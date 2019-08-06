Baxter: Defensive, Quality Holding With Upside Catalysts In Place

With valuation near the market multiples and its peers and solid upside catalysts, we recommend buying Baxter's shares.

The challenges Baxter faced in FY18 seem to be mostly over.

Investment Thesis

Baxter International (BAX) is a leading medical device manufacturer. Its defensive revenues and shareholder friendly capital allocation strategy make it a great place to park capital in the longest running bull market ever. We expect price appreciation due to three specific catalysts: 1) reignited revenue growth, 2) good execution in medication delivery and clinical nutrition segments post a troubling FY18, and 3) continued shareholder friendliness in capital allocation.

Baxter is a Leading Medical Device Manufacturer

Baxter is not only one of the largest medical device manufacturers but one of the largest health care companies and is in the Fortune 500. The company's devices are used to treat important medical conditions such as hemophilia, kidney disease, immune disorders, trauma, and other chronic and acute medical conditions. Its customers are typically care providers such as hospitals, dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, and doctor's offices, as well as research laboratories.

Much like other medical device manufacturers whose products are used for critical conditions, its revenues are defined by defensiveness. This is a very valuable characteristic in today's markets as we're in the longest economic expansion in history.

Baxter Uses its Solid Financials for Shareholder Distributions

As is the case with most healthcare giants, Baxter has solid financials. It has a healthy margin structure of 43% gross, 17% operating, and 14% net margins with a 19% return on equity. Baxter has 7% free cash flow margins and has only reported 1 year in the last 10 with negative free cash flow. Balance sheet is a fortress thanks to the cash generation with net debt just above 1x EBITDA.

Baxter uses its industry standard device sales, its stable cash flows, and its strong balance sheet to enrich its shareholders. It has a safe dividend and a strong buyback program. The company has only a 1% yield at a very low 27% payout ratio. We expect to see growth in the dividend. The stronger part of the capital allocation program is the share buyback. Baxter spent $2.4 billion on repurchasing shares net of issuance in the last 3 years, $2.2 billion of which was in FY18. The company bought 5.5% of its shares in FY18. This shows the increased importance given to distributions. We expect continued strong distributions going forward and view the attractive capital allocation strategy as a key reason for holding Baxter's stock.

Growth to Pick Up Following New Launches

Baxter launched multiple key products recently (Evo IQ, Spectrum IQ, PrisMax, Kaguya). We expect that these will bring back top-line growth to the company which has dipped recently. Street analysts are also looking for new growth.

Challenges in FY18 Seem to be Over

The company faced challenges in FY18 related to its medication delivery and nutrition segments. The growth performance was below what was guided and Baxter was punished by the market. Now though, with upbeat commentary by the management and solid improvements in Q2, issues seem to be largely over.

Medication delivery managed to grow 4% constant currency in Q2. This increased much needed confidence in management's guidance of 6% full-year growth given that the segment growth is flat for H1.

Clinical nutrition delivered a 2% growth in Q2 and is down 1% for H1. Management was upbeat about the segment, however, and was confident about the growth pick up in the back half of the year. Baxter's management is guiding for 3% full-year clinical nutrition growth with most of it expected in Q4.

We think that the realization of these targets will be enough to catalyze the stock price upwards as they are top of mind for investors.

The Company at Fair Valuation

Baxter, as a proven quality name, is trading near market multiples. Baxter is at a TTM P/E ratio of 26x vs. the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLV) 24x, and the iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF's (IHI) 36x. We view the near-market multiple for the quality industry stalwart as a fair valuation for a good company.

Buy as a Quality Long-Term Holding

We recommend buying Baxter as a core healthcare holding. We expect price appreciation from three catalysts: 1) reignited revenue growth, 2) good execution in medication delivery and clinical nutrition segments post a troubling FY18, and 3) continued shareholder friendliness in capital allocation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.