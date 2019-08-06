Uninterested In Alteryx Due To Competition

We're neutral on Alteryx despite our affection for almost every aspect of the company. We think that the estimates and the valuation doesn't factor in rising competition.

Competitive environment, however, has changed with Salesforce and Alphabet entering the space with acquisitions. Although Alteryx Management doesn't view this as an issue, we do.

The valuation is rich, but if Alteryx can achieve growth estimates and its target profit margins, it would be worth significantly more.

Its accelerating growth and revenue retention proves the demand for the product. Alteryx combines these with very attractive unit economics.

Investment Thesis

Alteryx (AYX) is a leading provider of data analysis software. Its easy to use product allows businesses to analyze data more efficiently and quickly. The focus of enterprises on being more agile and efficient will garner a growing portion of IT spend on products like those of Alteryx. Alteryx's growth profile and revenue retention reflects the market opportunity. The Company also boasts some of the best financials among peers of its size, and claims extremely high at scale profitability. Unfortunately, competition is strong with two of the most established data companies entering the space recently. We think that growth estimates don't factor in the rising competition and hence are neutral rated for an otherwise wonderful company.

Unique Data Analytics Company

The big bottleneck in the data analysis process is wrangling with data in the preparation phase. The analysis itself is of course by far the most important and value-added phase of the process, but sometimes takes less time than the data preparation. Data wrangling causes unnecessary inefficiencies for easy to do, dull tasks.

Alteryx is the leader in self-service data preparation and blending. Alteryx's software product helps companies overcome the issue in an easy to use way. Regular employees can use its software as opposed to just data scientists unlike with most data analytics tools. The software enables its customers to move through piles of data quickly and efficiently to get to insights as fast as possible.

Alteryx benefits from the trend of enterprises and more specifically CIOs and CDOs focus on increasing business agility and use of data. The Company claims a massive core addressable market of $28 bn of business intelligence and analytics tools, analytic data integration, and spatial information analysis markets. This addressable market should grow going forward with it capturing a higher share of IT spend.

Accelerating Growth With Excellent Metrics And A Structurally More Profitable Model

Alteryx has done and is continuing to do the most important feat of a young SaaS company: accelerating revenues. This trend is expected to continue with the consensus estimating a revenue forecast resembling a ramp.

Alteryx combines this rapid growth with profitability. It has a whopping 90% gross margins. And even at this early stage it is profitable with 6% operating, 10% net and 12% operating cash flow margins.

The business model is structurally more profitable than peers. The Company claims long-term target margins of 90-92% gross, 35-50% operating (up from 20-22% at the time of the IPO), and 30-35% free cash flow. These numbers are pretty much unmatched in its space, and will make Alteryx one of the most profitable operations in public markets.

Alteryx demonstrates the stickiness of its product with its revenue retention. The Company reports consistently above 130% (lowest ever was 129% for 2 quarters in early FY18) dollar net expansion rates. This is one of the highest in the SaaS space.

Recent Quarter Exemplifies The Opportunity

Alteryx's recent earnings report and the accompanying call highlighted the demand growth for its software. The Company reported an accelerating revenue growth of 59% up from 51% in the first quarter along with a billings growth number of 53%. Net expansion rate came in at 133%. This number has never dipped under 129% nor above 134%. Alteryx also raised its FY19 revenue guidance range to $370-375 mn vs. consensus estimates of $362 mn.

The report was good below the usual suspects as well. The Company reported more than double in deals greater than $1 mn in value, and more than 50% increase in deals greater than $250 k in value YoY. This fits in with the Company strategy of focusing on larger customers.

Alteryx reported a solid quarter by impressing across the board. In our view, this reflects the increasing demand for the Company's software.

This quarter was no surprise with the Company's perfect track record beating estimates in every single quarter.

Valuation Is Rich To Say The Least But Isn't Enough To Be A Deterrent

We are using the P/S multiple to assess Alteryx's valuation as the company isn't at scale yet, and the multiple is rich at 22x forward P/S.

However, we're not deterred by the valuation as we think that it's warranted. We have a very unique model here which combines accelerating growth with profitability. As stated above, Alteryx readily beat consensus every quarter. It is reasonable to assume the continuation of this trend. The Consensus paints a picture of exponentially faster growth. If Alteryx manages to beat these estimates and achieve its long-term profitability targets, the $8 bn market cap will be peanuts for what the operation will be worth.

Competition, However, Is A Deterrent

Competitive environment is what cools us off of Alteryx. The attractiveness of the space has pulled in competition. Salesforce's (CRM) acquisition of Tableau and Alphabet's (GOOG) (GOOGL) acquisition of Looker signals the interest of mega-cap names in the field. These companies are among the best in the world in data analytics and have some of the largest enterprise relationships. Their financial firepower crushes that of Alteryx. They are perfectly suited to succeed in Alteryx's niche.

The Alteryx Management praised the consolidation in the space in the recent call and presented the recent M&A activity in the space as a positive. We disagree. Despite the massive addressable market and the need for the software, we think that the entry of these giants muddies the outlook for Alteryx. Alteryx isn't priced for what it is today but for what it will be in the future. If Salesforce and Alphabet decide to be aggressive in their efforts, and there's no reason for them not to be, we expect that they will steal significant growth numbers from Alteryx.

We're Neutral On Competition

Despite our attraction to almost every aspect of Alteryx's operations including valuation, financials, product, market, and expectation management, we view the competitive environment enough of a threat to be neutral rated. We think that the consensus estimates and Alteryx's valuation doesn't reflect the rising competition in its space.

