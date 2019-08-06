Eldorado Resorts Prepares To Rule The Empire With A Keener Grasp On Customer Service Culture

Sports betting strategy will help drive traffic and revenues to the new 60-property company as it is legalized.

Our PT at $64 by 2Q next year may sound overly bullish, but it is a bet that savvy decisions will propel a strong upside for the new company.

“You never change things by fighting the existing reality. To change something, build a new model that makes the existing model obsolete...”



- Buckminster Fuller

Eldorado Resorts Inc. (ERI) has been on our SA radar screen since 2015, but let’s look at our calls since.

On 9/20/16, in a bullish SA article, the stock was at $14.25. We urged it was a Strong Buy.

On 6/30/17, the stock was trading around $20. In another SA article, we put a PT of $30 ahead of consensus.

In the two years between August 2017 and August 2018, the stock is up 111.1%

(Source: Google Charts for listed stocks)

The stock at writing: $44.00

Readers who bought into my bullish ERI outlook back in 2016 booked nearly a $30 a share profit had they hung in. The stock has gyrated during this period. There was no shortage of non-believers, which, of course, is entirely understandable. ERI was gobbling up competitors at what some analysts thought was too high a debt premium. Yet, time proved these deals were accretive to earnings. But analysts still worried about a recession bruising its ability to meet interest payments without sacrificing key operational needs. As events turned, ERI proved itself a very savvy asset allocator.

To me, the most crucial to the company’s ability to absorb rapid growth was the powerful legacy of the Carano family customer obsession culture so deftly and speedily scaled up by CEO Tom Reeg. The naysayers worried about the continuing debt load ERI was amassing as the price of its growth spurts. It was a cause for raised eyebrows till this day. LTD stood at $861 million in 2015 and now has more than tripled to over $3 billion in 2019 - not including, of course, the $17.3 billion debt load assumed with the Caesars Entertainment Corp. (CZR) deal.

(Above: Eldorado's Reno home base where its customer focus was born. Source: ERI archived photos.)

Add the CZR deal and adjustments, and you have a debt load ERI is undertaking, pushing some analysts to wonder if the deal was too pricey. Also, whether old bogeyman recession could cause the golden egg-laying goose of a combined CZR/ERI to go barren.

We appropriately invoke the use of the Latin in deference to Caesars: Quo Vadis? Loosely translated: Where do we go from here?

For starters, it’s already been announced that ERI CEO Thomas Reeg will head the new Caesars. The future of current CEO Anthony Rodio, an Icahn appointee, is unclear as of this moment. (Below: Left, CEO Reeg, right Carl Icahn. Not shown, the Carano family - savvy gaming pioneers. Bet against these guys at your own risk. Source: Google Images.)

Our view: ERI is a "buy now" stock in the light of where I believe it will be when the deal closes next spring. The new Caesars will present an eventual fix to the two single-largest constraints that have haunted the stock since the private equity buyout in 2015: One, the piled-on debt and fees drawn down by the P/E owners. Two, and in our view most critical, the lack of a strategic gaming-centric vision in management.

We’ll have something of a grasp on direction on August 6th in the company's 2Q earnings call. We never presume to forecast a miss, meet or beat due to late-cycle gyrations in hold percentages which historically can either make or kill a quarter. Analysts generally don’t bake in recency bias as a factor in their reports. They have the protective, and often valuable, armor of algorithms to guide many of their conclusions. But in our view, recency bias always worms its way into long-term performance calls. Along with "Don’t fight the Fed" as a mantra to investors, I add, "Beware of recency bias in valuing gaming stocks". Monthly gaming wins are public, and recent numbers tend to skew much analysis.

Data by YCharts

What we do instead is work the phones in the gaming operator's key markets. We talk to casino personnel in their own language. We try to get a sense of the overall health of the market beyond raw numbers. While we are far from perfect, we always strive to avoid recency bias in our calls on gaming stocks.

In the case of ERI, we spoke to colleagues and former colleagues in six states in which ERI has casinos. We came away with the sense of an arrow pointing north. We’ll know in a few days when 2Q earnings are released.

Meanwhile, based on our longstanding confidence in ERI’s management culture led by the Caranos and scaled up wisely by CEO Thomas Reeg, we have calculated an out-of-the-gate PT on the new CZR at closing of $64 a share by Q2 next year.

Readers have asked me many questions about my views of the strategy going forward. I put several key questions to CEO Reeg that I believe are germane to the outlook on the new CZR. What follows are his responses to me.

My query: How will the new CZR position itself regarding the VICI Properties Inc. (OTC:VICI) REIT going forward?

CEO Reeg’s response:

You will see the VICI call option assets (Atlantic City, New Orleans, and Laughlin) trade as described in the transaction announcement. We still need to swap a replacement asset into the Gaming & Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) lease to replace Lumiere in Missouri where GLPI did not get final approval. Finally, there is a put/call option on the Centaur assets (The two Indiana racinos CZR bought last year) from 2022-2024. Aside from that, it is unlikely that we pursue any real estate only sales.



Presuming that we choose to sell a Strip asset post closing, VICI has a right of first refusal, but would bring along an opco buyer so that it will end up being a wholeco sale for our purposes.

My query: How do you see the possibility of selling down some of the CZR portfolio?

CEO Reeg’s response:

You should expect us to sell one Strip asset and do some modest pruning of smaller CZR assets, the international assets being most likely to go.

