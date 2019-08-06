Brookfield Series, Part IV: Brookfield Renewable Partners' 5.75% Distribution Is Now Much More Sustainable

Let's take a comprehensive look at the renewable energy focused stock and compare it the rest of the Brookfield "empire" to see if it provides an attractive opportunity.

The order is not by chance as each analysis builds upon the last. Brookfield Renewable Partners, for instance, has an identical target return profile as the two real estate companies.

We've made our way onto the fourth Brookfield entity after covering an asset manager, two real estate companies, and one representing its private equity division.

Source

After focusing on Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) in Part I, the Brookfield Property Partners (BPY)/Brookfield Property REIT (BPR) combination in Part II, and Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) in Part III, we transition back to an income generating stock: Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP).

Source

The publicly traded components of the Brookfield empire consist of Brookfield Asset Management, Brookfield Property Partners, Brookfield Property REIT, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP), Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P., and Brookfield Business Partners. The total capitalization as of the end of last quarter for the listed partnerships was $64 billion while private funds totaled $71 billion. BAM receives management and performance fees on the distributions of BPY, BIP and BEP and unit price of BBU when certain thresholds are met. Brookfield owns approximately 60% of outstanding BEP untis. This is how BAM is linked to BEP and the other Brookfield entities.

Source: Brookfield

"Brookfield Renewable Partners operates one of the world’s largest publicly-traded renewable power platforms. Its portfolio consists of over 17,400 MW of capacity and 880 generating facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. Its investment objective is to deliver long-term annualized total returns of 12%-15%, including annual distribution increases of 5-9% from organic cash flow growth and project development. It has an established track record of creating value by prudently acquiring, building and financing assets, and actively managing its operations. The company is a global leader in hydroelectric power, which comprises approximately 75% of its portfolio. It is also an experienced owner, operator and investor of global wind, solar, distributed generation, and storage facilities."

BEP is one of if not the largest public pure-play renewables business in the world with over 120 years of experience in related sectors. Its employee base is much smaller than the other Brookfield entities we've reviewed but still stands at over 2,500.

For those interested in more background and opportunities within the Brookfield network, see:

Part I Brookfield Series, Part I: BAM Vs. Carlyle Vs. Blackstone Shootout;

Part II Brookfield Series, Part II: 7% Yielding Brookfield Property Partners' Transformation Is Nearly Complete, and

Part III Brookfield Series, Part III: Is Brookfield Business Partners Byzantine Or Brilliant?

Source

Although we've invested in JinkoSolar (JKS) over the years with success, WER's lead portfolio manager's engineering background leads him to favor hydroelectric power relative to the economics of the other renewable sources. We like that BEP is 75% hydroelectric from a portfolio and risk perspective and well diversified with 882 power generation complexes across 15 countries. This is the type of scale and diversification Brookfield is known for.

Source: Q2 Release

Hot Off The Press

Source: Q2 Release

Brookfield Renewable Partners just released their Q2 quarterly results providing a great amount of up-to-date information to review and assess. Let's touch on a few highlights:

FFO per unit of $0.74 was a 35% increase over the prior year;

Reduced the previously elevated FFO payout ratio toward a more sustainable (couldn't resist) 85%;

Consistent strength across the portfolio with the hydroelectric, solar, and wind divisions showing meaningful growth;

Shoring up the balance sheet in order to maintain the BBB+ investment grade rating key to obtaining cost efficient capital;

Several key announcements related to joint ventures ("JVs") and acquisitions including a 6,500 megawatt solar project and the doubling of the firm's distributed generation footprint; and

Ended the quarter with over $2.5 billion in liquidity against a market cap of $11.2 billion for context.

Source: Q2 Supplement

When is the last time you saw year-over-year FFO growth per unit/share of 35%? Have you ever?

Source: Q2 Supplement

Since funds from operations ("FFO") is a rough measure of cash flow available to distribution to investors, we expect BEP to be moving higher in recent quarters.

Source: Yahoo! Finance

As shown in the above five-year chart, BEP has traded between $22.0 and $36.0 per share and currently resides at the top of that range thanks to the aforementioned strong performance. Longer term, BEP's returns since its inception ten years ago at less than $20 per share are impressive. Including the distribution, unit holders have experienced compound annual growth rates of approximately 12% with distributions reinvested.

