Workhorse Group's Pump And Trump Part II: The Mike Pence Edition

Back in May, I wrote "Workhorse Group Triples In Price On A Pump And Trump" detailing the major price increase on Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) after President Donald Trump celebrated the company's supposed plans to buy the Lordstown, Ohio, plant from General Motors (GM) in order to build electric trucks. My conclusion was to avoid WHKS other than for day trading opportunities. However, I would still watch the story closely as someone who takes an interest in the electric vehicle industry.

I had my doubts that the increase on WKHS would be sustainable, while still entertaining the possibility of a self-fulfilling prophecy. Trump's tweet about Workhorse has caused the stock to rise from the dead. At $4.00, WKHS is now at a $260 million market cap. The $300 million needed to be raised to buy the plant is at least within the realm of possibility at that size. It was just a pipe dream when it was trading below a $50 million market cap.

As if Trump mentioning the deal on Twitter before anything was announced wasn't enough of a grey area when it comes to securities laws, Vice President Mike Pence was busy last week announcing wrong information that also resulted in volatility on the stock.

On July 31, WKHS rose 15% to close at $5.19 after Pence claimed that WKHS secured financing to move forward to keep jobs in Lordstown. In reality, the $25 million raise that was completed nearly two months prior to Pence's incorrect statement was to be used to help Workhorse complete its existing backlog of orders and for general working capital purposes, according to the company's own press release. Once the hype around Pence's statement was shattered by the reality of the situation, the stock immediately dropped to around the $4.00 mark for the rest of last week.

The financing, while completed considering the market prices at the time, is extremely dilutive to investors who are chasing the stock at $4.00 or higher on the open market. According to the SEC filing, the $25 million financing consisted of 1,250,000 units at $20 per unit. Each unit contained one share of Series B Preferred Stock and one warrant to purchase 7.41 shares of common stock at a strike price of $1.62. The warrants have a seven-year time to expiry. Moreover, the preferred stock has an 8% dividend which is payable quarterly with common shares at $1.62. That 8% dividend payable in $1.62 stock has an effective rate of 20% at a $4.00 stock price. During the four-year life of the preferred stock, $8 million worth of shares at $1.62 will be issued. A total of over 4.9 million of them.

The 1,250,000 warrants that can be exercised for 7.41 shares of common stock leading to 9,262,500 shares issuable any time between now and June 2026 are already up about 150%. The preferred stock is not convertible. After four years, the institutions get their $25 million back, assuming Workhorse is still a going concern by then. But even if the company goes kaput between now and then, who cares! The 9,262,500 shares issuable upon warrant exercise are already worth a combined $37 million at $4.00. The institutions that participated in this deal are rolling in cash two months later thanks to another member of the Trump regime prematurely celebrating this very preliminary Lordstown deal.

The latest report on Lordstown has Workhorse owning only 5% of the venture with a $300 million price tag attached to it. While it is well within the company's ability to raise $15 million, the big question would be where does the other $285 million come from? While there may be a lot of political will to get it done, this deal is far from complete. I would recommend continuing to avoid buying and holding Workhorse. It is only worthy of a day trade. Anyone should be able to see that the institutions have a pretty good incentive to sell at $4.00 or basically anything above $1.62.

