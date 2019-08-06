Seeing How The ETF Sausage Is Made (Podcast)

Guests Jeffrey Baccash and Laurent Gauthier peel back the curtains in order to help investors understand the crucial processes that lie at the heart of ETF efficiency, transparency and low underlying costs.

By Jonathan Liss

The latest episode of Let's Talk ETFs is perhaps not as actionable for investors in terms of which specific funds to buy or sell but it is an incredibly important conversation nonetheless - and one that can actually be quite actionable in helping investors understand the crucial processes that lie at the heart of ETF efficiency, transparency and keeping underlying costs low.

As both an Authorized Participant and Market Maker, BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF) plays a crucial 'back-office' role in the functioning of ETF markets on both sides of the Atlantic. Today's guests work on the capital markets side of BNP's ETF business. They are Jeffrey Baccash, Head of ETF Solutions and Laurent Gauthier, Managing Director, Head of Prime Trading, America. During the far-ranging conversation that follows, Jeffrey and Laurent peel back the curtains on some of the less known aspects of the operational side of the ETF business to reveal a process that is both ingenious in its conception and yet surprisingly elegant in its simplicity.

Click 'play' above to listen to the full conversation.

Topics Covered

4:00 - Meet Laurent Gauthier and Jeffrey Baccash

7:50 - Understanding the ETF creation-redemption process

12:50 - Exemptive Relief: A mandate for transparency

14:25 - Why do creations and redemptions often take place in large blocks of 50,000 shares?

17:00 - Understanding key differences in the roles played by Authorized Participants and Market Makers

19:55 - Offering a full range of fund management services is crucial for BNP Paribas' (OTCQX:BNPQF) (OTCQX:BNPQY) (OTCPK:BNPZY) development and maintenance of key client relationships

21:45 - In-kind transactions go a long way towards explaining why ETFs are cheaper to run than other fund structures - and also more tax efficient

26:05 - Understanding how the ETF sausage is made for more complex and exotic ETFs such as futures-based and swap-based exchange-traded products

29:30 - The unique case of exchange-traded notes (ETNs)

31:15 - Breaking down a fund's total expense ratio (NASDAQ:TER)

36:00 - Key differences between U.S. and European ETF markets: market maturity, overall investing culture and underlying behavioral differences

