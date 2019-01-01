Diamond Offshore (NYSE:DO) suffered a 17% hit on the day of the 2Q 2019 earnings announcement. In my opinion, this was excessive panic. Let’s start by looking at the numbers.

Diamond Offshore reported revenues of $217 million and a loss of $114 million or $0.83 per share. Revenues were hit by earlier maintenance program at semi-sub Ocean Monarch, delay in the start-up of semi-sub Ocean Endeavor, special survey and upgrades at drillship Ocean BlackHawk and semi-sub Ocean Courage. This year is a heavy capex year for Diamond Offshore, with two rig reactivations and a number of special surveys; so the company’s cash position, which stood at $297 million at the end of the second quarter, will continue to deteriorate. In fact, the company stated that it expected to hit the revolver sometime during 2020.

Source: Diamond Offshore 10-Q for 2Q 2019

With no maturities until 2023 and $1.2 billion available under the credit facility, Diamond Offshore has no liquidity problems. Once the heavy spending in 2019 is over, the company expects to materially decrease spending: “[…] in terms of reactivating rigs […] we’re done for the time being. We may actually look at possibly putting mooring onto the Courage and the Valor.” This will certainly provide a boost to the cash flow picture, but this will be offset by the fact that all of Diamond Offshore’s drillships will roll from their previous contracts with day rates of $400,000-495,000 to new contracts with day rates a bit below $300,000.

Diamond Offshore has fully positioned itself for this year and the next one. All drillships have long-term contracts. Among semi-subs, the nearest dates of contract roll-offs (when no follow-up contract exists) are June 2020 (Ocean Patriot, currently drilling in the UK) and July 2020 (Ocean Courage, currently drilling in Brazil). Thus, investors should not expect to see eventful fleet status reports in the coming quarters.

In my opinion, the market reacted so negatively to Diamond Offshore’s report due to overall panic in the offshore drilling sector, combined with a very bad day for world markets due to the U.S.–China trade war escalation. There was nothing truly unexpected in the report itself, and nothing bad was revealed during the conference call. Diamond Offshore’s strategy is clear: the company wants to sit through the tough times for drillships with its long-term contracts at rates close to $300,000, which are way above current spot rates, and try to capture upside in the moored segment where no major driller is a real competitor for Diamond Offshore. Financially, the company has the means to implement this strategy, and it is not that dependent on the pace of the recovery compared to peers.

I believe that Diamond Offshore's shares are way oversold in momentum. That said, the U.S.–China trade war escalation adds another layer of uncertainty, so any speculative position in Diamond Offshore's shares will need to be closely monitored. I won’t have this luxury since chances are that I’d already be on the way to my summer vacation venue by the time this article is published, but Diamond Offshore's shares look like a very interesting opportunity at current levels for short-term traders. I’d reiterate that all offshore drilling stocks should not be the choice of people who do not have the time and desire to watch them very closely day after day since volatility is enormous.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.