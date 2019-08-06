Shipping Stocks Plunge: Where To Buy

Image Credit: StockInvestor

Terrible Sentiment vs. Fundamental Realities

The past three weeks have been incredibly brutal for anyone invested in shipping equities. Just when it seemed like summer doldrums would give away to earnings-blowout-bliss, we received another policy Tweet:

Source: Twitter, President Trump

This Tweet, and the related implications of a worsening US-China trade dispute has sent markets reeling. The entire market is falling, but no sectors have been harder hit than shipping and energy, both of which were already at or near all-time record low valuations. Despite being placated by an interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve, markets are spinning into a rapid correction. Ironically the largest losses in the stock market are coming from the stocks with generally higher leverage, which are the firms best positioned to gain from the expected run of rate cuts. The market also ignored the rest of the Tweet, which shows continued posturing.

Source: Twitter, President Trump

Poor Sentiment Makes Sense

Sentiment is terrible. It is understandable. Contrary to some potentially popular views, trade wars are never easy and nobody ever 'wins.' It makes great sense why shipping stocks (SEA) are trading down. The majority of equity capital is traded in the United States and the average American thinks of shipping as a bilateral monolith between the US and China. Energy is a bit more nuanced, but energy prices are historically linked with economic growth, so the general selloff does make some logical sense.

The problem? Both shipping stocks and energy stocks trade at or near-all term low valuations multiples. Shipping is at record lows in terms of both price to net asset value ("NAV") and EV-to-EBITDA. Energy is at record disconnects compared with other market segments and these stocks make up the smallest proportion of the S&P 500 index on record.

Energy stocks down with oil prices? Sure, but they never moved upwards with oil either? It has been a steady march to the bottom. Shipping comes along for the ride with "trade war" scaring away any major new investment.

Shipping Earnings are Surging

Despite the terrible sentiment and rock-bottom share prices, the actual shipping companies are generally doing quite well. Dry bulk rates recently hit multi-year highs (5 to 7 year peaks depending on segment), midsize containership rates are clocking two-year record highs and not far off five-year peaks, and LPG transport rates recently hit four-year peaks. Despite all LNG-related stocks getting pummeled, rates hit record highs last winter and are set for yet another major run this fall and winter.

Shipping companies are crushing it and the proof is rolling in with recent earnings reports, including recent slam-dunks from Costamare (CMRE), Scorpio Bulkers (SALT), and Teekay LNG Partners (TGP). CMRE and SALT blew away expectations and have even better guidance for Q3-19 while TGP delivered the best result and forward guidance in the history of the company.

Excellent Reports, Totally Ignored

I've covered 17 earnings reports as of 5 August and there hasn't been a single dud. A few "meh" reports for sure, but we've had at least 10 stellar results in the past three weeks. Every single one of these stocks is down over the past month and the vast majority (all but 3, and those are barely positive) are massively down on a year-over-year basis. Total carnage, completely indiscriminate of earnings results. Earnings are up at virtually every shipping company and forward market prospects are among the best in history, yet every stock has been decimated.

The selloff would make sense if shipping stocks were at multi-year highs and had ran up with their results, but with the exception of a few higher-fliers like Scorpio Tankers (STNG) and Dorian LPG (LPG), the market has totally ignored progress. Earnings and trade news positive: stocks flat. Anything remotely challenging: stocks plunge!

Some of the Very Best Candidates

Investors who have a longer-term picture of the market might be looking for the best value buying opportunities in the market today. With panic comes the best potential deals, but it is crucial to sort out the ones with heavy risks and weak management teams. I've presented five names below which offer a significantly skewed reward-to-risk profile. All of them are in rapidly improving markets and have near-term positive catalysts. This list of 5 names is presented in alphabetical order. This certainly isn't all-inclusive, but these are some of the best, with the lowest amount of 'speculation' involved.

