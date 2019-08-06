Northrop Grumman: A Long-Term Investment Case

Northrop Grumman has a healthy backlog, real potential to be awarded more contracts for government programs and further opportunity for integration synergies with Orbital ATK. Its share repurchase authorizations and dividend growth history exhibit its shareholder-friendliness.

Its origins are rooted in the aspirations and innovation of its founders. But, in a company with tens of thousands of employees, innovation must flow from the company's culture. The latest acquisition, Orbital ATK, bolsters that culture.

The company's latest CEO is the first female in the position. The cybersecurity and technology expert, groomed for years, aims to deliver “rapid capability development” aligned with the government's strategy.

The result of a 1994 merger of companies making significant contributions as far back as World War II, its history with the country's defense grant it a stiff competitive advantage.

As a top defense contractor, Northrop Grumman should benefit for the next decade because of the government's renewed commitment to having the strongest military capabilities integrated with the latest technology.

Northrop Grumman Story

Jack Northrop is the original inspiration behind Northrop Grumman. Though only a high school graduate, he spent decades in the aeronautical industry designing and developing aircraft. His accolades include the designs of the Lockheed Vega (a civilian transport monoplane), the XB-35 (an experimental bomber based on the Flying Wing design), the P-61 Black Widow (the first American night interceptor), the F-89 Scorpion (an all-weather interceptor) and the YB-49 (a long-range bomber). His Flying Wing designs were eventually incorporated into the design of the B-2 Spirit (the Stealth Bomber). His inventions include intercontinental missiles and automatic celestial navigation systems.

After forming more than a half dozen companies, Mr. Northrop founded Northrop Aircraft in 1939 with the intent of focusing on research and development. But, World War II changed his plans and Northrop Aircraft spent its first years as a production company for aircraft components.

Twenty years later, Northrop Aircraft was led by Thomas Jones. The company produced training jets and basic fighters for more than thirty countries worldwide. In the late 1970's, Mr. Jones helped Northrop win the contract to design and build the B-2.

The company's namesake, Mr. Northrop, passed away in 1981, shortly after seeing the bomber's design but before the bomber's first flight in 1989. The B-2 entered service in 1997. The B-2 program transformed Northrop Aircraft from a minor aircraft designer and manufacturer to a top defense contractor.

Source

Mr. Jones was also instrumental in steering Northrop toward outer space aspirations and unmanned technology. His appetite for risk led him to and, sometimes through, controversy. He resigned the company's top post in 1990 after being accused of falsifying the test results of a nuclear armed cruise missile’s guidance system.

Kent Kresa took the helm at Northrop from Mr. Jones. He is credited with transforming the company through acquisition. After its merger with Grumman in 1994, Northrop Grumman acquired sixteen companies in the next nine years - the defense and electronics businesses of Westinghouse Electric Corporation in 1996, Logicon in 1997, Inter-National Research Institute in 1998, Teledyne Ryan Aeronautical, California Microwave Systems and Data Procurement Corporation in 1999, Comptek Research, Federal Data Corporation and Sterling Software in 2000, the Electronics and Information Systems Group of Aerojet General Corporation, Litton Industries and Newport News Shipbuilding in 2001, TRW and Fibersense Technology Corporation in 2002 and XonTech and Illgen Simulation Technologies in 2003.

In lockstep with Mr. Northrop's career, Leroy Grumman was making his own marks on history. While in the Navy, he oversaw the production of seaplane floats. In 1930, he and a few co-workers formed Grumman Aeronautical Engineering.

The company was instrumental in designing the “Cats,” combat-proof aircraft fighters for the Navy. During World War II, Grumman employed as many as 25,000. In 1943, it designed and built the F6F Hellcat, the fighter credited with destroying more enemy aircraft than any other naval aircraft flown by the Allies.

Mr. Grumman's accomplishments continued after the war. The company is credited with the design of the Gulfstream business aircraft. Mr. Grumman also directed his company's vision toward outer space. In 1962, the company was contracted to design and develop the Apollo Lunar Module lander. The first launch was in 1968 and followed by nine more successful launches.

Mr. Grumman passed away before his company's merger with Northrop in 1994.

From 2003 to 2014, Northrop Grumman completed a half dozen more acquisitions. In 2011, after nearly two decades of acquisition and integration, Northrop Grumman spun off its shipbuilding business, acquired from Litton Industries and Newport News Shipbuilding, as Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII). Its 2012 acquisition of M5 Network Security established its footprint in cybersecurity.

