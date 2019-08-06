Remain Defensive Until Energy Sector Improves

The stock market has undergone a highly publicized but much-needed pullback in recent days. Unsurprisingly, sellers have cast a negative spin on the losses suffered in the major indices in early August, with many proclaiming the advent of a bear market. Yet the major signs all point to the bull market still being in good shape despite the latest stumble. As I'll explain in this report, the biggest obstacle standing in the way of a summer rally is the weak energy sector. After a brief period of internal cleansing, however, the bull should be ready to resume later this month.

Stocks ended last week with categorical losses as investors' nerves were on edge over the possibility of the U.S imposing an additional 10% tariff against $300 billion Chinese imports. The S&P 500 Index (SPX) finished logged a 3% weekly decline, while the Nasdaq Composite shed about 3.5% for the week. While not overly threatening to the bull market, this was enough of a loss to shake up investors. Demand for safe havens like Treasury bonds and gold has correspondingly increased of late.

Another market-moving headline was the revelation that China has promised retaliatory measures against the U.S. if President Trump follows through on his proposed tariff increase. China's U.N. ambassador, Zhang Jun, said Beijing would take "necessary countermeasures" to protect its rights after condemning President Trump's proposal as "an irrational, irresponsible act."

On the domestic front, the Employment Situation Report for July, while positive, wasn't enough to stave off intimation that a bear could be lurking right around the corner. The data came in mostly in-line with economists' expectations. Some observers believe that trade-related uncertainty will decrease the pace of hiring activity and wage growth. However, the latest nonfarm payrolls report showed an increase of 164,000, which was above consensus. It also coincided with moderate wage growth and an unemployment rate that remains near a 50-year low.

The S&P 500 information technology and energy sectors have been among the biggest loss leaders, especially the latter. Shown here is the NYSE Arca Oil Index (XOI), which includes many of the leading energy stocks as its components. The XOI price line is clearly sagging under its downward-sloping 15-day moving average, which indicates that sellers have control over the immediate-term (1-4 week) trend. It's not surprising that XOI is showing relative weakness right now given that energy stocks have been leading the increase in new 52-week lows on the NYSE. On any given day in recent weeks, oil and gas-related stocks have been the most numerous on this important list. This indicates that internal selling pressure has been rising in the energy sector and is now beginning to spill over into other areas of the broad market.

Source: BigCharts

The negative impact that weak energy stocks are having on the NYSE broad market can be seen in the following chart. This graph illustrates the 4-week rate of change in the NYSE new highs and lows. It's also my favorite measure of the stock market's near-term path of least resistance, and while it remains in a rising trend you can see that it's also showing signs of increased choppiness. However, until the upward trend actually reverses, the bulls still have a measure of control over the stock market's short-term trend. This in turn will make it easier for them to force some short covering among the aggressive bears in the days ahead.

Source: BarChart

On the NASDAQ, meanwhile, the new highs and lows are looking far weaker than on the Big Board. What's more, the 4-week rate of change of the Nasdaq highs-lows is beginning to slope downward (below). That's a sign that tech sector stocks are in a position of relative weakness and remain vulnerable to additional selling pressure in the days ahead.

Source: BarChart

In previous reports I also mentioned that on the Nasdaq the new 52-week lows list was being led by pharmaceutical and biotech stocks, along with China ADRs and some retail stocks. Shown below is the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT), a leading proxy for the consumer retail industry. XRT is clearly sinking under the weight of trade tariff worries and rising fears over the state of the U.S. economy. While the domestic economy remains strong, confidence in the economic outlook is deteriorating. And when it comes to the short-term outlook, perception takes precedence over reality at least in the short term.

Source: BigCharts

Not surprisingly, China stocks are also showing signs of stress after President Trump's latest threat of raising tariffs on Chinese imports by September. The iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI), my favorite China stock market proxy, is nearing its low for 2019 as China is showing considerable relative weakness compared to the U.S. equity market. Investors evidently believe that China will bear the brunt of an accelerated trade war.

Source: BigCharts

The potentially good news, however, is that the Composite Gauge is very close to entering a sold out condition. This indicator is comprised of four major inputs: the OEX put/call ratio, the AAII bull/bear differential, the insider buying/selling ratio, and the SPX 20-day price oscillator. When this indicator falls decisively below zero, it indicates that "smart" professional traders are doing more buying than selling. As of Aug. 2, the Gauge reading was down to 4 and very close to a bullish reading. Moves below zero in this indicator have historically preceded tradable short-term market lows.

Source: CBOE

Flight capital meanwhile is moving out of foreign equity and into U.S. Treasury bonds. Once again, the U.S. Treasury market, along with gold, has become a top destination for the risk averse and is outperforming virtually every major asset category right now. The latest rally in the iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is a testament to the popularity of government bonds right now, despite extremely low yields. In a panicky market like this one, participants are more concerned with the preservation of capital than with capital gains.

Source: BigCharts

The fact that T-bond prices are rising while bond yields are dropping is actually a good sign for intermediate-term (3-6 month) stock market outlook, however. Once the fear which has gripped investors has subsided, lower bond yields will invariably pave the way for higher equity prices in the months ahead. Falling Treasury yields also send an important message to central bankers that monetary policy is much too tight relative to government bond yields. This will serve as a wake-up call to the Chairman Powell's Fed and will encourage them to lower the fed funds rate again in the coming months.

Right now, though, the main impediment standing in the way of renewed strength in the equity market is the weak energy sector. As long as energy stocks are populating the list of new 52-week lows on the Big Board, and as long as the daily number of new lows remains well above 40, the stock market won't be running on all cylinders. Accordingly, now is not a time to be buying stocks with so many new 52-week lows showing up on the major exchanges.

My continued recommendation is for investors to hold off on initiating new long positions in stocks and ETFs until the new lows diminish and the energy sector shows signs of stabilizing. Investors should also use the market's latest internal correction to prune the laggards from their portfolios and build a watch list of stocks which are in a strong relative strength positions versus the S&P 500 Index. Once we get the next confirmed buy signal and the SPX climbs back above its 15-day moving average, it will be time to deploy more cash into buying stocks. I anticipate that by later this month the bulls will once again have full control over the market's near-term trend. Until then, however, a defensive posture is warranted.

On a strategic note, I'm currently long the Invesco Dynamic Semiconductor ETF (PSI), which tracks several stocks in the broad semiconductor industry. I'm using a level slightly under the $56.00 level as my stop loss on this trading position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.