McCormick: Pay For Quality

Investment Thesis

McCormick (MKC) is a foods giant with a plethora of attractive characteristics. It is the undisputed leader in spices and seasonings worldwide with 20% revenue share. The defensive nature of its revenues makes it an attractive place to park capital in this longest running bull market we're in. Its financials are best-in-class and the expectations are for improvement. We view McCormick as a quality company trading at a well-deserved premium, and as a key defensive holding for any portfolio. We recommend buying shares of McCormick for steady value accumulation.

A Diversified Food Giant

McCormick is a foods giant with a total of 16,300 products in 150 countries. Its revenues are characterized by the defensive nature of the spice and seasoning market. It is a great company to own in the longest running bull market ever.

The Company is looking at steady revenue growth thanks to several industry trends. McCormick claims that flavor enhancers are 10% of a meal's cost but 90% of the flavor and that consumers are beginning to pay more attention to the 90%. The Company claims a 5% 5-year CAGR for global demand for flavor driven by consumer preference. With 79% of U.S. consumers using flavorful ingredients and spices and the use of sauces doubling in the past 6 years, the trend is expected to continue. McCormick is sure to capitalize as it makes 20% of total global sales in its categories.

The opportunity is evident in growth numbers. McCormick boasts 5% brand growth in the U.S., 5% in Canada, 16% in the U.K., and double-digit growth in other international markets.

McCormick's portfolio is characterized by brand equity. It has some of the most well-known brands under its portfolio. It is by far the largest in its area and holds the #1 position in almost all key markets.

Source: McCormick 2019 CAGNY Conference Presentation

Best In Class Financials Getting Even Better

McCormick has managed to balance steady growth with improving operations. It has managed 3, 5, and 10-year revenue CAGRs of 8%, 5%, and 6% without having a year with negative revenue growth. The Company even saw modest growth during the GFC.

McCormick boasts best in class margins. It has 44% gross, 20% EBITDA, 13% net, and 11% free cash flow margins. For comparison, the same numbers for the sector median are 25%, 12%, 5%, and 3%. Recent history has been a story of increasing efficiency with 3-year improvements of 290 bps in gross, 380 bps in EBITDA, 270 bps in net, and 190 bps in free cash flow margins.

Outlook Looks Good, Conviction Lies On Near Perfect Track Record

This trend of steady growth and ever-improving profitability is expected to continue. Consensus estimates steady revenue growth outpaced by EPS growth.

Source: Seeking Alpha

McCormick has a history of outdoing the consensus, particularly on the bottom line. It has an almost perfect track record of beating analyst estimates.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Premium Valuation For A Premium Company

McCormick is trading at a premium to its sector. Its TTM multiples vs. the sector median are 31x vs. 23x P/E, 23x vs. 12x EV/EBITDA, and 23x vs. 14x P/CF. The premium is very normal and well-deserved, in our opinion. It is not a large premium but McCormick has much better operations than peers.

This is better reflected in the image below. We compare McCormick to its peer group of Hormel Foods (HRL), General Mills (GIS), TreeHouse Foods (THS), The J.M. Smucker Company (SJM), and The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC). We do indeed see the clear valuation premium of McCormick. But we also see its much superior EBITDA growth (15% vs. 2% for General Mills, 12% for Kraft Heinz, and negative 3% for SJM), and strong profitability. Kraft Heinz also seems to be at a good spot with a valuation discount, high profitability and decent EBITDA growth but has company-specific issues.

Source: Seeking Alpha data, Freyr visualization

Buy As A Core Defensive Holding

We recommend investors buy McCormick shares. We think that its valuation premium is well-deserved. We regard it as a quality name with solid cash flows in any macroeconomic environment. We expect that its history of well execution and steady value accumulation will continue.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.