Why I'm Still Waiting To Purchase Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp.

On the bright side, the dividend looks safe in the short term.

Cherry Hill's duration gap says no gains or losses from the Fed cut based on the company's estimates.

I'm still cautious about Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI). The following article will indicate why I'm still not purchasing.

Historically, book value has not driven stock price performance. Cherry Hill won't benefit from interest rate decreases. Prepayment speeds are only going to go up.

Value is Not Quite What It Seems

Cherry Hill has plunged in price recently. To a lot of investors this might be a sign of value.

This price drop comes without a large drop in book price possibly creating value.

Cherry Hill's assets are now trading at a discount. For most mREITs, the price per share and the book value per share follow a linear relationship. As book value increases by $1, stock price will increase by $1. Annaly Capital Management (NLY) is very close to this relationship in the long term. This is not an exact relationship of course. There are a lot of other variables and a lot of volatility.

The catch is that Cherry Hill is not like this at all.

Source: Data from Bloomberg Terminal; Graph generated using Tableau

This is a linear regression with the following equation:

Price = -1.67*(BV per Share) + 46.36

R^2= 0.44

p-value= 0.0007

This means as book value goes up the price of Cherry Hill goes down. This certainly doesn't mean that the stock market has renounced all sense of rationalism and now loves selling on a higher book value. What it does mean is that book value per share has not been a key driver of the stock price. This doesn't mean that price to book doesn't signal value. But investors should be cautious and look at other metrics much more closely.

How Are Interest Rate Changes Impacting Cherry Hill

Cherry Hill has lots of exposure to mortgage servicing rights or MSRs. These perform better in a rising rate environment because prepayments drop. Cherry Hill's duration gap reflects this.

Source: Q1 Earnings Slides

Let's do a quick recap of duration gap. Keep in mind a duration gap doesn't measure the change in asset/liability values. A duration gap is a measure of exposure to interest rate changes.

On 3/31/2019, Cherry Hill's duration gap sat at 0.22 years. That is the number to the right of "Net Duration Gap (including Swaptions)." Below that gives how much the total duration gap would change depending on a change in interest rates.

A -25bps change would result in a decrease in 0.93 years to a negative duration gap of -0.71. Although these are only estimates we can expect something similar to this just happened to Cherry Hill since rates were cut by 25bps.

Let's not oversimplify this analysis and instead break it down piece by piece.

Duration is a fairly complex calculation that measures sensitivity to interest rates. A fixed income instrument with a duration of 1 would expect to lose value of 1% if interest rates rose by 1%. This is an approximation. Most fixed income instruments lose value if interest rates increase. Cherry Hill has some negative duration instruments. These are the MSRs. This means as interest rates rise so do the value of the MSRs.

Cherry Hill has a positive duration gap on 3/31/2019 meaning that if interest rates fall, book value should rise, although by a very small amount. This is because Cherry Hill holds a lot of MSRs. Although the change in interest rates also changes the duration gap. It is now negative (-0.71) meaning that any further changes and interest rate decreases would result in a decrease to the portfolio.

Here is a quick conclusion to all of that. Cherry Hill's book value should've slightly increased with the drop in interest rates of 25bps. Since interest rates dropped, by Cherry Hill's calculations, book value should rise by 0.054%. A very immaterial amount. After this change, the portfolio would be negatively impacted by any further interest rate drops. Cherry Hill will most likely do some restructuring. Cherry Hill management moved its duration gap to close to 0 precisely because uncertainty with the Fed. I would expect them to continue to do that.

Safety Of The Dividend (Some Positive News)

Cherry Hill has been paying out a pretty constant dividend of $0.49 with an occasional special dividend.

To calculate dividend safety, most investors will use core earnings per share. This essentially means GAAP net income adjusted for unrealized and realized gains/losses. This gives a clearer idea of the core investing profitability. It's a similar metric to funds from operations or FFO if you invest in regular REITs. Cherry Hill gives a breakout.

Source: Q1 2019 Earnings Slides

Typically, Cherry Hill does very little selling of securities with the exception of 2018 and 2019. Since Cherry Hill has done more selling recently and realized gains/losses do indeed impact cash flow, I like comprehensive income more as a measure of dividend safety. This adjusts only for unrealized gains/losses. Cherry Hill's comprehensive income attributable to common shareholders was $0.53. This is still about the $0.49 per share dividend. The dividend seems safe for now.

Future Headwinds:

Prepayments will be on the rise in the future.

Source: WSJ

55% of Cherry Hill's residential mortgage-backed securities or RMBS have a 4% coupon. 32% have a 3.5% coupon. The rest are above 4%. Rates are currently at 3.8% meaning a lot of Cherry Hill's portfolio will be exposed to prepayment.

The MSRs will also see rising prepayments.

Source: Q1 Earnings Slides

MSRs already saw prepayments rise in March of 2019 and with the subsequent rate cut prepayments are only going to rise. JPMorgan, the second largest holder of MSRs, saw value fall 15% in the second quarter alone.

The RMBS on Cherry Hill's books will certainly receive a little boost from the rate cut, but from all the headwinds book value doesn't see much growth in the future.

Conclusion

Cherry Hill has dropped in price, but now is not the time to enter the market. The stock price historically hasn't responded to book value per share. Also, Cherry Hill has some headwinds in the future because prepayments will rise. The dividend does look safe in the short term. I will have Cherry Hill on my watchlist.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.