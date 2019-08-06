Visa's Future Growth Lies In Non-Card-Based Transactions, And It Looks Bright

The company continues to make its cards more useful with Visa Direct and other initiatives, such as contactless payments for the subway.

Visa (V) delivered another quarter of strong growth, as we now come to expect from the company. The company’s results also helped detail Visa’s growth strategy going forward and how the company’s unparalleled network is helping it attract partnerships with many other payment companies. Visa’s core credit and debit card business remains strong, but looking ahead many of Visa’s non-card-based solutions are prepared to grow at an even faster rate and provide additional revenue streams for the company. Visa’s ability to find new payment avenues is one of its greatest strengths as a company and will help support long term growth.

Image Source: Visa

Growth in Visa Direct

Visa direct has shown promising growth in multiple areas including outstanding transaction growth. As stated in their recent earnings call:

Visa Direct continues to deliver transaction growth of over 100% and opens up opportunities for additional payment flows. In the U.S. alone, over the last 12 months, more than 60 million Visa credentials have sent or received funds via Visa Direct, 75% of which have completed more than one transaction using Visa credentials. About 70% of these users have received funds which can drive additional spend in our C2B.

The most important piece of information here is that Visa Direct “opens up opportunities for additional payment flows.” One way they’ve done this is by expanding to become the payment processor for various business disbursement needs, such as in insurance. According to Visa, "Today 5 of the top 10 insurance companies in the United States either are using or in the process of enabling Visa Direct." And the service is expanding its presence in insurance, now to Europe with “[Visa’s] first insurance use case with Insurance-as-a-Service provider Setoo in partnership with SafeCharge, a global payment service provider.”

Visa Direct is also present in other disbursement uses, such as small business merchant settlement, where it helps facilitate faster transactions. Visa Direct is behind Paypal’s recent launch of Instant Transfer in Canada, and the service in the US as well, which allows same-day payments. This is by no means the full breadth of every example of Visa Direct’s employment by another company or usage within a partnership agreement, these examples simply serve to illustrate the dynamism and growth potential of this Visa service.

Partnering For A Broader Reach

Visa has initiated many partnerships within the year, in addition to the acquisition of multiple companies. These partnerships outline the strategy that Visa has employed in expanding its reach and growing its volume, which is, in the end, the most meaningful metric for its growth. These partnerships build on the speed and scope of VisaNet, as well as expanding the use of Visa’s other products, including its cards and Visa Direct.

One of these partnerships began during the third quarter was with Western Union. Under the agreement Visa Direct is now available to Western Union customers, allowing them to make faster, more transparent and convenient payments. This is in addition to existing partnerships with MoneyGram, Remitly, and EMQ. Through these partnerships, Visa’s service is made available to people who already transfer money using these partners, except now they will be given the option to use Visa’s network to make that transaction quicker.

Visa has also partnered with various public transit systems to allow for the use of Visa branded cards in paying fares. These types of agreements usually aren’t limited to just Visa cards, such as in London where contactless debit and credit cards from Visa, as well as others, can be used. In New York, the new OMNY payment system allows for the use of contactless cards for payment in select subway stations and has plans to eventually cover the whole system. The usage of Visa cards for transit payment will substantially increase the number of transactions. This has proven to be true just for the introduction of contactless cards themselves, in addition to their use as a payment method in the subway. This benefit was outlined in the recent earnings call:

We know that when contactless is introduced to a market, it increases the number of transactions. For instance, this past quarter, while UK payments volume grew in the low to mid-single-digits, processed transactions grew much faster, in the double digits. Transaction growth was 2.5 times the rate of payments volume growth as consumers made more small-dollar tap-to-pay transactions with their Visa card instead of cash. Canada has also seen a similar dynamic.

Additionally, in the earnings call, Visa outlined its strategy relating to fintechs:

They continue to be key enablers around the world and helping to expand access to electronic payments and opening up new acceptance. And these are the natural partner because we bring global scale, a recognizable brand, security, reliability, and sophisticated capability.

Basically, Visa views fintechs not as competitors, but as potential distributors of its services and products. This becomes even more clear with Visa’s new fintech fast track initiative allowing new fintech startups access to their payment rails and partners .

The End Goal

Why is all this important? Well, put most simply, it serves to increase transaction and payment volume, and these partnerships also serve to entrench Visa within the industry so that it can weather disruption by being the core of global payments. The image below, taken from the recent quarterly report, shows the consistency of Visa’s growth.

Source: Visa Q3 Press Release

For this to be sustainable, Visa needs to continue to expand the utility of its networks across payment types, which it has been doing successfully. Visa benefits from a macro-shift away from cash and other laborious and slow payment methods and towards more efficient digital networks, such as Visa’s offerings, but in order to take advantage of this shift, Visa needs to be everywhere it is happening.

Valuation

Visa is a fairly expensive stock by most metrics, its trailing P/E ratio is currently 32.42, and that’s after the recent stock pullback. The forward P/E of 26.97 isn’t cheap either, but I think that the current valuation reflects its strong growth potential. It isn’t very far out of line from the company’s historical valuation; in the last five years, the stock’s trailing P/E has rarely dipped below 28x earnings.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Given Visa’s strong moat and exciting growth prospects, as well as the market being generally expensive at the moment, I think that the company is at a valuation where it is worth making a purchase if you aim to hold for the long term. The recent selloff is a gift for those looking to build a position and if we see more retaliatory tariffs this week, this will likely present an opportunity to purchase more Visa shares at an even better price.

Conclusion

Overall, Visa Direct continues to grow at a very fast pace, in large part because Visa keeps finding new ways to employ it and companies are finding ways to improve their operations by leveraging its capabilities. Visa continues to partner with other financial institutions and fintechs to increase the utilization of its products and expand its reach. The company is also working to expand the uses for its cards, such as in transit systems, which leads to greater transaction volume. I think that Visa’s valuation is deserved based on its great track record of growth and its future growth potential. I am a buyer of Visa at these levels, and I think if you’re a long-term investor looking for a solid growth stock, Visa is one of your best choices given their continual innovation and expansion into new payment spaces.

Disclosure: I am/we are long V. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be regarded as investment advice. This article should not be the sole basis for a financial decision, including the purchase or sale of stock. Any personal financial decision should be made on the basis of your own research and consideration of your unique financial goals and investing ideals.