Dorian LPG (LPG)

Image Credit: Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG is a Very-Large Gas Carriers ("VLGC") pureplay, focused on modern vessels which transport liquefied petroleum gas ("LPG" i.e. propane) across the world. Dorian benefits from the arbitrage created by an oversupply of dirt-cheap propane in the US markets versus far higher European and Asian prices. The recent collapse in US natural gas and oil prices will likely widen this arbitrage spread even further. At the same time, US natural gas exports are surging, and are poised to grow even further through at least 2021.

Source: Dorian LPG, June 2019 Presentation, Slide 13

VLGC rates historically averaged in the $25-$30k/day range and they spent the past couple years in weak territory between $0-$15k/day for most of it. The supply/demand balance of ships finally turned healthy in Spring 2019, and rates surged as high as $70k/day. They now sit at a very strong mid-$50k/day range and these rates are supported by arbitrage spreads through at least mid-2020 (US futures, Asian futures, 521 gal/metric ton conversion).

Dorian reports earnings this Wednesday, August 7, with a conference call at 1000 EST. I'm expecting we'll see EPS of over $0.30 and Q3-19 is likely trending towards $0.80. Don't take my word for it, Wells Fargo recently upgraded Dorian to a $15.00 price target.This is one of the biggest disconnects I've seen, and that's saying a lot for shipping! Following the recent price plunge, LPG trades for less than 4x next year's expected earnings and sits at a discount to NAV (i.e. ship valuations minus debt) of nearly 50%.

I'm actually more conservative than WellsFargo and a few others: my 'fair value estimate' for Dorian LPG is currently $13.00, 58% upside.

I've recently covered Dorian in two public reports:

Golar LNG (GLNG)

Image Credit: Golar LNG, Q1-19 Presentation

Golar LNG is a global infrastructure play on the surging LNG development and utilization themes. They are focused on floating LNG ("FLNG") production with two major projects offshore Africa, one of which is backed by BP (BP). They have recently been tipped as a top candidate for a contract to service the Leviathan Field offshore Israel. Beyond their FLNG projects, Golar is heavily involved in Brazilian energy infrastructure, including a major power plant in Sergipe, which is set to come online in Q1-2020.

Source: Golar LNG, Q1-19 Presentation, Slide 14

They are also working to revamp the Brazilian truck fleet, switching from expensive and highly pollutive diesel to a clean and cheaper LNG source, all of which will be supplied by Golar. This is a multi-billion market just in Brazil alone, and Golar is also active in other parts of South America and Africa.

Source: Golar LNG, Q1-19 Presentation, Slide 17

I believe Golar is worth at least $30.00/sh (110% upside) just from current projects alone, and if they deliver on their expected growth bids, then the 'fair value estimate' easily rises to at least $40.00/sh (180% upside).

I most recently covered Golar publicly this past Spring:

International Seaways (INSW)

Image Credit: International Seaways, Q1-19 Presentation

International Seaways is a crude tanker company with primary exposure to the Very-Large Crude Carrier ("VLCC") segment, which is set to benefit the most from surging US oil exports into 2020-2022 combined with IMO 2020 regulations, which should both boost oil trading and push out older tonnage. This slide, from peer Euronav (EURN), summarizes the bullish trade:

Source: Euronav, March 2019 Presentation, Slide 16

Beyond their shipping fleet, INSW has two lucrative and stable joint-ventures, one focused on LNG carriers with Qatar, and the other focused on FSO platforms with several years remaining. These JVs underpin the company's more speculative endeavors and provide a margin of safety and value that makes INSW a superior choice in my book. Seaways also trades at more than a 40% discount to NAV. They are set to report their earnings this Thursday with a conference call at 0900 EST. My 'fair value estimate' for INSW is $25/sh, 63% upside.

Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

Image Credit: Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers is a dry bulk pure play with 120 controlled vessels combining for 13.1M tons of cargo capacity. Their fleet has expanded considerably in the past year, with four total sets of acquisitions since early 2018. Star Bulk is now the largest publicly-traded dry bulk company, and they are perfectly positioned to benefit from upcoming IMO 2020 regulations. They will have 100% of their fleet (120 vessels) equipped with scrubbers by 2020, including 101 installations during 2019.

Source: Star Bulk Carriers, Q1-19 Presentation, Slide 7

The potential economics from their scrubber program are massive. With a fuel spread of $200-$300/ton, SBLK's Capesize vessels will earn about $8-$11k/day more than their non-scrubber peers.

Source: Star Bulk Carriers, June 2019 Presentation, Slide 8

As mentioned in the overview, dry bulk rates have been surging and although we've seen some slippage since peaks in mid/late-July, the latest quote was still around $25k/day. Remember that SBLK will likely be earning up to $11k/day more than the benchmark quotes starting in 2020. Beyond the generally cheap price (SBLK sits at a 40% discount to NAV), they are also repurchasing massive quantities of shares.

Unfortunately they are in their 'quiet period' the past few weeks and can't hit the markets, but SBLK reports results this Wednesday afternoon with a conference call on Thursday morning at 1100 EST. I expect SBLK to hit the market with fury by the following week if prices remain this crazy. My 'fair value estimate' for SBLK is $14.00, 65% upside.

I've recently covered Star Bulk publicly:

Teekay LNG Partners (TGP)

Image Credit: Teekay LNG Partners, Q2-19 Presentation

Teekay LNG Partners controls the world's largest and most modern publicly-traded LNG shipping fleet. They have a backlog of $10B of highly lucrative contracts. There is very little uncertainty in future revenues as TGP has locked up 96% of their LNG fleet on strong employment through the end of 2021 and a high proportion of their fleet is employed for a decade or longer. This backlog is extremely profitable and is secured with top-tier counterparties.

Source: Teekay LNG Partners, Q2-19 Earnings Presentation, Slide 12

TGP is a world-class company and trades at a significant discount to its closest comp, GasLog Partners (GLOP), despite owning a vastly superior fleet and touting a revenue backlog that is over 700% larger. Although GLOP has traded down a tad as well, I recently illustrated how TGP would trade well north of $25/unit (into mid-$30s) if given similar valuation multiples.

Teekay LNG just reported their Q2-19 earnings, which were stellar and arguably the best report and forward guidance in the entire history of the company. Their Q3-19 guidance is even stronger, calling for $15M in q/q earnings growth. They are actively repurchasing units and are nearing full completion of their newbuild program.

Source: Teekay LNG Partners, Q2-19 Earnings Presentation, Slide 11

The stock has been artificially held back by a lower dividend payout as the company wisely focuses on debt reduction. I expect the market to wake up to the enormous value here soon, and we already know that Q3-19 is set to be a total blowout (guided for $15M q/q earnings growth). My 'fair value estimate' for TGP is $25.00/unit, 78% upside.

I've recently covered Teekay LNG publicly:

Conclusion: Dislocations of Record Proportion

I've discussed the current state of the shipping sector and contrasted the plunging sentiment (and stock prices) with the fundamental reality of strong rates and reported earnings. Investors understandably don't want to take excessive risk in these markets, so I've compiled a list of five of the best risk/reward names available for readers to consider.

I invite everyone to join the discussion in the comments section below. What do you think of these names? Are there some others to add to the list?

I collaborate with James Catlin on a Marketplace service.

Join Our Team: Find Bargains, Avoid Traps Contrarian investments can be dangerous, but there are major opportunities if you have the best equity research in the world. The last time values were this skewed was late-2015, and we crushed that market! We've delivered strong results over the past few years and the current carnage is giving us yet another opportunity to thrive. Value Investor's Edge members receive first-look coverage and portfolio updated. We have the best proprietary analytics, research, and industry access available. Join for FREE with a two-week trial!



Disclosure: I am/we are long GLNG, INSW, LPG, SBLK, TGP, SALT, STNG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.