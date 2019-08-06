Ball Corp.: Cons Offset The Pros

We think that the above positives are offset by rich valuation, high leverage, and near-term margin risks.

It is looking to grow its top and bottom lines in the following years.

Ball Corp. is the leader in metal packaging. It has diversified revenues. Its operations are defined by cash generation.

Investment Thesis

Ball Corporation (BLL) is the leading metal packaging company with diversified revenues and best in class cash generation. It is well-positioned to grow its top and bottom lines in the following years. Unfortunately, we think that the valuation represents all of this and more. We're also deterred by near-term cost and CapEx increases as well as the high leverage. We're neutral on Ball Corp.

Leader In A Niche Area

Ball Corporation is a metal packaging company for the food & beverage industry as well as for household products. The Company has diversified revenues, expanding to aerospace products working with NASA. It is the world's largest manufacturer of recyclable metal food & beverage containers, and is a partner to industry giants like The Coca-Cola Company (KO) and PepsiCo (PEP). Ball Corp. has nearly 140 years of history.

Recent Earnings Pointed To Strong Long-Term Growth

Ball Corp. recently announced its Q2 FY19 earnings report and hosted an earnings call which highlighted a positive picture of the future.

The recent quarter came in as broadly expected. Weakness in North and Central America was offset by strength in Aerospace and corporate segments. The former was hurt by a $35 mn headwind from unfavorable scrap rates and higher costs from new production lines.

Ball Management guided to increased EPS growth over the next several years which will exceed their long-term 10-15% growth goal. There is a catch, however, with the Company making investments to capture this growth. Among these new investments are a new facility in Brazil, facility improvements in North America and Europe and new lines in Georgia and Texas facilities. Despite the Company reaffirming its FY19 targets, we think that it is reasonable to expect some bottom line pressure regarding the added costs and investments.

Sector-Like Financials But With Stronger Cash Generation

Ball Corp. has healthy financials as an industry stalwart should. It has a healthy margin profile with 20% gross, 15% EBITDA, and 5% net margins. These numbers, however, are quite similar to the sector median (sector median at 28%, 16%, 5% respectively).

Where Ball is different is in its cash generation. The Company boasts a free cash flow margin of 9% vs. sector median's 3%. Ball has only had 2 years in which it had negative free cash flow in the last 10. Despite this cash flow, the balance sheet isn't very strong with Net Debt at 3.8x EBITDA. Overall, even as the industry leader, Ball Corp. has similar financials to the median company except for its strong cash generation.

The Valuation Is More Than Full

Ball Corp. is trading at a significant premium to the market. It is trading at TTM multiples of 49x P/E, 18x EV/EBITDA, and 18x P/CF. Same numbers for the sector median are 15x, 8x, and 9x respectively. The sector median offers a 2.2% dividend yield vs. Ball's 0.7%.

These multiples aren't just expensive compared to the Company's sector but also compared to its history. Ball is trading near the highest multiples it was ever rewarded by the market.

Source: Seeking Alpha

We're Neutral As The Pros Are Offset By The Cons

We like the Company's leadership in a key industry along with growth potential but are neutral rated nevertheless. We understand that growth prospects and industry leadership warrants a valuation premium but we think that it is overdone here. Ball was always a leader and this doesn't justify the recent ramp-up in the multiple. The growth isn't enough to explain the premium either as some of the fastest-growing tech names are trading at similar multiples. We're also deterred by the near-term increase in costs and CapEx as well as the high leverage.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.