Source: Q2 Supplement

This is an excellent breakdown of generation, revenues, EBITDA, FFO, and Net Income by geography and generation type. As we saw previously, the majority of generation and profits come from hydroelectric operations in North America and Brazil with Columbia expected to see substantial growth in the near to medium term.

Source: EIA

Brazil and North America have among the best water resources for hydroelectric energy in the world (China does as well) with over 70% of Brazil's power derived from hydro.

Source: USGS

Water resources in the form of large river systems are great, but you also need industrial activity and large populations nearby to consume the energy. Brookfield has strategically positioned its assets in areas where current and long-term profitability are likely.

Distribution & Coverage

BEP's 5.75% distribution rate is compelling and particularly so given the stock is near all-time highs. During the December 2018 market correction, units of BEP could have been obtained with an 8.25% yield which was one of many fantastic buying opportunities at the time. BEP's next quarterly distribution will be for $0.515 per unit payable in September. BEP has consistently met its target of 5-9% annual distribution growth which is among the highest of any established mid-cap or greater company.

Williams Equity Research ("WER") repeatedly beats its subscribers to Institutional Income Plus over the head (albeit with good intentions) with what we'll call the "dividend truth stick". A company's dividend yield is almost meaningless. One of the few reliable indicators is that a very high yield almost always signal structural problems at the company. In BEP's case, using Q2 financial data and scheduled distribution payments, the Q3 payout ratio is 69.6%. That's in line with higher quality investment grade REITs so let's take a longer view incorporating the first half of 2019. This ensures that one good quarter does not blind us.

Source: Q2 Supplement

First half 2019's FFO of $457 million equates to $1.47 per unit which is up 25.6% compared to the first half of 2018. The firm paid out $0.48 per share quarterly in Q4 2018, but $0.515 thereafter or $1.03 per share thus far in 2019, resulting in a trailing six-month payout ratio of 70.0%. These figures are a material improvement over the trailing twelve-month payout ratio of 85%. BEP's management got a little ahead of it skis in prior periods regarding the distribution payout ratio. It didn't result in a skiing accident, fortunately, but the margin of error was lower than we prefer. Payout ratios exceeding 80% provide little cushion when earnings become lumpy, a recession in the sector or overall economy inevitably arrives, or increased capital expenditures are needed to take advantage of a compelling opportunity. Now that the distribution rate is back down to 70% and the firm has resilient and growing FFO behind it, we are much more comfortable with BEP than previously.

Financial Statements Analysis: The Metrics That Matter

From the balance sheet perspective, BEP is less levered than most Brookfield entities with consolidated debt to capitalization of 33% which is approximately equal to end of 2018's 32%. Corporate level debt to capitalization is lower at 16% where it has remained for several quarters. BEP maintains very little floating rate exposure (6%) which is down modestly from prior periods. In addition, its average debt to maturity is very favorable at 10 years as is the average interest rate of 5.4%.

Compared to the other Brookfield partnerships we've reviewed thus far, Brookfield Renewable Partners' balance sheet is much stronger and cost efficient. This is supported by the fact BEP maintains an investment grade credit rating and strong liquidity relative to its asset base.

As I've often seen with companies operating hard assets globally, Brookfield has obtained local currency debt to offset currency risks long term. Their Colombian subsidiary obtained 1.1 trillion COP in bonds which was one of the largest financing ever completed in Colombia. This is the only real way to hedge currency risks from a leverage perspective.

Both in 2019 and 2018, every major power division and geography produced positive EBITDA and FFO. All hydroelectric and solar assets produced positive net income as well.

Source: Q2 Supplement Hydroelectric Division Results

Source: Q2 Supplement Wind Division Results

This is no easy task given the high level of investment and constant portfolio reshuffling and demonstrates Brookfield's very high quality execution and management. Perhaps more than any other partnership in the "empire", BEP benefits from Brookfield's experience and global scale.

Fees & Conflict of Interest

Let's discuss the fees paid to Brookfield for these admittedly valuable services. BAM owns approximately 60% of BEP through ownership of LP units and special Redeemable/Exchangeable partnership units.