In 2016, the company operated in three business segments – Aerospace Systems, Mission Systems and Technology Services. The Aerospace segment focuses on all phases - design through production for manned aircraft, autonomous systems, spacecraft, high-energy laser systems, microelectronics and other related systems. The Mission Systems segment provides products and services related to defense and intelligence. The Technology Services segment provides software and technology related to defense and logistics.

Its most recent acquisition, in 2018, was of Orbital ATK. The transaction formed Northrop Grumman's fourth business sector, Innovation Systems. As a systems and technology provider of space systems, defense systems and flight systems, its primary products and services include satellites and space systems, missiles, weapons and armament systems and launch vehicles and propulsion systems.

Northrop Grumman's Competitive Advantage

As is evident by programs such as the B-2 bomber and the Apollo Lunar Module, Northrop Grumman has been a go-to contractor for the United States government for decades. And, as a defense contractor, it is logical its business grows during wartime or in response to the threat of war or conflict.

In the decade following the terrorist attacks of 9/11 in 2001, the U.S. government beefed up defense spending. Source

After eleven years of increase in the military budget, Secretary of Defense, Robert Gates, shared his intent to noticeably adjust the spend for 2010 and beyond.

“What all these potential adversaries—from terrorist cells to rogue nations to rising powers—have in common is that they have learned that it is unwise to confront the United States directly on conventional military terms. The United States cannot take its current dominance for granted and needs to invest in the programs, platforms, and personnel that will ensure that dominance's persistence. But it is also important to keep some perspective.”

He proposed a rebalancing of focus and priority - “to institutionalize and enhance our capabilities to fight the wars we are in today and the scenarios we are most likely to face years ahead.”

Such change had significant potential to impact the country's defense contractors. At that point, Northrop Grumman was already battling an image of industry outsider. It's been reported Wall Street's confidence was low based on its struggles to win contracts and generate healthy profits. The atmosphere called for dramatic change.

On his first day on the job in 2010, Northrop Grumman's newly-appointed CEO, Wesley Bush, announced the company's headquarters would relocate to Falls Church, Virginia. It was critical to be closer to the government's decision-makers just as its competitors were. Lockheed Martin (LMT) had established its headquarters in Bethesda Maryland when it merged with Martin Marietta in 1995. General Dynamics (GD) had moved its headquarters from St. Louis in 1991.

By 2018, Northrop Grumman ranked as one of the country's top five contractors. Source Note: The decline in sales in 2011 can be attributed to both the slowdown in U.S. military spending and the spin-off of the company's shipbuilding business. The shipbuilding business contributed sales of $1.6 billion, $6.7 billion and $6.2 billion, in 2011, 2010 and 2009 respectively.

Source: Author-created from company data

This “insider” position establishes a moat – not only with the decision-makers in government but in the eyes of competitors. Northrop Grumman explains the inner workings of the industry in its annual reports.

“Key characteristics of our industry include long operating cycles and intense competition, which is evident through the number of competitors bidding on program opportunities and the number of bid protests (competitor protests of U.S. government procurement awards). It is common in the defense industry for work on major programs to be shared among a number of companies. A company competing to be a prime contractor may, upon ultimate award of the contract to another competitor, become a subcontractor to the ultimate prime contracting company. It is not unusual to compete for a contract award with a peer company and, simultaneously, perform as a supplier to or a customer of that same competitor on other contracts, or vice versa.”

The dynamic is playing out in recent headlines. In August 2017, both Boeing (BA) and Northrop Grumman were awarded contracts from the United States Air Force to develop a prototype to replace the Minuteman III IBMS (Intercontinental Ballistic Missile System) with a new GBSD (Ground-Based Strategic Deterrent). The Minuteman III has been in operation since the 1960's. The new design would have to feature greater functional range and warhead capability. The target date for replacement is 2028.

On July 16, 2019, the Air Force released an RFP for the Engineering and Manufacturing Development phase of the program. The contract is scheduled for award in the fourth quarter of 2020. A week later, Boeing notified the Air Force it would not bid on the project valued from $62 to $85 billion citing “an unfair advantage” for Northrop Grumman. The contested advantage centers on Northrop Grumman's acquisition of Orbital ATK and its rocket motors.

Yet, prior to and after the acquisition, Orbital ATK worked with both Northrop Grumman and Boeing on propulsion systems for the GBSD project. The FTC even mandated the implementation of a firewall between Northrop business segments.

