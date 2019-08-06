Laredo Petroleum: Promising Early Results From Wider-Spaced Wells

The impact on Laredo of the price declines in those commodities (compared to 2018) may be the same as a more than $10 decrease in WTI oil prices.

Low prices for NGLs and natural gas are weighing on Laredo's results, given that those commodities account for around 64% of the company's production.

Laredo Petroleum (LPI) has been achieving promising early results from its more widely-spaced wells, achieving oil production that is 30% higher than its comparable tightly spaced wells. This has helped it bump up its total production and oil production guidance for 2019. However, it has also suffered from very low prices for NGLs and natural gas. The company's realised price for these commodities may end up nearly 50% lower than in 2018, and NGLs and natural gas account for around 64% of its total production.

Promising Results From Wider Spacing

The early results from the wider-spaced wells appear to be promising for Laredo. It noted that the Yellow Rose package (the company's first widely spaced package since it modified its development spacing) was producing 30% more oil so far than its directly offset tightly spaced Fuchs packages. However, it will be important to see how the widely spaced wells perform beyond half a year after flowback. The tightly spaced wells started to significantly underperform in terms of oil production at that point.

Both the Yellow Rose package and the Fuchs package were in a stronger part of Laredo's acreage, so the Yellow Rose package's 60% outperformance versus Laredo's 400 MBO type curve shouldn't be considered to be generalizable across Laredo's entire inventory. It does enhance confidence that the 400 MBO type curve is achievable with wider spacing though.

(Source: Laredo Petroleum)

The better performance of the wider-spaced wells plus cost reductions are helping to noticeably improve Laredo's well-level returns. The company notes that its tightly spaced 2018 wells were only generating 9% IRRs at $65 WTI oil. Currently, it expects 31% IRRs at $56 WTI oil with its 400 MBO type curve, with the returns being hampered a bit by low natural gas prices. (Laredo is using $2.60 Henry Hub natural gas for 2019.)

(Source: Laredo Petroleum)

Impact Of Low Prices For NGLs And Natural Gas

Laredo appears to have done a good job of improving items that it can control, such as well costs and production. However, the weak prices for NGLs and natural gas are a significant issue. Around 64% of Laredo's production is NGLs and natural gas, and it may only realise around $7.25 per BOE for that production in 2019.

This is much less than the $13.83 per BOE that the company realised for NGLs and natural gas in 2018 and the $14.97 per BOE that it realised for those products in 2017. Laredo is well-hedged on NGLs and natural gas in 2019, but is only around 41% hedged on natural gas and 30% hedged for NGLs in 2020 (based on 2019 production levels).

Revised 2019 Outlook

Laredo's improved performance with its widely spaced wells is helping the company to increase its total production guidance by around 3% and its oil production guidance by around 2% compared to what it mentioned in May. It may now average around 77,700 BOEPD (36% oil) in 2019.

This results in the company being able to deliver $751 million in revenue after hedges in 2019 at around $56 WTI oil.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil 10,175,000 $54.50 $555 NGLs 8,548,830 $11.00 $94 Natural Gas 57,841,020 $0.65 $38 Hedge Value $59 Net Midstream Service $5 Total Revenue $751

Laredo is expected to end up with around $731 million in cash expenditures in 2019, allowing it to generate $20 million in positive cash flow during the year by my estimate. Laredo's last estimate was that it could generate $30 million in positive cash flow, although the actual results are subject to changes in commodity prices (and I may have slightly more pessimistic assumptions about differentials). In any case, Laredo should be able to deliver slightly positive cash flow in 2019 with the aid of its hedges.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $95 Production and Ad Valorem Taxes $45 Marketing and Transportation $20 Cash G&A $51 Interest $55 Capital Expenditures $465 Total Expenses $731

Potential Catalysts

Laredo's leverage at the end of 2019 is currently projected to be around 1.8x unhedged EBITDAX, while its total value at $3.05 per share is projected to be around 3.3x unhedged EBITDAX (from 2019).

The leverage seems reasonable, although its unsecured bonds are trading with a yield-to-maturity of around 9% to 10%. This probably reflects some remaining concern about how the oil production from Laredo's wells will hold up in the longer term. The early results from its wider-spaced wells are promising, but it will probably take more widely spaced packages and longer-term data for the market to be more confident about the company's wells.

Another catalyst for Laredo would be improvements in realised prices for natural gas and NGLs. Realising an average of $12.85 per BOE for those products (7% below what Laredo realised in 2018) instead of $7.25 per BOE would have the same impact on the company's financials as a $10 increase in WTI oil prices.

Conclusion

While improved oil prices would be helpful for Laredo, given that its production is only 36% oil, it would benefit even more from improved prices for NGLs and natural gas. The company has benefited from strong hedges that have substantially protected it from the price weakness in those commodities for now. However, Laredo would have slightly negative cash flow without hedges.

For Laredo's share price to improve substantially, it will need to continue to demonstrate improved results from its wider-spaced wells (of which the early results are promising). As well, it likely needs realised prices for NGLs and natural gas to get back to near 2017/2018 levels.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.