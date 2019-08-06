I'm Lowering My Fair Value Estimate For Pfizer

Back in mid-June, I wrote a piece on Pfizer (PFE) that was bullish on the company recent $11.4 billion acquisition of Array Pharmaceuticals (ARRY). PFE is a long-term holding of mine, and I liked the fact that the company was using its cash flows/cash hoard to bolster its pipeline with a mid-sized M&A move. I liked the size of the deal because it didn’t add a ton of debt to PFE’s balance sheet like other big moves that we’ve seen announced in the healthcare space recently. To me, this more conservative approach was the right one, though in that piece and comment section below, I acknowledged that at nearly $44/share, I wasn’t interested in adding to my PFE position because of the stock’s elevated multiples. I said that below $40, the stock starts to get interesting as a potential buy again. Well, this post-earnings sell-off relating to lowered guidance has pushed the stock down to $38/share. My last piece was focused on past stock performance and the M&A moves. In this piece, I’d like to take a look at PFE with a focus on the fundamentals as I attempt to update my fair value estimate using the most recent data/guidance provided by management.

PFE has sold off significantly in recent days, down from over $44/share in early July to $38.84 as I write this. The majority of this sell-off happened in response to the company’s Q2 report released on Monday. I wanted to wait a couple of days to write this response piece because of the 3-day rule oftentimes associated with sell-offs. Once again, it appears as if this rule may be holding true (in the short term at least). Today was the third trading day since the negative news broke, and the stock seems to have found support in the ~$39 area. When the broader market posted a 1%+ sell-off in response to Jerome Powell’s press conference this afternoon, PFE held in there. This leads me to believe that the sellers have played their hands and the short-term sentiment-driven move has lost its momentum. With that out of the way, I think it’s time to start taking a look at the company’s fundamentals to see whether or not the post-earnings move was justified or not.

At ~$44/share, PFE was trading for ~14.5x ttm earnings. This was a sub-market multiple, yet it was also higher than the ~12.4x average multiple that we’ve seen out of the company over the last decade or so. Admittedly, that 12.4x 10-year average includes the 2010 and 2011 years when PFE traded with a single-digit multiple that brought down the average. Over the past 5 years, PGE’s average P/E multiple is 14x. With that in mind, one might think that the company’s recent 14x+ multiples were essentially fair. However, I’m not surprised to see the pullback in the stock, because PFE’s growth prospects today (and moving forward) are lower than they have been in the recent past, which justifies the market in placing a smaller premium on shares. Yet, management is taking steps to try and remedy this slowdown.

PFE has generated a lot of news in recent days, which does make the company a bit harder to evaluate. Obviously, this isn’t what readers want to hear, but with so many significant changes happening in the business all at once as management attempts to restructure the business, there are simply too many uncertainties surrounding the stock to even attempt to make accurate predictions. With this in mind, I’m not surprised that the stock has sold off over the past week or so. The market hates uncertainty, and while I respect management for attempting to generate reliable growth, boring predictability was one of PFE’s calling cards (prior to the recent moves anyway).

Here’s the CEO’s opening statement in the recent Q2 earnings conference call:

“We have been very busy. We recently completed the Therachon acquisition. We expect to close the Array acquisition very soon. We are about to create the joint venture with GSK for our consumer business and we just announced the proposed agreement with Mylan for our Upjohn business. When all these actions are complete, Pfizer will be a smaller, more focused, science-based company with a singular focus on innovative pharma. We believe we will be in a position where our pipeline will be able to move the needle even more dramatically in terms of our long-term growth prospects. In fact, we see our growth profile improving in three ways. We expect our five-year revenue CAGR to be higher than it otherwise would have been. We see the growth starting earlier because the Lyrica LOE cliff will go away. And given our smaller size, we believe the growth will be more sustainable. We also will still have the financial flexibility to continue to invest in growth while returning capital to our investors. These are deliberate steps we are taking to make Pfizer a very different company and one that is even better equipped to fulfill our purpose; breakthroughs that change patients' lives.”

This all sounds pretty good, right? PFE is spinning off its legacy drug portfolio in a reverse Morris Trust, allowing it to focus on more innovative, impactful, and potentially higher-margin treatments. Shareholders won’t be taxed, and they’ll receive exposure to the pro forma company. A smaller, more focused biopharma company should theoretically receive a higher multiple. The move should also improve PFE’s balance sheet a bit, with the new company raising debt and paying PFE with the proceeds. PFE will own ~60% of the new company and, therefore, ~60% of the debt, so it's not a 100% net positive for PFE. But even so, many have critiqued the deal because of the partnership with Mylan (MYL), a company fairly notorious for inept leadership (especially in recent years, with the stock being absolutely crushed). The new company will be led by Mylan Chairman Robert Coury. The market appears to agree, with PFE selling off several percent as an immediate response to the announcement of this deal.

