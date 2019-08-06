The Stock And Bond Divide

Purves believes that despite the bond market rally, there is a good case to be made for rates to go higher.

It seems like the bond market and the equity market are “looking at two different sets of economic data,” according to Tallbacken Capital Advisors CEO Michael Purves.

Tallbacken Capital Advisors CEO Michael Purves shared a contrarian outlook on the bond market with viewers of Real Vision’s Trade Ideas, warning that there is a “good case” to be made for rates going higher.

He pointed out that the correlation between German bunds and 10-Year Treasury yields “has been spiking hugely.”

Given the increasing correlation, Purves believes that if Eurozone data improves, yields will be lifted higher and that could be “exported into our market over here and then you [could] see a quick rise higher here.”

How to Play The Thesis

An obvious way to play the contrarian thesis that rates could actually go higher is to short or buy puts on the iShares Barclays 20+ Year Treasury Bond (TLT), Purves said.

He also shared a couple of more ideas on the same thesis from different angles.

First, shorting utilities. “Within equities, I think if rates do go higher, utilities have been extraordinarily aggressively bid. It's effectively the same trade, those have a lot of torque to the downside if rates do in fact break there,” he explained.

And second, he said: “Getting long banks would probably play as well, if particularly the back end increases higher and that you see those yield curves ranging a little bit more dynamically to the upside.”