“The Federal Trade Commission approved the deal on the condition the companies provide solid fuel rocket motors on a nondiscriminatory basis to competitors for missile contracts, resolving charges that the acquisition would be anticompetitive.”

As well, Orbital ATK supplies Boeing with composite frames and aft fuselages for its 787 Dreamliners.

Such drama aptly illustrates how competition and partnership function simultaneously in the industry. The defense industry is simply unique in that, despite the heated competition for business, the rivals still prioritize their shared responsibility to provide the very best solutions to defend the United States and its allies.

In truth, an expectation of being drama-free is unrealistic for the industry anyway. Vocal opponents to military spending are abundant. In response to the 2010 budget adjustment, the revolutionary Marxist–Leninist political party, Workers World, blasted the plan.

“Despite all the promises and all the hype, this freeze in discretionary funding confirms that there are no plans to create millions of jobs, halt millions of scheduled foreclosures or reconstruct the deteriorating infrastructure. The only planned increases are in the trillions of dollars for high-tech weapons systems that generate super-profits for the giant military corporations. The military budget is projected to grow by at least 5 percent a year. There was no congressional or corporate media opposition to this multi-billion-dollar deficit buster. The Pentagon budget is not only an enormous waste of the resources of the planet. It also funds the slaughter of peoples struggling to control their own destiny and its doomsday weapons systems pollute the whole environment. Military expenditures cannot save the capitalist system. But they can ruin millions of lives.”

Opposition sources are not always as extreme. For example, the ICCR (Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility) challenged Northrop Grumman at its latest annual meeting on its execution upholding its 2013 human rights policy.

“Given its recent business actions, it’s hard to see how, if at all, the policy has been operationalized or how it has impacted business decisions in relation to personal human rights and human rights of communities.”

And, yet, it would be unrealistic to expect the military spend for the United States and other governments to dwindle to zilch. Rather, reasonable debates should focus on the appropriate level of spend.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, the United States spent more on its defense in 2018 than the combination of China, Saudi Arabia, India, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and Germany. It is estimated the U.S. accounted for 36% of the global spend. Source

However, many would contend the budget should be determined nationally rather than compared globally. In 2008, the same Secretary of Defense that proposed adjustments in 2010, Robert Gates, set a baseline of 4% of the national economy. Looking forward, however, the Peter G. Peterson Foundation approximates the U.S. will only spend around 3% annually in the next decade.

Source

Historically, when government spending is pressured, the industry naturally falls into consolidation mode. As mentioned above, Northrop Grumman has prevailed as acquirer since 1994.

In the late 1990's, Lockheed Martin did propose a merger between itself and Northrop Grumman. But, the Justice Department and the Department of Defense opposed the merger claiming it “threatened the nation's defense by limiting competition.” The new entity would have benefited from approximately ¼ of the Department of Defense's spend. In mid-1998, Lockheed ceased its efforts. The New York Times reported it was “the biggest corporate merger ever dismantled because of Government opposition.”

Twenty years later, it is unlikely the government's opinion would be vastly different. Thus, it's not unreasonable to cast Northrop Grumman in the role of acquirer going forward.

Competitive Advantage Rating: Strong

Innovation

For so long, the term military implied air, land and sea. But, today, the defense of a country encompasses air, land, and sea as well as space and cyberspace. Northrop Grumman's expertise spans the air, land, space and cyberspace domains.

“We are aligned quite well with a portfolio that is strong in space, strong in stealth, strong in missile defense, strong in sensors and protective systems.”

For decades, innovation in the industry was evident through the application of technology to product. The life cycle for product, from concept to application, is quite lengthy in comparison to other industries. As an example and as mentioned above, founder Jack Northrop first conceptualized his Flying Wing design in the 1930s and built prototypes in the 1940s. The program was canceled in 1949. But, a Flying Wing configuration was applied, decades later, in the development of the B-2 bomber in the 1980s and its build in the 1990s. When Northrop Grumman and others speak of a life cycle, it's often, at least, a 10-year time frame.

As well, as part of the life cycle, it is not uncommon for the infrastructure to have to be established before the development and production phases of a program can even begin. At Citi's Global Industrials Conference in February, CEO, Kathy Warden, validated Northrop Grumman is now exiting a phase of prepping infrastructure for upcoming builds.

“So the company grows by having the capacity to fulfill demand. And, we saw the need for that... and we did start to invest in that infrastructure and equipment to support and fuel our growth several years ago. We have executed that through the build-up of centers of excellence across the organization and we now have won programs that rely on that infrastructure.”

