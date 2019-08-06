Extreme Networks: Extra Headwinds Against An Ambitious Goal

Achieving such an ambitious target will be challenging considering the current performance and the potential headwinds.

Extreme Networks (EXTR) released its fiscal Q4 earnings with revenue exceeding the high end of the guidance. Despite a weak outlook for the next quarter, the stock price increased by more than 12% since the publication of the results.

But I don't share this optimism. During the previous quarter, the weak outlook disappointed the market. The company delivered gross and operating margin within the modest guidance.

Management forecasted improved performance by fiscal H2 2020. But the company is facing some extra headwinds that could prevent the operating margin to reach the ambitious goal of 15% by the end of fiscal 2020.

Ambitious goal confirmed

Fiscal Q4 revenue dropped 9% year-over-year and increased 1% compared to the previous quarter.

Considering the weak guidance management had communicated during the previous quarter, this modest performance actually exceeds the high end of expectations.

GAAP gross margin of 55.1% matched the high end of the guidance. But, due to higher R&D and Sales and Marketing expenses, EPS was negative $0.14.

Despite the negative GAAP operating margin, management reiterated its goal of improving the operating margin to 15% by the end of fiscal 2020. Ed Meyercord, the CEO, said:

"With the cost savings actions we took at the end of Q4, we are on plan to achieve our goal of a 15% operating margin toward year-end fiscal year 2020, and to improve our cash flow generation throughout the year." - Source: Press release fiscal Q4 2019

Thus, there are only 12 months left before we can check if management delivers according to this ambitious target. And it's a big deal. In my previous articles, I discussed the valuation of the company. The basic idea is if management delivers a 15% operating margin as announced, the valuation is cheap and the upside potential is important.

Even with the recent increase in the stock price, the current stock price corresponds to a PE ratio of about 8x, based on a 15% operating margin. The other assumptions are listed in the table below.

As a comparison, the market valued the competitor Juniper (JNPR) at a PE ratio above 15x while operating margin fluctuated in the range of approximately 12% to 18%.

In the meantime, management expects flat year-over-year revenue growth and non-GAAP operating margin close to 0% for the next quarter.

Thus, there are only three quarters left for the operating margin to improve by about 15%. Considering the evolution of the operating margin over the last few years, there are reasons to be skeptical.

Besides the past performance and the usual competition, I see a few headwinds against the ambitious margin improvement.

Headwinds against higher margins

During the earnings call, management highlighted the expected improved performance in the EMEA region, especially in Germany, during H2. The CEO said:

"A lot of what's happened with the macro issues in Europe, and specifically in Germany, and what we call our "Dark Region," have been what opportunity is pushing out. So we don't see opportunities going away. We see them being more delayed, and we fully expect that to come back because there's clearly demand for networking and there is clearly growth in networking with the solutions that we're selling in that market."

As the company reported a 24% year-over-year revenue decline in the EMEA region, the difficulties are obvious. But the expected improving macroeconomic situation in Germany isn't guaranteed. At the end of July, Boris Johnson became Britain's Prime Minister. And with him, the odds for a hard Brexit increased. According to The Time, he has promised to "pull the U.K. out of the E.U. by the October 31 deadline, deal or no". The issue for Germany is the U.K. represents an important market for its positive trade balance.

The odds and the impact of a Brexit with no deal are difficult to assess. But it represents an extra potential challenge for Extreme Networks to improve its EMEA results.

The situation with China is another source of concern. Shortly after the release of Extreme's earnings, Donald Trump announced a further 10% increase of the tariffs with China. The tariff war already impacted Extreme Networks. The company moved most of its supply chain away from China at the cost of a lower gross margin. Thus, the direct impact of this decision will be limited. But it brings new uncertainties and difficulties.

Besides the geopolitical developments, I expect some extra challenges with the wireless business. Management expressed optimism due to the Aerohive (HIVE) acquisition and the growth the WiFi 6 technology will bring. But the competitive landscape in the wireless area is intensifying. A few months ago, Juniper announced the acquisition of Mist to enhance its wireless portfolio. And at the beginning of June, the high-growth network vendor Arista (ANET) confirmed its entry into the campus segment. And Arista's campus portfolio also includes a wireless solution. Considering the impressive performance of Arista in the cloud data centers over the last several years, the threat of a more competitive wireless environment is real.

Conclusion

Despite the expected lack of profits during the next quarter, management confirmed the ambitious goal of getting the operating margin to 15% by the end of fiscal 2020.

If management delivers according to this plan, the valuation is low, even after the recent strong increase in the stock price.

But there are only three quarters left to significantly improve the margins. And considering the geopolitical events and the competitive landscape, I'm skeptical.

Thus, despite the apparent modest valuation, I prefer to stay on the sidelines.

