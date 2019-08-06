Data I/O Is In A Firm Down-Cycle

Over 40% of its market cap is cash, and slowly but surely the SentriX is gaining ground, opening a new market and reducing cyclicality.

While things might bet worse before they get better, as ever more electronics is going into ever more stuff, the company has a secular tailwind blowing.

Yet, the company is weathering this downturn much better than previous ones due to a greatly reduced cost level.

Data I/O is experiencing the worst cyclical downturn since 2012-2013, according to its CEO.

Data I/O (DAIO), the market leader of provisioning machines, is experiencing a cyclical downturn, which is the worst the company's CEO has seen in almost a decade. Yet, the company is still profitable (only just) and manages to still add to its large cash holdings, despite spending $900K on stock buybacks in the quarter.

So, the company finances are still solid (contrary to earlier down-cycles), but things might get worse before they get better. Sooner or later, an upturn is likely as ever more electronics is going into ever more stuff, producing a structural tailwind and less cyclicality.

We bought Data I/O really at the wrong time, at least in part, at the end of the last up-cycle. The rationale for the purchase at the time was:

There is a structural tailwind, ever more electronics goes into ever more things (automotive, IoT, etc.) and that is accelerating, and the electronics are getting more complex.

The company developed the SentriX, for secure provisioning very much suited for the IoT market.

Data I/O's greatly reduced cost level and balance sheet strength.

While these reasons still hold, they have been superseded by the following factors:

We're now firmly in a down-cycle.

Revenue generation from the SentriX is going much slower than we anticipated a two years ago.

The result has been a lingering share price:

Here are the main data from Q2 (in millions US$ except gross margin, which is in percentage) in relation to previous quarters:

Q217 Q3 Q4 Q118 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q119 Q2 Sales 9.1 9.6 8.1 7.6 7.2 6.5 7.9 6.1 5.8 Bookings 10.1 8.2 7.6 6.2 7.2 7.0 6.5 6.2 5.1 Backlog 4.7 4.6 4.0 2.7 1.9 3.1 1.9 2.0 1.4 Gross Margin 56.9 62.1 58.5 57.9 59.0 63.0 58.2 60.8 61.4 Adj. EBITDA 1.7 2.3 1.4 0.57 1.3 1.0 1.2 0.5 0.73

There are a number of things that stand out in the quarter:

The worst down-cycle the CEO has seen - he literally said so during the Q2CC.

The company is nevertheless still making a profit and generating cash.

It managed to get operational cost down further, and will do again in Q3.

Data I/O placed another SentriX at a customer and now have five SentriX commercially operating. Remember, it changed strategy from selling them to placing them with customers and charging by the use, generating recurring revenue (and sparing customers CapEx).

The company won two customers from the competition.

You see that sales, bookings and backlog are all at a multi-quarter low, but gross margin is staying up and adjusted EBITDA, profits and cash flow remain positive, although barely (but this is a big contrast with previous downturns).

That is, Data I/O's earlier cost-cutting program and the structural underlying tailwinds together have provided the scale and cost level that enables the company to weather cyclical downturns much better than in the past. The cost-cutting is actually still continuing.

The scale effects of the underlying tailwinds can be seen in the gradual improvement of gross margins (which does not yet contain Q2 figures):

Operating margins are way more cyclical, of course, but they have stayed in the black as the company embarked on a significant cost-cutting program last year, and even in Q2, operating expenses ($3.5 million) were lower both sequentially and y/y ($4.0 million) and this is how EPS could come in three cents above expectations at $0.02.

While cash flows have also declined sharply (again not including the latest quarter):

Data I/O isn't bleeding cash, and in fact, it has no debt and a strong balance sheet (Q2CC):

Our cash position remains strong at $15.2 million at quarter end, up from about $14.8 million at the end of Q1, even as we bought about $900,000 worth of stock

It is still able to return funds to shareholders in the midst of a strong cyclical downturn and improve its cash balance at the same time. Investors might also take note that 43% of the market cap is cash.

Competitive position

Management argued that the company's strong market position is based on two planks:

Technological advantage - Its programming engines run faster, especially with high-density NAND flash memory

Scale advantage from the installed base

The technological advantage increases with the move from eMMC to UFS flash memory connection as witnessed by one of its two competitive wins in Q2, and this was an explicit reason to move over from a competitor.

With respect to the scale advantage (Q2CC):

Our installed base, our global support network, the availability of spare parts, the availability of trained technicians etcetera... So that gives us an enormous scale advantage. So for example if a customer has three of our systems and they need to buy another system they'd be very much inclined to simply add another Data I/O system, as that is just very much easier than going and putting a second source into the factory.

This is, of course, what management argues, but fact is that Data I/O has a commanding market position.

Could it get worse?

Here is management on the earnings PR:

The global market for programming capital equipment in the second quarter remained in the down cycle that began last year. Automotive sales declines, semiconductor cyclicality and global supply chain uncertainty are headwinds to the deployment of capital right now, and we are adjusting our planned 2019 spending and targets accordingly.

So far this downturn hasn't produced company losses or cash bleeding, like in previous downturns. But we can't exclude things getting worse. For instance, the trade war could escalate, slowing the world economy further or even producing a recession.

The company has been doing very well in automotive, but it was notable that the percentage of sales from its largest vertical was down to 56% of bookings and 55% of bookings in Q1, while representing 60% in Q4 last year and 58% in Q3. Car sales could certainly drop in a recession.

While we're keeping a keen eye on these developments, we shouldn't over-dramatize them. There is this secular tailwind of ever more (and more complex) electronics getting into ever more stuff, and while this tailwind might slow a bit temporarily, it's not going to go away.

Also, the shift from eMMC to UFS connected flash memory in cars might compensate at least in part from volume effects.

One part of our thesis hasn't played out though, which is revenues from the SentriX compensating for the cyclical downturn, and that isn't likely to happen either anytime soon. The SentriX looks more like a marathon than a sprint, especially with the change in business model to renting. Revenues will take time to ramp.

Management also said this on the Q2CC:

Forecast of when the sector will recover vary between the second half of this year and early 2020.

That remains to be seen, but at least there is an optimistic note out there.

Valuation

Analyst expect EPS of $0.10 this year rising to $0.15 the next, but an earnings basis isn't very useful to value cyclical stocks. What can be said is that despite the company being able to weather downturns much better than before, valuations are historically quite low.

Conclusion

The worst-case scenario is that there is some further downside to the stock, especially if the downturn worsens, and the company could become cash flow-negative in that case.

That is by no means a necessary outcome, even if the downturn worsens as operational cost have a variable element (incentive pay), which helps reduce costs in a downturn.

Despite the CEO arguing that this is the worst CapEx environment he has seen since 2012-2013, the company actually managed to increase cash despite spending $900K on buybacks.

So, we are inclined to think that if not at the bottom, we're likely to be pretty close to it, with the company very well-positioned for the upturn. Its competitive position is improving, and the SentriX will start delivering meaningful revenue streams at some time in the future.