"Brookfield, as the owner of the 1% GP interest in BRELP, is entitled to regular distributions plus an incentive distribution based on the amount by which quarterly LP Unit distributions exceed specified target levels. To the extent that LP Unit distributions exceed $0.375 per LP Unit per quarter, the incentive is 15% of distributions above this threshold. To the extent that LP Unit distributions exceed $0.4225 per LP Unit per quarter, the incentive distribution is equal to 25% of distributions above this threshold. Incentive distributions of $12 million and $25 million, respectively, were declared during the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 (2018: $9 million and $20 million)."

The fees paid to BAM were relatively low during the period compared to Q2's FFO of over $225 million as well as the current market capitalization of $11.3 billion. The bigger concern is a structural flaw in how management is compensated via the incentive distribution rights. The proper way for Brookfield to structure its compensation is to incorporate the payout ratio based on a publicly disclosed and consistent metric. That wouldn't necessarily lower its compensation, but it would align it with the company's performance instead of an arbitrary distribution amount. In previous periods, FFO per share slid or failed to rise meaningfully (2012-2016, for example) and the payout ratio exceeded 100% on occasion. Brookfield's status as the #1 equity holder in BEP somewhat but not completely offsets the conflict of interest to pay unsustainable distributions. As of the last 13-F filing, BAM owns over 56,000,000 shares. Let's see who has a comparable investment in BEP.

Source

No one.

For this reason, we have to be extra diligent in assessing and monitoring the distribution payout ratio over time.

Transactions: We've Seen This Strategy Before

Like the other Brookfield entities, which are also managed by Brookfield Asset Management, BEP does not rest on its laurels but instead works extremely hard to maximize its asset values which often leads to M&A activity and asset dispositions. In Columbia, BEP contracted 1,114 GWh/year with many contracts up to five years in duration. In Brazil, where Brookfield was founded as an infrastructure company in the 1800s, they contracted 125 GWh/year with higher quality industrial partners. Alongside institutional investors, BEP invested approximately $300 million in TransAlta Corporation's (NYSE:TAC) (OTCPK:TSLTF) convertible securities and acquired 210 MW of wind assets in India for $70 million. TerraForm (NASDAQ:TERP), an important part of BEP's business, continues to perform well and entered an agreement to acquire 322 MW of new and fully contracted solar capacity in the U.S. The construction of another 131 MW of hydro, wind, pumped storage, and solar development projects are expected to generate $11 million in FFO net to BEP between 2019 and 2021.

Conclusion

Two board members, John Van Egmond and Lars Josefsson, are retiring as of Q2 and had been on the board since 2011 and 2012, respectfully. Turnover in board members is natural, but these members have likely contributed to the strong growth since the start of their tenures. Outside of this, we did not discover any material issues on the operational due diligence side.

From both a Cash Available For Distribution ("CAFD") and FFO basis, payout ratios have declined from the uncomfortably high 85-94% in past few years to much more sustainable 70% FFO and 74% CAFD levels. Even when excluding the tremendous growth in FFO of recent periods, BEP is structured to provide its stated 5-9% distribution growth for years to come. Its leverage structure is conservative and the cost is highly attractive given $8.9 billion of the $10.6 billion in borrowings is non-recourse to BEP and its investors.

Source: Q2 Supplement

Extrapolating Q2's figures and assuming no additional FFO growth, the $920 annualized figure results in an FFO multiple of 12.3x. That's a good metric for any company with a fully covered 5.75% yield but extraordinarily cheap if BEP maintains even half of its trailing 12-month FFO growth rate. In terms of Adjusted EBITDA using the same assumptions, the multiple falls to 4.5x which is also highly attractive. BEP's high quality and growing earnings, coupled with its low price multiples across the board, means this is a stock worth considering.

For those comfortable with the pluses and minuses we've discussed at length concerning investing in partnerships and the corresponding Form K-1s you'll have to deal with come tax time, Brookfield Renewable Partners is a great opportunity and one that is lower risk than the other higher income generating Brookfield entities thanks to its conservative leverage profile and investment grade balance sheet. We reserve specific entry points, risk ratings, and portfolio allocations to subscribers but suggest waiting for an entry point closer to the stock's historical yield of 6.25%.

Stay tuned for the last segments of our Brookfield Series which we expect to publish soon.

As always, we thank you for reading and commenting. - WER Portfolio Managers

Disclosure: I am/we are long JKS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We may enter into long or short positions in any of the stocks mentioned in this article at any time. We had outstanding buy limit orders on multiple Brookfield companies at the time this article was submitted.