Axfood Q2 2019: Merrily We Go Along To Even Better Results

Recent development highlights why one should invest in these sort of staple stocks given the right valuation.

Little can happen to derail this company's long-term ambitions and plans - and a bit of trade worries on the other side of the world isn't one of them.

Axfood's 2Q19 came in during the middle of July. Given the recent volatility in the market, I give you a quick update regarding the company developments.

I've written two articles on the company known as Axfood (OTCPK:AXFOF, OTCPK:AXFOY). The latest one was a quarterly update titled "Axfood Q1: Strong Growth Continues Into 2019", but for a more comprehensive review including fair valuation for the company on a larger scale, I recommend the original article from the month of March 2019, "Axfood Should Be One Of Your Dividend Stocks", where I show you just why this stock represents almost 4% of my holdings and why I'd be comfortable increasing that holding to a solid 5% of my entire portfolio.

This is a quarterly update from a solid company. Let's take a look at how Axfood did during 2Q19.

Continued profitability despite volatility

It's no secret that we're currently experiencing volatility both on the markets and on a global scale. That makes our "safe" holdings - the holdings we consider sacrosanct - that much more important. During these times, such holdings should barely stagger at all.

Let's take a quick recap of what Axfood is. This picture says it all.

(Source: 2Q19 Report)

And this picture tells us the basics of just how 2Q19 developed.

(Source: 2Q19 Report)

Indeed, the company is on a continuous roll here and delivers solid quarter after quarter, while outperforming the overall market (Food retail trade index) by a very decent margin considering the volatile times we live in. Results were:

Strong growth/net sale increase of 6.7% coming in above 13 billion SEK for the first time.

Online growth of 37.0%, significantly outperforming Swedish online market growth of 23.9% for 2Q19.

10 BPS margin increase (4.6% operating margin), including a 56 million SEK profit increase from 545 million to 601 million SEK, including positive IFRS16 effect.

And as I said, we're talking about the company outperforming the market as a whole.

(Source: 2Q19 Report)

Individual segments

For those reading the previous articles, you already know that Axfood is made up of several stores/chains, divided into reportable segments and catering to a variety of different customers and geographical types of locations.

Willys, the company's supermarket chain and the largest of the stores, continued its relentless drive forward.

(Source: 2Q19 Report)

Similar effects were seen in Hemköp, the more city center-located chain, which grew in terms of net sales thanks to franchise development but suffered somewhat in the margins due to a less favorable sales mix and store refurbishments. Historically, the margins of Hemköp are somewhat more volatile and often jump between ~3.5-4.6%, so this development is not unprecedented.

The wholesaler Axfood Snabbgross had an excellent quarter and delivered both margin increases and profit increases.

(Source: 2Q19 Report)

Logistics portion Dagab saw stable performance throughout the quarter. As the company's logistics, it saw positive results from sales in the supermarkets and stores but saw some offsetting effects from investments in Urban Deli and Apohem (pharmacy) development, as well as some negative FX and fuel costs. Ultimately, sales were up but profits were down 2 million SEK for the quarter despite a small, positive effect from IFRS16.

When taken into context, however, and in the face of the weak currency we're experiencing, the results were excellent.

Finances and goals

Company finances continued their excellent trends. Sales and margins for the company as a whole were up significantly during the quarter.

(Source: 2Q19 Report)

The company also increased its investments according to plan. Axfood, along with other Swedish grocers, plans investments into large-scale automated warehouses to simplify the logistical process with regard to online shopping. These investments are coming step by step. The company is minting enough cash, however, to easily finance its investment ambitions. Investors should expect increased CapEx going into Axfood or any Swedish grocer at this point.

(Source: 2Q19 Report)

The results shown during 2Q19 are very easily within lines of the end-year financial targets for the company. Axfood is in a growth/expansion phase, not only in terms of online shopping but also in terms of the establishment of physical stores, as well as an online pharmacy presence.

(Source: 2Q19 Report)

What I consider more significant than an online expansion and new physical stores, however, is the fundamental improvements of supply chain efficiencies in the light of online shopping and new sales channels. Supply chain improvements are on track for 2019.

(Source: 2Q19 Report)

In addition to the above-mentioned supply chain improvements, the B2C online logistical system is on track, with the company's planned three-location focus in Gothenburg, Stockholm, and Malmö respectively.

