to achieve given that 1) difference in the formulation (payer has even refused to cover different birth control class due to a similar hormonal ingredient, which is not the case here with first-ever use of segesterone acetate) and 2) different usage method (use for a year). The above mentioned 2 differentiation has been the key differentiating factor between similar birth control class (refer to Figure 1). The latter might be a bit challenging to hit as the management has quoted potentially a classification as late as 6 months from launch. With a launch expected likely late August, the company will have to secure the classification in 4 months, which opens up a somewhat high probability (~20-30%) of not meeting the latter covenant.

In summary, the company might potentially not meet the required covenant due to the regulation process. I believe the company should be able to re-negotiate the timeline covenant with TSSP if net sales figures for Q4 2019 are good. From TSSP's perspective, the $50 million has already been earmarked and if the risk is limited (sales on track), I do not see why they will not allow more flexibility on the timing.

Q4 FY20 minimum net revenue targets

Figure 2: Extract from TSSP Facility SEC Filing

Source: TSSP Facility 8k filling

It is very strange for the company to not reveal a material covenant until the next quarter earnings filing. And potentially a reason behind the persistent short attack. The shorts likely viewed this as a repeat of Synergy (went bankrupt due to strict loan covenants that were not revealed initially) and betting that the revenue target might be a challenging one to hit.

I believe it will be in the $40-50 million range, which is still relatively attainable and demonstrate the company is on track to generate significant positive EBITDA in the following years. But any significantly higher target might pose a challenge for the company. Given the reasonable terms like $11 million net revenue for the drawdown and repayment starting in June 2023, the amount should not be unreasonable. And insiders would not promise to purchase shares if they felt covenants are unachievable. On the other hand, given the Synergy incident, this might be the catalyst that shorts are banking on.

Robert Finizio, the CEO, better keep his promise and other insiders should buck up

CEO Robert Finizio has publicly stated his intentions to purchase a considerable amount of shares if the price remains at $3.20. Given he has made an after-tax profit of ~$6.1 million (calculated with a 20% discount on difference between selling and exercise price) from the option exercise, he should at least use 20% to show his conviction in the company (~$1 million for ~600k shares).

Investors have to note the low volume (~3 million daily) also creates a challenging environment for share repurchase. I believe if he delivers on his promise, he will be buying in tranches of ~200k shares to prevent massive upswing in prices.

It would be also positive to see Brian Bernick and John Milligan participate in the insider buy, given they have made ~$6.3 million and $8.6 million in profits. Clustered insider buy is one of the strongest signals of positive performance. So purchase by them will give a much stronger signal to the market as to the belief in the company's prospect.

Investors are getting tired of false promises, especially the previous promise on no dilution. A repeat of such false promises (no or small insider purchase after Q2 earnings) will dampen investors' trust in management and devastate the stock price.

How to proceed?

Given the above variables and already low stock price, I believe a buy before earnings has limited downside and a high likelihood for a strong upwards move. I recommend the following strategy:

1) Less risk: Buy at current ~$2 price and sell on earnings once the headline results are out in the after-market to reduce any potential risks from a bad Q&A session or loan agreement press release.

2) More risk: Buy at current ~$2 price and sell when Robert files his insider purchase form.

Last words

I still continue to hold all my shares and yet to sell a single one. I do think there is a greater payoff if investors are willing to hold long-term (as if 2-3 years, not months). But given the stock price's inability to hold gains (likely a result of ~40% short interest) and the limited patience of investors, TXMD still offers a fast short-term profit opportunity.

