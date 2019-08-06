Build-A-Bear: Mr. Market Has Gone Insane

Build-A-Bear (BBW) is now one of my top long positions. Despite continued fundamental improvements, Mr. Market seems to have a continued loathing for this small retailer and it has sold off 33% after our last article on it was published without any obvious fundamental deterioration. The valuation of the company is now cheaper than ever and we continue to think this investment will have great long-term potential.

Strong position in 2019

BBW is now in a much stronger position in 2019 compared to 2018, as can be seen from its small profit in Q1 2019. With an extremely strong slate of kid-friendly movie releases, including 3 Disney releases and the liquidation of Toys "R" Us now behind it, BBW is poised to grow both revenues and profits significantly this year compared to last year.

We believe a good measure of BBW's potential profitability this year can be measured by 2016/2017 numbers, in which it did not face any serious headwinds other than Brexit. BBW made $8mil in operating profit in 2016 and over $12mil in 2017.

We don't think it's a stretch to say that BBW can earn around $9.6mil in operating profit this year, considering it already made $2.4mil in operating profit in Q1. We believe there could even be upside from this number, considering BBW has implemented a number of cost-cutting measures, which have decreased SG&A expenses as a % of revenue significantly.

Keep in mind that BBW has no debt, $18mil in cash, and only a $54mil market cap, which represents a $36mil EV. EV/2019E Operating profit currently stands at around 3.8x. That's quite insane for any company, let alone one which is growing revenues and has no debt.

Acquisition potential

BBW's key bull case is most likely the possibility of an acquisition by a strategic acquirer. Although it is profitable now, SG&A expenses could most likely be decreased significantly if a larger retailer acquired it. There could be synergies in everything from marketing to distribution to corporate overheads.

We believe the most likely acquirer is likely to be Walmart (NYSE:WMT), which has partnered with BBW on many initiatives, from selling licensed products to opening BBW stores on its premises.

I'm pleased to let you know that we are actively working with Walmart to add up to 25 locations this year on top of the six initial private stores that opened last fall, which is intended to expand the reach of Build-A-Bear to a broader array of consumers. Additionally, we believe the combination of our unique retail experience with the power and presence of the largest retailer in the world at a time when both the retail and touring industries continue to recalibrate and redefine themselves present a very exciting opportunity. Q1 2019 earnings call

If BBW stores perform well on Walmart premises, this could be justification for Walmart to acquire BBW at a premium, considering BBW’s experiential retail model is a great defense against Amazon’s ecommerce model.

Fortunately for BBW shareholders, BBW isn’t likely to get acquired below intrinsic value, considering significant insider ownership by its founders and outside investors like David Kanen, who recently was appointed to the board. These shareholders own a significant amount of the stock, and we believe they should be able to negotiate a fair price for BBW if bidders ever come knocking.

We conservatively believe that BBW could sell for 0.5x revenues, the same as Toys "R" Us when it was acquired in 2005. However, even if BBW was acquired at 0.25x 2019 revenues, or half of that amount, this would still represent a sizeable premium to its current valuation and would warrant a share price of at least $6.12.

Risks

Although BBW is an extremely cheap stock, we believe upside could be limited by multiple risks.

Firstly, as most of you may have heard, Trump just increased tariffs on the remainder of Chinese imports. Since BBW sources its raw material from China, this could raise prices significantly and reduce demand for BBW’s products. However, we believe this threat will be mitigated by BBW’s strong brand in the short run and efforts to diversify sourcing in the long run.

But over the long haul, we would be looking to further diversify our sourcing base as well as work with our factories and partners to find some additional synergies in supply chain to offset some of those increases. Q1 2019 earnings call

Secondly, management execution definitely hasn’t been top-notch. Pay Your Age day is just one of the examples that show this. Management should’ve planned ahead before launching this event. This, and other instances of management negligence, could affect the potential upside of this stock.

Overall, though, we have bought the stock despite these risks because the stock is just way too cheap. The business model is first class, brand awareness is high, and financials are great.

Conclusion

Overall, BBW is a really cheap stock trading at a bargain-basement price. It has many potential catalysts and in the majority of scenarios, we believe this stock should be much higher than its current price. It’s truly astounding the multiple Mr. Market has awarded to this stock, though it may be because the company is extremely small and the stock has received very little attention.