When asked at the conference about remaining gaps at Northrop Grumman, Ms. Warden expressed confidence.

“I really don't even see a gap at all.”

The company has positioned itself to address the programs prioritized by the government - the National Defense Strategy, the Missile Defense Review and the National Security Strategy.

A crucial factor identified in the National Defense Strategy underscores the initiatives.

“We cannot expect success fighting tomorrow’s conflicts with yesterday’s weapons or equipment.”

The government's strategy for tomorrow's weapons, equipment and technology includes:

modernizing the nuclear triad - command, control and communications,

continuing to integrate space and cyberspace as warfighting domains,

developing resilient, survivable, federated networks and information ecosystems for C4ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance),

layering missile defenses and disrupting missile threats,

readying forces to strike diverse targets inside adversary air and missile defense networks,

posturing land, air, sea, and space forces that can deploy, survive, operate, maneuver, and regenerate in all domains while under attack,

applying autonomy, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to gain military advantages and

logistically positioning stocks, assets, munitions, support in preparation for a persistent multi-domain attack.

The government identified key objectives for its military that must be prioritized by its defense contractors.

Be the strongest because peace is achieved through strength.

Adapt and integrate technology first.

“Success no longer goes to the country that develops a new technology first, but rather to the one that better integrates it and adapts its way of fighting.”

New technologies to be adapted and integrated include data analytics, artificial intelligence, autonomy (action or response without aid or instruction), robotics, directed energy, hypersonics, and biotechnology. From this perspective, the acquisition of Orbital ATK in 2017 is significant for Northrop Grumman.

“Orbital ATK is just an outstanding company when it comes to the quality of the innovation, the ability of their team to continue to advance the state of technology and turn that into applications for their customers.”

Source

The combination of the two companies resulted in a headcount marching steadily toward 100K. Thus, unlike the originals, Northrop Aircraft or Grumman Aeronautical Engineering, Northrop Grumman's innovation can no longer be driven off the aspirations of a single mind. Rather, innovation stems from the company's culture, a culture that must be instilled, endorsed and supported by the upper levels of management.

Innovation Rating: Strong

Management Strength

Yet, business should not run in the name of “innovation” without responsible constraint. Whether Northrop Grumman has always applied appropriate restraint was up for debate just last summer. Mr. Bush had the foresight to move the company to the nation's capital. But, cost overruns on the James Webb Space Telescope ("JWST") program on his watch were much less well-received at the top.

In July 2018, Congress called Northrop Grumman's CEO on the carpet about JWST. The project, intended to replace the Hubble Space Telescope, had cost far more than originally budgeted and taken far longer. In 2011, the completion date was moved to 2018 and $8 billion more allocated. Source

The project's original completion date was 2007, before Mr. Bush was CEO. But, while he was in charge, the $8 billion in costs turned to $8.8 billion and the completion date slipped again. During the Congressional hearing, Northrop Grumman refused to absorb the cost overruns but did agree to forego milestone payments. It will not receive payment until the project is completed. That completion date is now projected for 2021.

Two weeks prior to the hearing, after nine years at the helm, Mr. Bush announced he would be turning the reins of Northrop Grumman over to Kathy Warden. She is the first female to lead the company. But, she is hardly the first female leader in the industry. Lockheed Martin is led by Marillyn Hewson, General Dynamics by Phebe Novakovic and Leanne Caret heads Boeing’s defense, space, and security division.

In the transition announcement, Mr. Bush praised Northrop Grumman's succession planning and executive development. As chief operating officer, Ms. Warden had direct experience with all four Northrop Grumman business segments. She led the creation of the Mission Systems segment. She was also tasked with establishing the Innovation Systems segment through the acquisition of Orbital ATK.

Considered a cybersecurity and information technology expert, it is not surprising Ms. Warden's strategy on culture is to champion “rapid capability development”.

“The two things that I am really focused on with the team is technology insertion at speed and having relevant capability in this threat environment.”

And, it should not be ignored the advantages embraced with the Orbital ATK acquisition. In November 2018, Stephen Movius, Corporate V.P. and Treasurer, highlighted the benefits at the Credit Suisse Annual Industrials Convention.

“I think culturally speaking, they’re [Orbital ATK] a little more culturally sensitive to going fast. And, I think the rest of Northrop is benefiting from that as is Innovation Systems benefiting from a lot of things, either strength and heritage at Northrop. So, I think that ability to go fast having Innovation Systems as part of the company is, you’re going to see the benefit of that over time as well.”