Our comment on the above: This makes eminent good sense as we have written in prior SA articles on the possibilities. Not all CZR Strip properties are created equal. More on that in a follow-up article for our House Edge subscribers. CZR also has a $775 million commitment to a South Korea joint development project in the Incheon area. I believe this could be highly saleable to a major Asian gaming giant. I have not seen CZR as a top-tier competitor for one of three Japan licenses. I also see CZR’s UK casinos, and those in Egypt, as candidates for sale. My own take is that unless there is a powerful case to be made, the new CZR will be strategically US-focused, without a global footprint.

The sale of international assets could contribute to a larger-scale debt reduction goal that is one of the company’s priorities as a way to offset the debt incurred on the CZR deal.

Our query: Can you clarify the new CZR’s sports betting strategy given the multiple partnerships between ERI and CZR at present?

CEO Reeg’s response:

William Hill (OTC) operates our retail books and online skins where available, we split capital expenditures and to build out and profits. The Stars Group Inc. (TSG) is able to utilize our second skins, where available, to offer online wagering. We get a share of the revenue they produce from our licenses, as well as an equity payment five years after the exercise of each individual license used, based on the level of business that TSG does. In essence, we will have a piece of the Fox Sports betting business in states where TSG utilizes our license for access.

Our comment: CZR has sports betting deals of its own, which undoubtedly will be merged into the existing ERI arrangements depending on where they may be available.

Also, the sports betting landscape gold rush changes, it seems, by the day. Just last month, Illinois passed its sports betting bill that extends for the first time, sports book operations to arenas with more than 17,000 seats. Key among the four venues is the United Center in Chicago with 27,000 seats and a huge fan/concert passionate database of over 4 million. We expect this paradigm to find its way into many more states as they legalize. ERI has a casino property in Elgin, Illinois.

The endgame

There remain many issues ERI management will need to deal with during the interregnum period.

Given his history, what will Carl Icahn’s position be going forward? He liked the deal, and he has great respect for Reeg as well as his own current guy at CZR, Anthony Rodio. Under the deal price of $12.75 a share, he is already looking at a $3 a share profit. Icahn will get cash and ERI shares in the exchange deal. So does he hang in awaiting a new day for the new CZR, or unload a wheelbarrow full of cash as he has done in the past? My guess now is that he hangs.

The prospects for CZR under the ERI banner are very bullish under the new management. But cash is cash - we will see. Reeg believes the company can generate $4-4.5 billion in EBITDAR by 2024. I believe that number is within reach considering the $500 million in expected synergies projected at this early state, as well as improved productivity of the company's Total Rewards network.

As we all can agree, promised synergies do not always materialize. But in this case, given the long management culture focus of ERI on efficient operations, I believe it is realistically within the grasp of the new CZR that will emerge. The combined database of ERI and CZR will be 65 million, the most formidable in the regional gaming space barring none. There will be overlap for certain. We can expect pruning of dormancy and the filtering out of unprofitable customers. However, by any measure, the new CZR will have the biggest monetization engine of databases in the business. The combined company will have around $6.7 billion in annual revenue producing an estimated $3.6 billion in EBITDAR from 60 properties.

Assuming a sell-down as noted by CEO Reeg, the proceeds of sale vs. the loss of EBITDAR from sold properties finds its way onto the balance sheet in reduced interest payments that are accretive to net profit. CZR has upgraded its properties (mainly on the Strip) at a cost of $1.2 billion. The increasing value in the average REVPAR upside will continue to rebound to the new company. Capex will shrink, as most projects are already fully spent. My view is that under its new ownership, CZR will be a far more formidable competitor.

Conclusion

The challenge for ERI as it becomes CZR from our industry-centric viewpoint is the company's ability to extend its “customer-obsessive” management culture to a vast network of 60 or so properties. It’s not easy. There are too many companies that built their businesses on a small scale, servicing happy customers with lots of one-on-one relationships. Upsized, we find managements that have failed when portfolios grew too large. CZR is one of them.

I speak from experience as a CZR alumni back in the day when customer relationships had neither the tech benefits of, nor the impediments to, property personality projection. As companies grew, I have monitored complaints from both customer contact employees and patrons. I have listened to customers about issues like the perception of tightened slots, decline in food quality and variety, raised resort prices, reduced on-the-floor customer/host contact. Anecdotal, yes, but expansion at a price of customer obsession too often finds its way into results on the bottom line.

My expectation is that the ERI culture, over time, will overtake the corporate belt-and-suspenders management ethos that came to dominate CZR. Over time, the debt load will begin to diminish and the stock will have considerable runway from its present trade at $44 a share.

(Note: At the moment, arbs are buying CZR and shorting ERI to lock in the spread. Post-deal, CZR investors will own 49% of the merged company. This will fade.)

Bear in mind, ERI is up 10X since early 2015. That’s the market’s vote on its asset allocation and management culture. Putting it all together only baking in some standard analysis data points, my bet on the new CZR under the Caranos and CEO Reeg tells me it looks like a $64 stock on or before the close of 2Q20.

Recession is a risk, particularly to Las Vegas, as it always is. But there is no viable history to support a baked-in worst-case scenario given the pluses I see. Entering the CZR picture longer term will be a gaming customer-centric management rather than corporate group thinkers.

As noted in the quote at the head of this article from Buckminster Fuller, I believe the CZR to come will not be a rehash of what it has been since the early 2000s. It will be a new model, crafted out of a blend of skills demonstrated over time, of a nose-to-the-grindstone gaming operation centered on customers.