(Source: 2Q19 Report)

As you can read in my first article, the company already owns one of Sweden's largest online food retailers, Mat.se, and this platform is of course included in this B2C logistics system.

Summarizing the quarterly development and current company position

Axfood performed above expectations, something I've come to expect from the company over the past year or so. CapEx is ramping up in conjunction with the company's expansion plans and a planned investment of at least 1.5 billion SEK in the automated food warehouse (including 600 million SEK investment in automation/logistics solution), but given annual company sales of over ~50 billion SEK, a 1.5 billion SEK investment is a drop in the bucket in the long run and easily absorbed by company profits.

(Source: 2Q19 Report)

Above we can see a concept of the automated warehouse currently in development.

Axfood's current market position is an appealing one. It delivers positive after positive quarter. The company has a fundamentally established position on the Swedish market as one of many people's primary (and sometimes only) grocer, including my own.

The company combines fair cost and an assortment of in-store brands, both very cheap as well as more qualitative, with brand-name offerings. It does not have your typical "hypermarket"/Walmart feel, instead sporting a feel somewhere in between a qualitative Kroger (KR) and a normal, large supermarket. This combination is appealing to a multitude of socioeconomic backgrounds, and Axfood has managed to capture new demographics/people arriving in Sweden very effectively.

In addition, the competitive landscape is easily understood. The only real contender is ICA (OTC:ICCGF). While ICA is an excellent supermarket/store in its own right, it usually caters to a customer group with different price expectations than Axfood does, at least in the supermarket/hypermarket segments. Aside from ICA, the only other competitor is Coop, a collectively owned supermarket and remnant from the true socialist era.

The past few years, Coop has survived economically only through divesting many of the A-grade real estate holdings it has held for over 40-50 years. Without this selling spree, this collective business would be in a catastrophic tailspin - and it seems as though it currently is, with stores closing and fundamental profitability problems (Sources: Here and here).

Other competitors, such as Lidl, maintain a sub-5% market share of the Swedish grocery market and offer only niche appeal, aside from being uninvestable because they have no listing on the stock market. And Lidl will soon have been here for as long as 20 years.

So, the market is very simple, and new entrants are rare and face almost too high moats to consider it. This is (part of) the reason we haven't seen Aldi establishing in Sweden, and why Danish giant Netto left Sweden last year.

Swedes don't like y'all Krauts (I'm German) coming here and trying to take muscle in on the Swedish FMCGs.

Thesis update

Axfood continues to be a poster case for why owning stocks in Sweden is a good idea. The ownership of one of the country's largest FMCG/food distributors continues to be an excellent idea. Axfood is one such and ICA is another. I own both.

My current YoC for my Axfood position is a whopping 4.76% - for a defensive consumer staple. This is a hold-forever stock, which I have no doubt will continue its upward trajectory and tradition of increasing dividends annually or bi-annually. Everyone needs to eat - and by owning Axfood, you're owning over 30% of Sweden's grocery market, feeding ~10 million individuals. Owning ICA provides another ~40%, albeit at a somewhat lower yield (current YoC of 3.95%).

However, as stated in my original articles on both of these companies, they suffer from chronic overvaluation both in relation to the current market sugar high, as well as overvaluation in relation to their peers. Nothing has changed about this. If anything, it has grown worse/more overvalued.

Axfood continues to show its resilience. During a day when OMXS30 was down 2.6%, Axfood saw a rise.

(Source: Google Finance)

So I say again, this is a stock you want to own (in my opinion) for the long run. You should, however, purchase it an at least acceptable price point. And that isn't >200 SEK/share. I bought my shares for ~110 and ~130 SEK respectively, and the company's fundamentals haven't changed all that much to justify this sort of overvaluation. What's changed is the market perception of these companies, where they are considered safe havens by a whole lot of investors in volatile times.

I will continue to keep an eye on this stock, and I always have money ready for an immediate purchase when things become appealing.

I will alert you, my readers, when that time comes.

I appreciate your comments, thoughts, and questions. Thank you for reading.

Recommendation

As of this share price of 206 SEK/share, I consider Axfood a "Hold". This is a buy-and-hold-forever company which you want to invest in during a good valuation - and that time isn't now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AXFOF, AXFOY, ICCGF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.