LyondellBasell Is At Least 24% Undervalued On A Free-Cash-Flow Basis After The Recent Selloff

I wrote about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) on June 3 after a particularly harsh month of May took the price down to about $74.25 on 5/31. Prices recovered in June and hit a high of over 87 in early July, representing a gain of 12% over my article publication time price of $77.69, not including a dividend payment as well (~13.3% with it included). I recommended this stock as a long-term buy-and-hold and not to trade, so I can’t really do a victory lap on anyone potentially taking profit in July after the pop. I’m a bit dismayed that we find ourselves right back in this situation again after Q2 earnings came out and confused why the stock reacted so harshly to the numbers.

Image from finviz.com, arrow depicting when last article was published.

Shares were a ridiculously attractive value at the end of May when the relative strength index hit 25.36, indicating that shares were extremely oversold. Now in early August, we again have an incredibly low RSI of 26.14, meaning that the selling is again overdone. Is it justified or do we find ourselves with another fantastic entry point?

Recent News

Since we last checked in on the stock, LYB passed on their potential purchase of Braskem (BAK), due to management’s conservative financial discipline. Since Braskem is being delisted from the NYSE due to missed financial reporting deadlines, I applaud management from moving on from the high-upside, high-risk acquisition. Instead of throwing that money at another company, LYB launched a Dutch Auction tender and ended up buying back 35.1 million shares for $3.1 billion, which represented approximately 10% of the company’s shares outstanding. This transaction closed on July 12, so it did not affect the Q2 earnings but will show up in the Q3 earnings report. Nevertheless, the whole chemicals sector faced downgrades due to concerns about the ethylene business cycle, and LYB was not spared.

LYB’s Q2 Earnings Report

I don’t think LyondellBasell had a bad earnings report, but the stock sold off heavily, plunging from $84 on 8/1 to the closing price of $76.14 on 8/2, or a 9.4% drop.

Earnings per share for the quarter were $2.70, with revenue of $9.05B (-11.4% Y/Y). LYB had a tough quarter to comp from 2018, as the company had a fantastic EPS of $4.22, or $3.34 excluding a special tax treatment. So, when you compare to Q2 2018, it looks like this company is struggling. However, when you consider that the past two quarters had EPS of $1.79 and $2.19, $2.70 looks like a good return to success.

Image from investor presentation 8/2/19

Lower feedstock prices from the booming US shale play and crashing commodity prices helped margins, but some spread tightening in light versus heavy sour crude caused refining operations to lose money for yet another quarter.

Image from investor presentation 8/2/19

Outside of refining, pretty much every other operating segment of the company saw a small improvement over the past two quarters, except their Advanced Polymer Solutions division, which has struggled with a drop in demand/consumption since the company’s $2.25 billion acquisition of A. Schulman in early 2018. The combined advanced polymer solutions business was expected to achieve EBITDA of $446 billion plus an additional $150 million in synergies by 2020. The most recent quarter EBITDA for the unit was $120 million and management states approximately $100 million in synergies attained so far. It’s still a little early to say whether or not the acquisition was a good decision, but this middling performance coupled with the refining issues should not be enough to push the stock price this low, in my opinion.

Dividends and Free Cash Flow

LYB just purchased ~10% of the outstanding shares, lowering the dividend payout and juicing future earnings. The forward payout ratio is now $1.4 billion of yearly dividends divided by TTM free cash flow of $3.6 billion (4.6 billion operating cash flow - 1.0 billion of maintenance cap ex), or 38.8%. The dividend yield is a very safe 5.5%, and LYB is quietly flying under the radar as a great dividend growth stock with a 3-year dividend CAGR of 9.58%:

Image from Seeking Alpha

In fact, this company and its robust FCF are such a great value right now that you are getting a 14.1% FCF yield at current prices. This is a high number and represents a good margin of safety on the stock. Since free cash flow is a metric that you can’t “fake” like earnings, it often gives investors a much more accurate view of the viability of a company’s business.

In order to more clearly show how undervalued this company is based on its cash flows, I plugged in some very conservative numbers into a Discounted Cash Flow model:

Calculator from dqydj

I elected to use FCF for the aforementioned reasons in order to come up with a fair valuation. The true TTM FCF per share is actually closer to 10.7 based on the new share count of ~335 million, but I was being conservative here. Also, I’m assuming that FCF growth will be muted from here on out despite the fact that there are growth projects slated to come online in Q4 2019 and profits should increase with the steady global demand increase over time.

So, despite making plenty of unfair assumptions against LYB and discounting the fact that they are both retiring shares at an impressive rate and pay a hefty dividend, the stock appears to be at least 24% undervalued at present time using a DCF model. Considering that the company is a large player in the space, has a low payout ratio, a diverse business model and the share count is plummeting, the safety of this stock is high. This means that I would have no qualms about holding it long term and collecting the ever-increasing (and no foreign tax withholding!) dividend.

Summary

The selloff in LyondellBasell is once again greatly overdone. This is a high quality name with good management and plenty of free cash flow. The dividend is high while you wait for the price to appreciate back to reasonable levels at least 24% higher than where we are today. To further add to the safety of your holding, management is plowing its FCF back into shareholders’ pockets by reducing the share count. This is a no-brainer buy and hold position for every investor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LYB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.