Time will tell if this deal creates value for PFE shareholders like the AbbVie (ABBV) spin-off did for Abbot (ABT) shareholders some years back, or if this will be yet another example of smoke and mirrors in the M&A space destroying shareholder value. The new company will have a collection of impressive legacy assets which should generate significant cash flows. Yet, it will also carry a lot of debt. I’m certainly not interested in buying shares of this new company once the merger is complete. I focus a lot on the quality of the management of the companies that I own, and I don’t like the idea of partnering with MYL’s team as a shareholder, even if the stock is a cheap, contrarian type of bet. Yet, I suppose I’ll be content to hold on to the shares I receive (PFE shareholders will be receiving 0.12 shares of the new company per every 1 share of PFE stock that they own). PFE isn’t a very large position in my portfolio, and the new company’s position will be tiny due to the rate of the spin-off. Usually, I just hold on to those shares with hopes that they’ll turn into significant assets far into the future (also, paying commission fees to sell small positions like that doesn’t make a whole lot of sense to me).

During the rest of the CC, PFE management made a point to highlight the success of its biopharmaceuticals segment. It’s clear that the company’s new direction is one that distances itself away from legacy drugs, and even its consumer business and emphasizes innovative growth. This strategy could be based off of the company’s political outlook. In the event of healthcare reform, I hope that politicians continue to foster an environment where healthcare innovation is incentivized financially. It appears that PFE management is hoping for the same thing.

Management noted that PFE’s biopharmaceuticals segment represented 72% of its revenue during the quarter. This segment posted 6% top line growth overall, driven by 23% growth of the company’s oncology drugs. PFE has a handful of drugs post strong double-digit growth during the quarter, yet all of this success was counteracted by declines in the off-patent space. The company posted negative revenue growth of 1.6% during the quarter. This is the problem that PFE is hoping to rid itself of with the Upjohn merger and spin-off.

(Source: PFE Q2 CC Slides, Page 5)

Honestly, I can’t blame the company for attempting to narrow its focus down onto what is truly working. The legacy drugs and consumer business simply aren’t posting growth. This company needs to produce higher top and bottom line growth on a consistent basis if it's going to justify sustained increased multiples. We just saw Amgen (AMGN) pop more than 5% because of speculation that it has a potentially blockbuster oncology drug in its pipeline. This is the type of sentiment that PFE wants surrounding it, not the fears associated with generic/biosimiliar competition coming for its drugs of yesteryear.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

PFE produced EPS growth of 9%, 10%, and 13% in the years 2016, 2017, and 2018. This streak of near-double digit bottom line growth was great and helped to push the company’s multiple up to the ~15x level. If PFE were able to maintain growth levels in the high-single/low-double digits, I think the company could demand a Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)-like multiple. Yet, it would take time to convince the market of reliable growth at that pace, so in the meantime, I continue to believe that PFE’s fair value lies below recent multiples.

It’s important to note that prior to that span of years, PFE posted low-single digit (and even negative) EPS growth on an annual basis from 2011 to 2015. During these years, PFE mostly traded in the 12x-13x range. To me, that’s about right for a mature company in the Big Pharma space that is posting low-single digit growth. And right now, the analyst consensus for PFE’s 2019 and 2020 EPS growth results is -3% and 4%, respectively. These lower expectations, combined with the company’s lowered guidance, and the potential for further headwinds in the shape of looming healthcare reform and political pressure heading into the 2020 election, lead me to believe that a 12.5x multiple is about right for PFE.

So, taking the $2.81 mid-point of the new non-GAAP guidance that management gave for 2019 and placing that 12.5x multiple on it, I come to a $35 price target. This is lower than my previous $38 fair value estimate, yet that was based, in large part, on the prior (higher) guidance range and a more bullish outlook for 2020 results.

Really, the argument between purchasing shares here at $38 or waiting for a potentially lowered price comes down to one’s priorities when it comes to value versus passive income. While there is uncertainty surrounding PFE’s restructuring efforts, the company remains a blue chip type of DGI company. I think PFE’s dividend remains safe - Simply Safe Dividends agrees with a 75 dividend safety score (login needed) - and is likely to continue to grow in the mid-single digit range. PFE continues to be very generous to its shareholders, returning $12.9 billion year to date in the form of dividends and share repurchases. So, if you’re someone who focused nearly entirely on income, then buying shares of a name that yields 3.7% and trades for just 13.2x might make sense. I pay close attention to valuation, because total returns matter to me because of my long-term time horizon. I always hope to attempt to maximize the compounding process by buying low (locking in higher yields on cost). The wider margins of safety that come along with lower valuations also give me peace of mind with regard to capital preservation, which is also important to me. But I know there are other DGI investors who simply focus on income and income growth, and with that in mind, there is absolutely nothing wrong with a safe 3.7% with mid-single digit growth prospects.

This article was previously published for members of The Dividend Growth Club.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PFE, AMGN, JNJ, ABBV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.