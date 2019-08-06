Buy Fiserv: +$1.4 Bn Bottom Line Opportunity From First Data

We recommend buying Fiserv shares and expect the shares to jump post-earnings calls and investor days during which we expect the management to provide details on the cost saving efforts.

Valuation, however, does not reflect the more than $1.4 bn in income opportunity related to the First Data acquisition.

Investment Thesis

Fiserv (FISV) is a good place to park capital in this late cycle environment with its highly profitable and defensive operations. The stock is trading at a premium it deserves for its profitability and defensiveness but not for its upside potential. We see the post-merger integration opportunities as larger than what the valuation gives credit for. We think that shares will perform very well post-investor days and earnings calls during which we expect the Management to provide details on the cost-saving efforts.

One Of The Most Defensive Businesses

Fiserv is a leading provider of financial services technology to the finance industry. The Company is one of the largest issuer processors out there. Most of Fiserv's revenue comes from critical tasks for the execution of payment processing and thus its customers' business. This makes the Company's revenues very defensive. Being defensive is a very beneficial characteristic in this market environment as we're in the longest running bull market ever.

Excellent Financials Define The Category But Fiserv Still Manages To Stand Out

Along with its defensive characteristics, the category is defined by profitability. The sector median has 45% gross, 12% EBITDA, 4% net, and 6% free cash flow margins. We'd be happy to be buying a defensive company with these characteristics given the right price and an upside catalyst.

Fiserv manages to blow past its sector though. The Company reports 47% gross, 32% EBITDA, 16% net, and 19% free cash flow margins. Fiserv crushes the sector median in ROE as well with 36% vs. 7%.

Premium Valuation For A Premium Company

The attractiveness of the margin profile is reflected in the valuation. Fiserv's TTM multiples vs. those of its sector's median are 32x vs. 21x non-GAAP P/E, 40x vs. 14x EV/EBITDA, and 47x vs. 19x P/CF. We think that this premium reflects the solid profitability and the defensiveness of the business.

Usually we would say that the company was at fair valuation and would only consider it as a defensive holding or we'd walk away. But this is a different case as we see upside as detailed below.

First Data Deal Synergies Is The Reason For The Buy Recommendation

Recently, Fiserv announced that it will be buying First Data Corporation (FDC) to create a payments giant. We are very bullish on this deal. We think that the guidance provided by the Management is conservative, and sets things up nicely for the future.

The two companies will have significant cost synergies. We expect two rounds of efficiency measures. Lower overhead and SG&A will come first as it is relatively straightforward to do. The two company heads are probably already planning the process. Next will come the working synergies arising from merging of actual operations. These will involve revamp of sales units, consolidation/optimization of data centers and optimizing technology. We expect this to take longer as it is a much more sophisticated process. The Management guided for $900 mn in cost synergies.

The combined entity will have faster top line growth than the sum of the parts. For Fiserv shareholders, we note that the new entity will grow faster just because of First Data's faster-growing revenues before any synergy kicks in. We see additional revenue opportunities from wider-reaching sales network, a greater services offering, and from cross-selling opportunities. The Management guided for $500 mn in revenue synergies.

We expect the top and bottom line gains to have a magnified effect on the price as they will garner a higher valuation multiple. The combined effect of $1.4 bn on the bottom line is enough to pile investors on the name. We remind what we wrote at the top, this guidance is likely conservative.

We recommend buying Fiserv on its defensive characteristics, strong margin profile, and post-merger integration opportunities. We see alpha around investor days and earnings calls where we expect the Management to provide updates on the cost-saving efforts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.