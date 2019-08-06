The 1-Minute Market Report - August 5, 2019

What happened last week. What we're watching for next week.

What a day! And what a week! What's going on? The financial media blames the recent carnage on Trump's trade war with China and possibly Europe. They also blame the Fed for not cutting rates more aggressively. I have a different view. I blame high market valuations and weak earnings growth. The headlines may have sparked this decline, but it was overdue anyway.

Chart of the Week - Market Internals

This table is a snapshot of market internals for Monday, last Friday, and one week ago. We can see the selling pressure building and ultimately ending in a rare 10-to-1 down day in terms of advance-decline issues and up-down volume. These 10-1 days are so rare that market pundits, technicians and fundamentalists alike sit up and take notice. A day like Monday doesn't guarantee that the bull market is dead, but it does send a strong message to bulls and policymakers that this is the real deal.

The above table is from WSJ.com.

Chart 2. Worst Single-Day Market Drops

This table logs the worst days for the market since 1950. Monday's nearly 3% decline comes in at number 107 out of 17,500 trading days in the data set. That works out to a 0.6% likelihood that the market would get slammed this hard. A rare event, as I said, but not unprecedented.

Chart 3. S&P Periodic Returns

The last 10 days and, especially, Monday's market action have moved the needle for our periodic return charts. The market has transitioned from a Goldilocks state to a worrisome one. You can read the charts for yourself, but I'll highlight two items. The YTD gain has now dropped from 20.7% to 13.8%. That'll get your attention. And perhaps the most worrisome of all is the year-over-year change, which was as high as 26.6% at the peak of the Trump rally and is now struggling to remain above water.

Final Thoughts