But, Northrop Grumman's leadership is not willing to forego operational efficiency in the name of speed. For 2019, leadership added a new target in segment management's annual incentive plan regarding segment operating income growth.

“The team has two key levers there. They can grow the top line, they can improve the margin rate, and the combination of those will generate the healthy income growth that we're looking for from each of our segments.”

This new target exists alongside the company's historical target on free cash flow. Free cash flow is specifically important to Ms. Warden because she is not satisfied with Northrop Grumman's credit rating. In 2017, Standard & Poor's Financial Services lowered the company's rating to BBB from BBB+ as a result of its Orbital ATK acquisition. Northrop Grumman issued senior notes to fund the acquisition. The blended rate on the $8.25 billion of notes is only 3.14%.

“We believe the combination will modestly improve Northrop Grumman's business by increasing its scale, the scope of its product offerings, and its customer and program diversity. However, we do not expect this improvement will be sufficient enough to offset the company's increased debt burden. Despite management's plans to focus reducing debt following the transaction, we believe dividends and share repurchases will continue to consume a meaningful portion of the company's sizable cash flows, causing credit metrics to improve only moderately over the next few years.”

For the full year of 2019, the company projects free cash flow in a range of $2.6 billion to $3 billion.

Source: Author-created from company data

In August 2019, management plans to retire $500 million of its long-term obligations.

Source: Author-created from company data

Additional uses of the cash flow will continue to include share repurchases and dividend distributions.

The company has two authorized share repurchase authorizations. The 2015 Repurchase Program authorized buybacks of $4 billion of common stock. In late 2018 and early 2019, Northrop Grumman repurchased $1 billion in shares from Goldman Sachs (GS) at an average price of $260.32 per share. It has $800 million remaining on the 2015 program. As well, in December 2018, the Board authorized a $3 billion share repurchase program that will take effect when the 2015 program exhausts. Under the programs, the company has retired approximately 11.7 million shares. Approximately $3.8 billion remains authorized for repurchases. As of July, 2019, the company has approximately 169.2 million common shares outstanding and plans to repurchase approximately $750 million worth of shares in 2019.

Shareholders also benefit from Northrop Grumman's dividend distributions. The distribution consistently tracks at a payout of 25% to 30% of earnings. The company's yield, at 1.55%, does fall shy of the S&P average of 1.9% despite the healthy growth rate. Because Northrop Grumman bumped the rate twice in 2018, the five year average of 14.6% is better than the ten year average of 12.7%. In May 2019, it increased the rate 10% to $5.28 per share annually and extended its growth history to 16 years.

Source: Author-created from company data

This history should be particularly appealing to DGI (dividend growth investing) investors who desire steady and healthy dividend growth from a company with stable earnings growth.

Management Rating: Moderate (based on history and Ms. Warden's tenure)

Long term outlook for revenue and profitability growth

From 2011 to the projection for full-year 2019, the CAGR (compound annual growth rate) for Northrop Grumman's earnings is 12.8%. There's no question its earnings growth was fueled by the acquisition of Orbital ATK. But, it was also kindled by operational productivity and share repurchases. Actually, from 2011 to 2016, the CAGR was a respectable 8.8%.

Source: Author-created from company data

The acquisition of Orbital ATK still holds opportunity for Northrop Grumman relative to ongoing integration. For months, management has highlighted revenue synergies.

“The most exciting thing that we’re seeing at this point in time is the rate at which revenue synergies are starting to become apparent. We are seeing revenue synergies faster than we would have expected. We've seen our revenue synergy opportunities outpace our expectations.”

Yet, for the most part, it is still being operated as a stand-alone business in the Innovation Systems segment. The company projected $150 million in cost synergies by early 2020 and is on track to meet that target. The benefits and employee systems have been standardized. So, opportunities for infrastructure integration and synergies remain.

The ultimate source for Northrop Grumman's earnings growth is organic revenue growth. Over 80% of its revenue is derived from U.S. government agencies. This revenue includes sales from contracts where the company is the prime contractor as well as sales where the company is a subcontractor. Because of the risks and threats throughout the world, the United States' spend is not likely to decrease.

“There is rising unease in U.S. relations with superpowers Russia and China, whose technical prowess is increasing at a breakneck pace. Add to that the nuclear capabilities of rogue states including North Korea and Iran, and continuing atrocities by acolytes of extremist factions. There are credible threats of attacks (physical and cyber) even beyond Earth’s atmosphere. And heads of state have shown a willingness to disregard international law on chemical warfare and genocide.”

