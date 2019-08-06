Royal Dutch Shell: Best Buying Opportunity Of The Year

Following a much weaker-than-expected quarter due to depressed oil prices, Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) tanked on its earnings day and dipped further once President Trump slapped new tariffs on China, threatened even more and also hit the Europeans with new trade threats.

Shell dropped over 7% these two days, hitting a fresh 2019 low. Such a monstrous sale in one of the world's most profitable and largest companies is always reason for further research. Shell's earnings print was weak indeed but the dividend remains safely covered for now.

Further escalation in the trade wars and a decline in commodity prices for oil and gas, however, could lead to more price depreciation.

What is going on at Shell?

Shell reported a big earnings miss for Q2/2019 of $0.18 while beating on the top line (+$420M), although sales overall fell 6.5% Y/Y. The revenue decline was expected, actually an even higher decline was factored into expectations, but the impact of lower oil and gas prices and weaker refining margins on the bottom line was underestimated.

Profit on a current cost-of-supplies (CCS) basis fell a whopping 42% Y/Y and by 26% if considering special items. Even CEO Ben van Beurden, despite the usual upbeat tone to investors, had to confess that "earnings volatility, in a quarter that has seen challenging macroeconomic conditions in refining and chemicals as well as lower gas prices" was unexpected in that extent.

On top of that, the big earnings miss came despite Q2 production rising by 4% Y/Y to 3.58M bbl/day. Production is expected to rise further in Q3. Following years of cost-cutting at the world's oil majors, they are now investing into new production, which is a good thing as long as demand is there and it does not lead to oversupply. With the trade truce having suddenly disappeared again this might spoil future trouble for Shell. However, before jumping to conclusions too quickly let's first shed some light on the drivers behind Shell's earnings.

Earnings for every major segment at Shell are down Y/Y, most notably in Shell's Integrated Gas division where earnings collapsed 25%. Production was lower by 3% due to divestments but lower oil, gas and LNG prices were the dominant driver. On top of that a special tax provision of $200M negatively impacted earnings. This obviously won't reoccur whereas lower commodity prices are and will always be a viable risk.

The same is true for Upstream where lower oil and gas prices paired with higher depreciation led to an earnings downfall while at the same time production rose 7%, and 6% if including the impact of divestments.

Higher depreciation, while negative on earnings, is actually a good thing given that it reflects Shell's capacity to start up new assets. As these assets progress through their ramp-up phase, this should also lead to higher revenues and earnings in future quarters.

From an earnings perspective it was definitely a bad quarter due to unfavorable price developments and some big one-off special items. What is more relevant for me as a dividend investor is cash-flow performance and whether Shell remains on track towards its long-term cash flow targets.

Cash Flow Assessment

Shell generated $10.5B in operating cash flow which excludes a positive working capital effect of $0.6M, translating into organic free cash flow of $6.2B. This safely covers the quarterly dividend of $3.9B as well as share buybacks worth $2.15B. This is also much better coverage compared to Q1 which was negatively impacted by some $3.5B negative working capital movements where free cash flow only amounted to $4B.

As working capital can fluctuate sharply at Shell on a quarterly basis, a YTD view is much more insightful. For the first six months 2019 free cash flow amounted to $10.8B, of which dividends amounting to $7.7B were financed translating to a cash dividend payout ratio of approximately 70%.

On a YTD view the cash flow situation already looks solid, but with commodity prices naturally fluctuating sharply this does not necessarily represent the true cash flow generation power at Shell. Over an extended period it becomes apparent that relevant earnings and cash flow indicators are trending towards the right direction. Excluding a special impact from the IFRS 16 accounting standard and working capital movements, 4Q rolling FCF of $26B would only result in a cash dividend payout ratio of 60%.

The slide prominently shows that all these metrics are based on an average Brent price of $69/bbl. As of the beginning of August, Brent has retreated sharply as is currently trading in the lower $60s. Thus, in order to be conservative, Shell's long-term outlook for 2020 (this objective is in place for a few years already) factors in a $60/bbl price which would reduce the historical 4Q rolling FCF by around $2B and thus result in a payout ratio of 64% which is still healthy and no reason for concern. The 2020 outlook, however, models FCF in the range of $28-33B under a $60/bbl scenario which would easily cover the dividend and highlight potential for dividend growth and more buybacks.

Looking further ahead, Shell is aiming at further reducing gearing to the 15-25% range and generating organic free cash flow of $35B with potential shareholder distributions (dividends and buybacks) of $125B over the five-year period between 2021 and 2025. Conventional oil & gas will continue to play a major role for Shell, but its Integrated Gas segment is where the real growth is to be found with more than 15 major products.

Source: Shell Global - Appomattox platform

And as soon as the company finishes its $25B share buyback program at the latest, end of 2020, Shell is committed to finally start growing its dividend again following years of no dividend growth. This outlook is factoring in an average Brent price of $60/barrel, so naturally if an economic recession occurs or a general oversupply in the market, the outlook will be at risk.

Investor Takeaway

It was certainly a bad quarter for Shell but the long-term investment case remains fully intact. Shell is currently in a year-long transitional phase where it divested various assets, acquired new ones and has several projects in its portfolio with delivery in 2019/2020 which will add billions of dollars to Shell's cash flow from operations.

Now that Trump has rapidly reignited the trade war, this could certainly negatively impact commodity prices over a sustained period and thus jeopardize Shell's base-case scenario of $60/bbl. However, even in that case, at least temporarily Shell could also relatively easily withstand such periods of lower oil prices without touching the dividend. It could completely stop buybacks or halt ongoing projects as even more oversupply in the market would certainly not positively impact prices.

As such a dividend cut per se for Shell would only be the ultimate and last resort and a lot would have to happen for that to materialize. This dividend remains safe as it gets and the current unexpected sharp sell-off fueled by lower oil and gas prices and the next phase of the trade war represents a great opportunity to grab Shell at a 6.4% yield.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDS.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

