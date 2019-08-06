GoDaddy: Decelerating Growth Adds To Bearish Sentiment

GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) is the leader of online domain registration with 78.5 million domains under management, representing 22% of the world's total. The company has a history as a private company going back to 1997 with a more recent IPO in 2015. The story has been improving profitability and growing free cash flow in recent years with the company leveraging its domain leadership into a number of higher margin hosting and business services solutions. The stock has more than doubled in the past three years, although the gains have been flat over the past year. GDDY is down 17% from its all-time high. The concern here is a combination of slowing growth below the market as competition intensifies. Q2 earnings added to the more recent poor sentiment with the company reporting total customers growth of just 5% year over year. The stock fell 5% on the report which also included news of the CEO stepping down due to health concerns. This article recaps the latest quarter's results and a bearish outlook for the stock.

GDDY stock price chart. Source: FinViz.com

Q2 Earnings Recap

GDDY reported a GAAP EPS loss of $0.07 (adjusted EPS of $0.54), with the adjusted figure flat on a year-over-year basis, and also missing consensus expectations of $0.80. Revenue of $737 million was essentially in line with an estimate of $735 million. GoDaddy is on something of a cold streak in terms of earnings, missing to the downside in eight consecutive quarters going back to 2017.

GDDY Q2 Earnings Result. Source: YCharts.com

This quarter, a slightly lower gross margin compared to last year and higher operating expenses led to the lower-than-expected result. The GAAP loss was based on recognizing a loss of $14.1 million on a partial repayment of a term loan and $41.6 million in equity-based compensation. The operating income of $18.9 million was down from $43.5 million last year.

GDDY Q2 Income Statement. Source: 10-Q

Management kept an optimistic tone in the press release and conference call highlighting positive financial trends, with revenues up 13.1% year over year while the average revenue per user increased to $153, up 7.8% year over year. During the quarter, the company also deployed new products in its existing Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) AWS solutions and talked up its integration with Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) 365 platform. It's important to remember that these are not necessarily exclusive relationships, and other web-hosting and site-building services feature similar products.

GDDY Q2 financial highlights. Source: Company IR

Weaker data points from the release were both customer growth of 5.5% y/y, down from 7.2% in the period last year, and international segment revenue growth of 6.2% (10.5% in constant currency), down from 24.3% in the period 2018. Management cited the timing of marketing and promotions, while intended to optimize customer lifetime value, this quarter had the effect of "moving customer churn events from period to period" on the weaker customer numbers.

GDDY Total Customer Growth. Source: Quarterly Filings/ author chart

The other major development was the news that the CEO from the past eight years Scott Wagner was stepping down due to "health reasons." The company appointed Aman Bhutani, a nine-year executive from Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) as the CEO, technically effective September 4.

Analysis

There are many moving parts to the GoDaddy business, but at its core starts with a domain registration, when a customer registers a website name. From here GoDaddy, attempts to sell hosting services and additional website business tools that can reach the level of small enterprise functionality. It's also possible some customers utilize only individual products and services with an abundance of competing firms offering similar solutions. Clearly, business customers are more valuable as they typically require multiple domains and premium hosting plus higher value-added services compared to a hobbyist consumer managing a personal blog, for example. The concern here is that GoDaddy's growth has been decelerating particularly among domain registration which is often the first step in building long-term customer relationships.

In Q2, domain segment revenue growth of 9.5% y/y was down from 15.8% in Q2 2018. The business applications segment, which has higher operating margins and has been the growth driver in recent years, was up 20.6% in Q2, but down from a rate of 28.4% in Q2 2018. Even as the average revenue per user this quarter reached a record $153, 8% higher compared to last year, the implication is that these gains appear to be plateauing or have more limited upside. The international segment revenue growth of 6.4% has also slowed considerably from 24.3% last year. Management cites a direct relationship with marketing and promotions which it is directing on areas globally that offer the highest return. The delicate balance is to maintain profitable growth with an optimal return from marketing. GoDaddy needs to win over new business customers to materially accelerate growth.

Emerging Competition

While not directly addressed by management, we take a view that intense competition across all segments is the main reason for decelerating growth. A quick internet search finds a multitude of rival services among domain registrations and hosting in an otherwise price-sensitive market. Wix.com Ltd. (WIX), which began as a website building tool, has expanded to offer domain registrations and business solutions in direct competition to GoDaddy is one example. Wix with a market cap of $7.4 billion compared to GDDY at $13.2 billion reported Q2 earnings in July highlighted by user growth of 18% y/y and revenue growth of 27%, each exceeding that of GDDY. Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) and privately-owned SquareSpace are two more examples of companies that are even cited in GoDaddy's annual report as competition in "website creation and management solutions." Based on the growth trends from WIX and SHOP, it appears GDDY is losing market share in certain parts of the business. The bearish case here is that GoDaddy continues to lose momentum and becomes more of a legacy solution.

These dynamics are generally well known given the stock price is already down 17% from its all-time high set in October of 2018. On the other hand, valuation multiples have come down to generally reasonable levels represented by a forward P/E ratio of 25.6x and current price to free cash flow of 23.3x. Accelerating free cash is one of the more positive trends for the company, although the debt position at $2.4 billion (net debt of $1.2 billion) and a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.5x remain high but are declining. All in all, we think the stock is still expensive given the implied risks.

For the full fiscal year 2019, management guidance of revenue approaching $3 billion for the year represents a 12-13% growth over 2018. Free cash flow guidance between $730 million and $745 million, up 18-20% year over year, is a positive, yet we wonder if the company can maintain that pace in the years ahead. If we are to believe the official reasons for the CEO change, investors should welcome the news nevertheless, as it could provide a fresh perspective necessary to move the company forward.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

GoDaddy's decelerating growth along with a new generation of emerging competition from companies like WIX.com and Shopify represent the bearish case for the company. This is balanced by an otherwise solid financial outlook with positive free cash flow and debt level that is trending lower. Valuation multiples are also at more reasonable levels compared to recent years. We see more downside risks to current guidance and the stock price with a view that the market has not fully come to appreciate the intense competition which may slow growth and lead to margin pressures going forward. Investors should monitor how the company is able to maintain growth across its businesses and what, if any, new strategy initiatives its new CEO will look to implement.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GDDY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.