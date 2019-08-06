Equinor: Market Disappointment With Results Presents Opportunity

On Thursday, July 25, 2019, Norwegian energy giant Equinor ASA (EQNR) announced its second-quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results appeared to be somewhat disappointing, as the company failed to meet the expectations of its analysts in terms of revenues. A closer look at the actual reported results, meanwhile, shows that Equinor's actual reported results were rather mixed, as the company delivered solid production numbers but was certainly impacted by both lower overall prices than last year and some turnaround activity. In addition, it cut its capital expenditures guidance, which is certainly not something that we want to see in an energy company trying to grow its production. Overall though, I continue to maintain my confidence in the long-term future of this company.

As my regular readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article, as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Equinor's second-quarter 2019 earnings results:

The company brought in total revenues of $17.096 billion in the second quarter of 2019. This represents a 5.73% decline over the $18.135 billion that it brought in during the year-ago quarter.

The company reported a net operating income of $3.521 billion in the most recent quarter. This compares somewhat unfavorably to the $3.835 billion that it reported in the prior-year quarter.

Equinor produced an average of 2.012 million barrels of oil equivalents per day during the quarter. This is roughly in line with the 2.028 million barrels of oil equivalents that it produced on average per day in the year-ago quarter.

The company reported a free cash flow of negative $828 million in the most recent quarter. This compares very poorly to the negative $679 million that it had in the prior-year quarter.

Equinor reported a net income of $1.476 billion in the second quarter of 2019. This represents a 20.98% increase over the $1.220 billion that it reported in the second quarter of 2018.

It seems certain that the first thing that anyone reviewing these highlights is likely to notice is that the company's revenues and operating income declined fairly noticeably despite the fact that its production was largely flat. The biggest reason for this is that Brent crude prices were lower on average than they were in the corresponding period of 2018. We can see this quite clearly here:

Source: Business Insider

During the most recent quarter, Equinor received an average of $59.30 per barrel of liquids that it sold. This was down about 10% from the $65.80 per barrel that it received for its liquids production a year ago. As might be expected though, lower Brent oil prices were not the only cause of the year-over-year weakness, as natural gas prices in both Europe and North America were also broadly lower than a year ago:

Source: Equinor ASA

One other thing that we see here is that the proportion of the company's production that was natural gas increased year over year, while its liquids production actually went down:

Source: Equinor ASA

This had the effect of amplifying the impact that the steep decline in natural gas prices has been having on the company. Equinor itself appears to reference this somewhat in its press release with its comment that its production mix was a drag on results.

One other thing that we see in the chart above is that Equinor's production mix is becoming more international. Indeed, the company's production internationally (outside of Norway) went up by 3% year over year, while its production on the Norwegian Continental Shelf went down. This is something that should please long-term investors in the company, as Norway has long been considered a mature market in a terminal production decline, although recent technological advancements have somewhat prolonged the lives of the fields in the area. Nonetheless, it is nice to see that Equinor continues to expand its operations outside of Norway, if for no other reason than for diversification purposes.

In the introduction to this article, I stated that Equinor lowered its guidance for capital expenditures for this year. In this case, the reduction was from $11 billion previously down to $10-11 billion currently. Ordinarily, this is not something that we generally like to see from an energy company that is actively working to grow its production. This is because lower capital spending often corresponds to reduced work being done on the various projects that will be driving that growth. However, we have been seeing Equinor improve the efficiency of its capital spending on various projects that lower the overall costs of these projects. I mentioned this in an earlier article with regard to the Johan Sverdrup oil field, which is currently projected to cost roughly NOK 40 billion less than original projections following an additional NOK 3 billion reduction in the second quarter. Thus, we can conclude that it is these types of efficiencies that are driving the reduction in projected capital expenditures, and not the company delaying or cancelling growth projects.

A look at the company's complete forward guidance would appear to confirm this. Here is the guidance as presented in the earnings conference call:

Source: Equinor ASA

In particular, we note that the projection for forward production growth remains the same as the company projected in the first quarter. It expects production to be flat this year compared to the last, which is exactly what we saw in this quarter, and then an average 3% annual rate until 2025. This is a nice number for forward growth, but it is far from the highest rate in the second, as other companies such as BP plc (BP) expect to boast stronger production growth over the same period.

The market was less than impressed with these results overall and has been driving the stock price down since early July, a decline which continued in fury following the release of these results. We can see this quite clearly here:

However, essentially everything that we see that could be considered negative about these results is a very short-term issue or is something that is out of the company's control, such as the weak natural gas pricing environment. For the most part, the firm continues on the same course that it has been on for the past year or two. Long-term investors should, therefore, not lose hope here.

In fact, a case could be made for adding to a position in the stock at the present level. This is particularly true for income investors. As of the time of writing, Equinor trades for $17.31 per share on the New York Stock Exchange and pays a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share, which gives it a dividend yield of 6.01%. This is a yield that greatly beats the market as a whole, as well as that of most blue-chip companies. When we consider that Equinor should be able to maintain this dividend going forward, we could certainly have a nice opportunity here.

In conclusion, this was not a particularly impressive quarter for Equinor. However, it was not necessarily as bad as the market appears to believe, as most of the negative things here are only short-term issues, and the long-term future for the company remains as strong as ever. Thus, the market may be offering us an appealing opportunity here to get a very nice dividend yield and some long-term growth potential.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQNR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.