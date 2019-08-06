Insiders Are Buying These Mining Stocks

It's generally a positive sign, and insider purchases are often well-timed transactions.

Gold Insider Buying Updates: July 2019

Here's a look at recent insider buying in the gold/silver sector.

If you are unfamiliar with insider buying updates, I typically provide updates on insider buying/selling every few months or so. It refers to when insiders of a company (CEOs, directors, or major shareholders, or institutional investors) purchase shares of company stock on the public market or via private placement.

Insider buying is generally a positive sign, because it means insiders are bullish on the company's stock, most likely meaning they believe it is undervalued and will rise. It doesn't always lead to share price gains, but more often than not, I've found that the insider purchases are well-timed.

If you follow insider buying, I think you need to consider the size of the purchases compared to the market cap of the company, the salary of the insider buying the shares, and if the purchase occurred in the public market, or through an option exercise/private placement financing.

Insider transactions can be tracked at SEDAR (the electronic system for the official filing of documents by public companies and investment funds across Canada), and at CanadianInsider.com.

Here's a look at recent insider buying updates, and my thoughts on each stock.

Jaguar Mining

[Jaguar Mining trades under the symbol JAG on the TSX and JAGGF on the US OTC].

Brazilian gold miner Jaguar Mining (OTC:JAGGF) has received strong insider support lately via insider financing. The company owns three gold mining complexes in Brazil; in May, it reported negative free cash flow of $4.56 million with its all-in sustaining costs rising 11% to $1,428/oz.

- On July 19, insider Eric Sprott bought 6.92 million shares in the public market at C$.16 per share, and on July 5, Sprott bought 236.47 million shares at C$.085 per share.

On July 8, Tovqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased 9.55 million shares at C$.085 per share, and on July 5, it bought 67.62 million shares at C$.085.

The money was raised as part of a non-brokered private placement offering of shares; Jaguar Mining issued a combined total of 394,117,647 Common Shares for aggregate gross proceeds of $25 million.

Part of the proceeds were used to repay a $7.85 million secured bridge facility, according to the company.

Despite the insider support and a turnaround plan for its mining operations, Jaguar Mining is a very high-risk junior gold mining stock which has resorted to diluting shareholders to raise capital (which could happen again in the future).

Entree Resources

Entree Resources (EGI) owns a joint-venture interest on part of the massive Oyu Tolgoi gold-copper project in Mongolia, which is being developed by Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) - a company which is mostly owned by Rio Tinto (RIO).

Entree's shares have been under pressure following the latest news out of Turquoise Hill, which announced that sustainable first underground production could be delayed by 16 to 30 months compared to the original feasibility study guidance in 2016. This likely pushes back the first production expected from Entree's stake in the Hugo North Extension deposit.

However, major shareholder/insider/royalty owner Sandstorm Gold (SAND) continues to dump more money into Entree: (Green dots represent insider purchases. Credit: CanadianInsider.com)

- On July 17, Sandstorm bought 817,000 shares at C$.34 per share.

- On July 18, Sandstorm bought 169,000 shares at C$.35 per share.

- On July 19, Sandstorm added another 514,000 shares C$.355 per share.

(Entree currently trades at C$.33 on the TSX).

Sandstorm now owns 33.641 million shares of Entree, according to insider filings, or 17.4% on a fully diluted share basis. Sandstorm also owns a gold, silver and copper stream on the Hugo North Extension and Heruga deposits at Oyu Tolgoi.

Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold (OTCQX:OMZNF) owns a 90% interest in the Bombore project in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

Recently, the company updated its feasibility study for Bombore, incorporating a sulphide ore expansion plan into the project, which raised the post-tax net present value by $137.5 million to $513 million; upfront capex is modest at $153 million, and first gold pour is scheduled for mid-2021.

Here's a quick comparison of its updated feasibility study (on the right) compared to the initial feasibility study (left):

Here's some recent insider trading activity at Orezone. Presumably, insiders feel the stock is undervalued based on the strong economics of Bombore.

- On May 31, Ryan Goodman, vice president of legal and administration, bought 60,000 shares at C$.47, and on June 13, he bought 30,000 shares at C$.455.

- Between July 11 and July 15, Patrick Downey, president, CEO and director, bought 113,500 shares at C$.62-C$.63, bringing his total share holdings to 3.90 million shares.

- On June 14, Louis Archambeault, VP of corporate development and strategy, bought 3,300 shares at C$.49, and he now owns 303,300 shares.

Osisko Metals

Insiders continue to add shares of Osisko Metals (OTCQX:OMZNF), both through the public market and through a prospectus exemption. This is technically not a gold stock (it's a zinc/lead explorer), but the notable insider transactions are worth a look.

Here are some recent insider purchases at Osisko.

- Robert Wares bought 25,000 shares at C$.59 on July 22, and added another 30,000 shares at C$.55 on July 24.

Wares serves as executive chairman of the board and owns more than 16.2 million shares of the company.

- On July 16, Cathy Singer, director, bought 14,286 shares of stock at C$.70 under a prospectus exemption.

- On July 16, Sean Roosen, director and 10% security holder, bought 143,000 shares at C$.70 per share under a prospectus exemption. Roosen, the CEO of Osisko Gold Royalties (OR), now owns 961,333 shares of Osisko Metals, according to filings.

- On July 16, Joseph Hussey, president, CEO and director, bought 35,714 shares at C$.70 under a prospectus exemption. Hussey owns a total of 1.11 million shares, according to insider filings.