Industry leaders have noted it is one of the few subjects where both political parties agree.

“What makes this the perfect storm is that we really do have consensus around what needs to happen in our defense space.”

Fiscal year 2019 marked the first year in the decade the Department of Defense began the year without temporary funding or a continuing resolution.

“The fiscal year 2019 Defense Appropriation Bill received very strong bipartisan support, passing the Senate with a 93 to 7 vote. We view this support as well as the administration's focus on accelerating innovation efforts as signals that the Congress and the administration are aggressively addressing the threats emerging across multiple domains and are increasing our nation's pace of modernization and investment.”

Northrop Grumman points to awards for restricted work as a good measure of its success. In the first half of 2019, it booked $5.34 billion of restricted work.

“This demonstrates our strong alignment to the National Defense Strategy and our ability to leverage our entire portfolio to create innovative solutions for our customers.”

These awards are reflected in the company's backlog. Northrop Grumman defines backlog as “future sales we expect to recognize on firm orders received by the company and is equivalent to the company’s remaining performance obligations at the end of each period. It comprises both funded backlog (firm orders for which funding is authorized and appropriated) and unfunded backlog”.

As of the end of the 2019 second quarter, Northrop Grumman's backlog totaled $63 billion. Approximately 40% of this backlog is projected to be recognized in the upcoming 12 months and 65% is projected to be recognized in the upcoming 24 months.

It is noteworthy the backlog of $63 billion does not include the potential revenue from the Engineering and Manufacturing Development phase of the GBSD program valued from $62 to $85 billion. As already mentioned, the RFP was just released in July and the contract will not be awarded until the end of 2020. But, it should also not be ignored. Considering Northrop Grumman and Boeing were the two companies contracted for the development phase, with Boeing's withdrawal, Northrop Grumman, theoretically, has no competition for the production contract.

It should also be noted production contracts tend to be more profitable.

“All those development programs also generally have the tail of production work, which will be an opportunity for margin expansion. So that's still ahead of us. As we've taken on this development work, it's had somewhat of a dampening effect on margin rate. We're growing margin dollars and we see the opportunity to expand rate again as these programs move into production.”

In the past decade, the company has managed to improve its profit margin to a double-digit clip.

Source: Author-created from company data

Long-Term Outlook Rating: Moderate (compared to market; Strong in industry)

Conclusion -- Long term outlook

Considering Northrop Grumman's roots date back 80 years, some might expect a stodgy company plodding along at glacial speed. But risks and threats throughout the world have dictated it must learn to operate at speeds akin to the jet bombers, rocket missiles and hypersonics in its portfolio.

Northrop Grumman's growth potential has not gone unnoticed by the market. On July 25th, the company's stock price hit an all-time high of $358.96. Because of the market volatility of late, the price has retraced approximately 5%.

Value investors interested in a long-term investment case may be dissuaded by recent prices. Though, the valuation is not astronomically unreasonable. Assuming earnings in 2020 of at least $21.50, at prices less than $344, the multiple is less than 16.

For income investors, Northrop Grumman's yield may be too thin. But, its payout ratio is low which leaves room for increase. And, its dividend growth history is strong at 16 years with a 10 year average growth rate in double digits.

Starting a new position in the company would represent placing confidence in the Board's selection of Ms. Warden as her tenure as CEO is in its infancy. Yet, her experience at Northrop Grumman is broad. If she does indeed walk her talk and instill a culture of rapid capability development, customers, shareholders and U.S. citizens can all expect the company to meet the nation's defense needs in a much timelier fashion. In doing so, the company will further solidify its position as a top defense contractor.

Furthermore, as one of the government's top defense contractors, Northrop Grumman has most likely secured its role as acquirer in the future. And, as such, the company should be able to maintain its competitive advantage through either innovation or acquisition.

Northrop Grumman's revenue growth potential in the next decade should remain intact as long as the company continues to align with the United States' defense strategies. As well, there is opportunity for margin improvement resulting from both operational efficiencies and integration synergies from Orbital ATK. Its bottom line growth potential is rooted in its decreasing share count, margin expansion and revenue growth.

The more it strives to keep the United States and her allies safe in the next decade, the safer an investment it should become.

Overall rating: Bullish

Summary Table: Northrop Grumman (NOC) Strong

Overall long term outlook Bullish Sustainable competitive advantage Strong Management strength Moderate (based on history & CEO tenure) Innovation Strong Outlook for revenue and profitability growth Moderate (compared to market; Strong in industry)

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in BA.